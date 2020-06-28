Surgical Oncology for the General Surgeon, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323710701

Surgical Oncology for the General Surgeon, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-3

1st Edition

Editors: Randy Zuckerman Neal Wilkinson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323710701
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Wound Management, and is edited by Drs. Michael D. Caldwell and Michael J. Harl. Articles will include: Complex wounds, calciphylaxis and burns; What makes wounds chronic; Clinical management of difficult and slow-healing wounds; The effect of comorbidities on wound healing; Foot surgery for chronic non-healing wounds; The role of biofilms in wound healing; Plastic surgery techniques for wound coverage; Biologic and synthetic skin substitutes and “smart” wound dressings/coverings; Bacteria and wound healing; Use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy as an adjunct to wound healing; The history of wound healing; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323710701

About the Editors

Randy Zuckerman Editor

Neal Wilkinson Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.