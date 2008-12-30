Surgical Pathology of the GI Tract, Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
This one-of-a-kind reference provides a comprehensive and practical guide to help you interpret endoscopic biopsies and resection specimens of all organs related to the digestive system. Plus, thanks to Expert Consult, you’ll be able to access the entire contents of this title online and download all images, from anywhere there’s an internet connection. The more than 2250 high quality illustrations, 30% more than in the first edition, help you recognize and diagnose any tissue sample under the microscope. Five new chapters, additional expert authors, expanded tables, and coverage of the current clinical approach to management and treatment options, particularly screening and surveillance recommendations for preneoplastic disorders, round out this unique reference.
Key Features
- Acts as a one-stop resource for the entire gastrointestinal system, liver, biliary tract, and pancreas.
- Incorporates over 2250 high quality color illustrations so you can recognize and diagnose any tissue sample under the microscope.
- Provides all the necessary tools to make a comprehensive diagnostic workup including data from ancillary techniques and molecular findings whenever appropriate.
- Simplifies complex topics and streamlines decision-making using extensive tables, graphs, and flowcharts.
- Helps you avoid diagnostic errors thanks to practical advice on pitfalls in differential diagnosis.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Gastrointestinal Tract
Section I: General Pathology of the GI Tract
1.GI Tract Endoscopic and Tissue Processing Techniques and Normal Histology, Brian C. Jacobson, James M. Crawford, Francis A. Farraye
2.Screening and Surveillance Guidelines in Gastroenterology, Arati Pratap, Francis A. Farraye
3.Diagnostic Cytology of the GI Tract, Helen H. Wang
4.Infectious Disorders of the GI Tract, Laura W. Lamps
5.Manifestations of Immunodeficiency in the GI Tract, Elizabeth Harris, Kay Washington
6.Systemic Illnesses Involving the GI Tract, David N. B. Lewin
7.Neuromuscular Disorders of the GI Tract, Dhanpat Jain
8.Congenital and Developmental Disorders of the GI Tract, Pierre Russo, Dale Huff
9.GI Tract Enteropathies of Infancy and Childhood, Pierre Russo
10. Vascular Disorders of the GI Tract, A. Brian West, Kisha A. Mitchell
Section II: Inflammatory Disorders of the GI Tract
11. Inflammatory Disorders of the Esophagus, Ana Bennett, John R. Goldblum, Robert D. Odze
12. Inflammatory Disorders of the Stomach, Richard H. Lash, Gregory Y. Lauwers, Robert D. Odze, Robert M. Genta
13. Inflammatory Disorders of the Small Intestine, Marie E. Robert
14. Inflammatory Disorders of the Large Intestine, Joel K. Greenson, Robert D. Odze
15. Inflammatory Disorders of the Appendix, Jason Daniels, Elizabeth Montgomery
Section III: Polyps of the GI Tract
16. Polyps of the Esophagus, Audrey Lazenby
17. Polyps of the Stomach, Jerrold R. Turner, Robert D. Odze
18 . Polyps of the Small Intestine, Rhonda K. Yantiss, Donald A. Antonioli
19. Polyps of the Large Intestine, Jason L. Hornick, Robert D. Odze
Section IV: Epithelial Neoplasms of the GI Tract
20. Epithelial Neoplasms of the Esophagus, Jonathan N. Glickman, Robert D. Odze
21. Epithelial Neoplasms of the Stomach, Gregory Y. Lauwers
22. Epithelial Neoplasms of the Small Intestine, Amy Noffsinger
23. Epithelial Neoplasms of the Large Intestine, Mark Redston
24. Epithelial Neoplasms of the Appendix, Norman J. Carr, Theresa S. Emory, Leslie H. Sobin
25. Neuroendocrine Tumors of the GI Tract and Appendix, Fiona Graeme-Cook
Section V: Nonepithelial Neoplasms of the GI Tract
26. Mesenchymal Tumors of the GI Tract, John R. Goldblum
27. Lymphoid Tumors of the GI Tract, Hepatobillary Tract, and Pancreas, Judith A. Ferry
Section VI: Anal Pathology
28. Inflammatory and Neoplastic Disorders of the Anal Canal, Christine A. Iacobuzio-Donahue
Part 2: Gallbladder, Extrahepatic Biliary Tract, and Pancreas
29. Gallbladder, Extrahepatic Biliary Tract, Pancreas Tissue Processing Techniques, and Normal Histology, James M. Crawford
30. Diagnostic Cytology of the Pancreas and Biliary Tract, Barbara A. Centeno
31. Developmental Disorders of the Pancreas, Extrahepatic Biliary Tree, and Gallbladder, Joseph Willis
32. Infectious and Inflammatory Disorders of the Gallbladder and Extrahepatic Biliary Tree, Joseph Jessarun
33. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Gallbladder and Extrahepatic Biliary Tract, N. Volkan Adsay, David S. Klimstra
34. Inflammatory, Infectious, and other Non-Neoplastic Disorders of the Pancreas, Bruce M. Wenig, Clara S. Heffess
35. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Ampulla and Pancreas, David S. Klimstra, N. Volkan Adsay
Part Three: Liver
36. Liver Tissue Processing, Interpretation, and Normal Histology, Arief Suriawinata, Lilian B. Antonio, Swan N. Thung
37. Diagnostic Cytology of the Liver, Martha Bishop Pitman
38. Acute and Chronic Infectious Hepatitis, Laura W. Lamps, Kay Washington, Elizabeth Harris
39. Autoimmune and Cholestatic Disorders of the Liver, Kenneth P. Batts
40. Toxic and Drug-Induced Disorders of the Liver, Paulette Bioulac-Sage, Charles Balabaud
41, Fatty Disease of the Liver, Elizabeth M. Brunt, Dina G. Tiniakos
42. Cirrhosis, Ian R. Wanless, James M. Crawford
43. Vascular Disorders of the Liver, Ian R. Wanless
44. Transplantation Pathology of the Liver, Anthony J. Demetris, James M. Crawford, Marida Minervini, Mike Nalesnik, Erin Ochoa, Parmjeet Randhawa, Eizaburo Sasatomi, Tong Wu
45. Liver Pathology in Pregnancy, Kamran Badizadegan, Jacqueline L. Wolf
46. Inherited, Metabolic, and Developmental Disorders of the Pediatric and Adult Liver, Max Arroyo, James M. Crawford
47. Benign and Malignant Tumors of the Liver, Linda D. Ferrell
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 30th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416040590
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719598
About the Author
Robert Odze
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Chief, GI Pathology Service, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
John Goldblum
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic; Professor of Pathology, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio
Reviews
“Deserves the attention of the entire pathology and gastroenterology community … An absolute must for your sign-out room and departmental library" Modern Pathology, review of previous edition
"This is a considerably improved second edition of an excellent book that was well received by pathologists worldwide five years ago. It belongs on the list of essential pathology texts and should be in all departmental pathology libraries as well as general medical libraries. That way it could be used as a reference by nonpathologists, including internists,surgeons, and radiologists." Doody's Book Review, 4 Stars ****
"The 2nd edition of this multiauthor GI pathology textbook is a must-have for pathologists practising lumenal pathology of the GI tract" Pathlab.org, October 2009