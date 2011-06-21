Surgical Oncology in the Community Cancer Center, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455708031

Surgical Oncology in the Community Cancer Center, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 20-3

1st Edition

Authors: Frederick Greene
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455708031
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st June 2011
Page Count: 208
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Frederick Greene, focuses on Surgical Oncology in the Community Cancer Center. An array of experts have come together to explore topics on Sarcoma Management, Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy, Multidisciplinary Clinics and the Surgeon's Role in the Hospital Cancer Program, Breast Cancer Care in the Community Cancer Center, Lumpectomy versus Mastectomy Rates in the Community Setting, American College of Surgeons Oncology Group trials and the Community Surgeon, Quality Surgical Oncology Care in the Community: Training versus Hospital Volume, The Impact of Dedicated Tumor Boards in Clinical Trials, The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers: Quality Improvement Through Standard Setting, and much more.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455708031

About the Authors

Frederick Greene Author

Carolinas Medical Center,

Charlotte, NC

