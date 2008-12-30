Surgical Pathology of the GI Tract, Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416040590, 9781437719598

Surgical Pathology of the GI Tract, Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas

2nd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Robert Odze John Goldblum
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416040590
eBook ISBN: 9781437719598
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th December 2008
Page Count: 1392
Description

This one-of-a-kind reference provides a comprehensive and practical guide to help you interpret endoscopic biopsies and resection specimens of all organs related to the digestive system. Plus, thanks to Expert Consult, you’ll be able to access the entire contents of this title online and download all images, from anywhere there’s an internet connection. The more than 2250 high quality illustrations, 30% more than in the first edition, help you recognize and diagnose any tissue sample under the microscope. Five new chapters, additional expert authors, expanded tables, and coverage of the current clinical approach to management and treatment options, particularly screening and surveillance recommendations for preneoplastic disorders, round out this unique reference.

Key Features

  • Acts as a one-stop resource for the entire gastrointestinal system, liver, biliary tract, and pancreas.
  • Incorporates over 2250 high quality color illustrations so you can recognize and diagnose any tissue sample under the microscope.
  • Provides all the necessary tools to make a comprehensive diagnostic workup including data from ancillary techniques and molecular findings whenever appropriate.
  • Simplifies complex topics and streamlines decision-making using extensive tables, graphs, and flowcharts.
  • Helps you avoid diagnostic errors thanks to practical advice on pitfalls in differential diagnosis.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Gastrointestinal Tract

Section I: General Pathology of the GI Tract

1.GI Tract Endoscopic and Tissue Processing Techniques and Normal Histology, Brian C. Jacobson, James M. Crawford, Francis A. Farraye

2.Screening and Surveillance Guidelines in Gastroenterology, Arati Pratap, Francis A. Farraye

3.Diagnostic Cytology of the GI Tract, Helen H. Wang

4.Infectious Disorders of the GI Tract, Laura W. Lamps

5.Manifestations of Immunodeficiency in the GI Tract, Elizabeth Harris, Kay Washington

6.Systemic Illnesses Involving the GI Tract, David N. B. Lewin

7.Neuromuscular Disorders of the GI Tract, Dhanpat Jain

8.Congenital and Developmental Disorders of the GI Tract, Pierre Russo, Dale Huff

9.GI Tract Enteropathies of Infancy and Childhood, Pierre Russo

10. Vascular Disorders of the GI Tract, A. Brian West, Kisha A. Mitchell

Section II: Inflammatory Disorders of the GI Tract

11. Inflammatory Disorders of the Esophagus, Ana Bennett, John R. Goldblum, Robert D. Odze

12. Inflammatory Disorders of the Stomach, Richard H. Lash, Gregory Y. Lauwers, Robert D. Odze, Robert M. Genta

13. Inflammatory Disorders of the Small Intestine, Marie E. Robert

14. Inflammatory Disorders of the Large Intestine, Joel K. Greenson, Robert D. Odze

15. Inflammatory Disorders of the Appendix, Jason Daniels, Elizabeth Montgomery

Section III: Polyps of the GI Tract

16. Polyps of the Esophagus, Audrey Lazenby

17. Polyps of the Stomach, Jerrold R. Turner, Robert D. Odze

18 . Polyps of the Small Intestine, Rhonda K. Yantiss, Donald A. Antonioli

19. Polyps of the Large Intestine, Jason L. Hornick, Robert D. Odze

Section IV: Epithelial Neoplasms of the GI Tract

20. Epithelial Neoplasms of the Esophagus, Jonathan N. Glickman, Robert D. Odze

21. Epithelial Neoplasms of the Stomach, Gregory Y. Lauwers

22. Epithelial Neoplasms of the Small Intestine, Amy Noffsinger

23. Epithelial Neoplasms of the Large Intestine, Mark Redston

24. Epithelial Neoplasms of the Appendix, Norman J. Carr, Theresa S. Emory, Leslie H. Sobin

25. Neuroendocrine Tumors of the GI Tract and Appendix, Fiona Graeme-Cook

Section V: Nonepithelial Neoplasms of the GI Tract

26. Mesenchymal Tumors of the GI Tract, John R. Goldblum

27. Lymphoid Tumors of the GI Tract, Hepatobillary Tract, and Pancreas, Judith A. Ferry

Section VI: Anal Pathology

28. Inflammatory and Neoplastic Disorders of the Anal Canal, Christine A. Iacobuzio-Donahue

Part 2: Gallbladder, Extrahepatic Biliary Tract, and Pancreas

29. Gallbladder, Extrahepatic Biliary Tract, Pancreas Tissue Processing Techniques, and Normal Histology, James M. Crawford

30. Diagnostic Cytology of the Pancreas and Biliary Tract, Barbara A. Centeno

31. Developmental Disorders of the Pancreas, Extrahepatic Biliary Tree, and Gallbladder, Joseph Willis

32. Infectious and Inflammatory Disorders of the Gallbladder and Extrahepatic Biliary Tree, Joseph Jessarun

33. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Gallbladder and Extrahepatic Biliary Tract, N. Volkan Adsay, David S. Klimstra

34. Inflammatory, Infectious, and other Non-Neoplastic Disorders of the Pancreas, Bruce M. Wenig, Clara S. Heffess

35. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Ampulla and Pancreas, David S. Klimstra, N. Volkan Adsay

Part Three: Liver

36. Liver Tissue Processing, Interpretation, and Normal Histology, Arief Suriawinata, Lilian B. Antonio, Swan N. Thung

37. Diagnostic Cytology of the Liver, Martha Bishop Pitman

38. Acute and Chronic Infectious Hepatitis, Laura W. Lamps, Kay Washington, Elizabeth Harris

39. Autoimmune and Cholestatic Disorders of the Liver, Kenneth P. Batts

40. Toxic and Drug-Induced Disorders of the Liver, Paulette Bioulac-Sage, Charles Balabaud

41, Fatty Disease of the Liver, Elizabeth M. Brunt, Dina G. Tiniakos

42. Cirrhosis, Ian R. Wanless, James M. Crawford

43. Vascular Disorders of the Liver, Ian R. Wanless

44. Transplantation Pathology of the Liver, Anthony J. Demetris, James M. Crawford, Marida Minervini, Mike Nalesnik, Erin Ochoa, Parmjeet Randhawa, Eizaburo Sasatomi, Tong Wu

45. Liver Pathology in Pregnancy, Kamran Badizadegan, Jacqueline L. Wolf

46. Inherited, Metabolic, and Developmental Disorders of the Pediatric and Adult Liver, Max Arroyo, James M. Crawford

47. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Liver, Linda D. Ferrell

Details

No. of pages:
1392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416040590
eBook ISBN:
9781437719598

About the Author

Robert Odze

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Chief, GI Pathology Service, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA

John Goldblum

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic; Professor of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio

Reviews

“Deserves the attention of the entire pathology and gastroenterology community … An absolute must for your sign-out room and departmental library" Modern Pathology, review of previous edition

"This is a considerably improved second edition of an excellent book that was well received by pathologists worldwide five years ago. It belongs on the list of essential pathology texts and should be in all departmental pathology libraries as well as general medical libraries. That way it could be used as a reference by nonpathologists, including internists,surgeons, and radiologists." Doody's Book Review, 4 Stars ****

"The 2nd edition of this multiauthor GI pathology textbook is a must-have for pathologists practising lumenal pathology of the GI tract" Pathlab.org, October 2009

