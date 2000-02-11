Surgical Nursing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443054211

Surgical Nursing

1st Edition

Advancing Practice

Authors: Kim Manley Loretta Bellman
Paperback ISBN: 9780443054211
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th February 2000
Page Count: 688
Description

Comprehensive coverage of the field's fastest growing specialty - surgical nursing! Examines the current issues and ethical questions affecting the field and explores adult surgical procedures in a wide variety of settings - not just the hospital.

Table of Contents

Introduction PART 1 the SURGICAL NURSE & The NATURE of SURGICAL NURSING: the Role of the Surgical Nurse and Knowledge for Practice. The Surgical Nurse as Independent & Collaborative Practitioner. The Surgical Nurse as Teach & Health Promoter. Ethical & Legal Aspects of Nursing Surgical Patients. Support for the Surgical Nurse & supportingOthers. Clinical Career Structure/Opportunities for Nurses Caring for Surgical Patients. PART 2 the PERSON UNDERGOING SURGERY: thePerson as a Holistic Being. Physiological Implications of Surgery. Psychological Implications of Surgery. Socio-Cultural Implications for Surgery. The Patient/Client at Different Life Stages in the Surgical Setting PART 3 the ENVIRONMENT for SURGERY: theChanging Setting for Surgery. Principles of Infection Control /The Hospital Environment. The Pre-Admission Clinic. The High Dependency Unit. The Health Centre Environment PART 4 HEALTH OUTCOMES of SURGERY: Health Outcomes of Surgery. Clinical Indicators & Outcomes in Surgery PART 5 KEY CONCEPTS WHEN CARING for PATIENTS UNDERGOING SURGERY: Principlesof Preparing Patients/Clients for Surgery. Principles of Intr-Operative Care. Principles of Post-Operative Care. Maintaining Effective Breathing. Pain Control. Managing Nausea & Vomiting. Maintaining Adequate Circulation. Fluid & Electrolyte Balance. Maintaining Optimum Nutrition. Wound Drainage, Health & Management

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443054211

About the Author

Kim Manley

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer/Practitioner, Institute of Advanced Nursing Education, Royal College of Nursing, London, UK

Loretta Bellman

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Institute of Advanced Nursing Education, Royal College of Nursing, London, UK

