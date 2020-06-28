Surgical Oncology for the General Surgeon, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-3

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Wound Management, and is edited by Drs. Michael D. Caldwell and Michael J. Harl. Articles will include: Complex wounds, calciphylaxis and burns; What makes wounds chronic; Clinical management of difficult and slow-healing wounds; The effect of comorbidities on wound healing; Foot surgery for chronic non-healing wounds; The role of biofilms in wound healing; Plastic surgery techniques for wound coverage; Biologic and synthetic skin substitutes and “smart” wound dressings/coverings; Bacteria and wound healing; Use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy as an adjunct to wound healing; The history of wound healing; and more!