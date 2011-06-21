Surgical Oncology in the Community Cancer Center, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 20-3

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Frederick Greene, focuses on Surgical Oncology in the Community Cancer Center. An array of experts have come together to explore topics on Sarcoma Management, Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy, Multidisciplinary Clinics and the Surgeon's Role in the Hospital Cancer Program, Breast Cancer Care in the Community Cancer Center, Lumpectomy versus Mastectomy Rates in the Community Setting, American College of Surgeons Oncology Group trials and the Community Surgeon, Quality Surgical Oncology Care in the Community: Training versus Hospital Volume, The Impact of Dedicated Tumor Boards in Clinical Trials, The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers: Quality Improvement Through Standard Setting, and much more.