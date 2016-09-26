Surgical Management of the Transgender Patient - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323480895, 9780323484084

Surgical Management of the Transgender Patient

1st Edition

Authors: Loren Schechter
eBook ISBN: 9780323484084
eBook ISBN: 9780323484091
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323480895
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th September 2016
Page Count: 144
Description

Comprehensive and current, the new Surgical Management of the Transgender Patient provides coverage of the preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative care of transgender individuals. It takes a step-by-step approach to both　transmale and　transfemale procedures, and presents detailed descriptions of the techniques and procedures employed by today's surgeons. Featuring full-color illustrations and photos throughout, it's a must-have resource for individuals and programs with an interest in gender confirmation surgery.

Key Features

  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
  • Takes a systematic approach to the surgical management of transgender individuals, describing preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative care.
  • Features atlas-style surgical chapters.
  • Guides the user step-by-step through both transmale and transfemale procedures.
  • Provides coverage of hot topics in surgery, including metoidioplasty, chest surgery, and phalloplasty.
  • Full-color design with illustrations and photos enhances your visual understanding.

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323484084
eBook ISBN:
9780323484091
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323480895

About the Author

Loren Schechter

Affiliations and Expertise

Plastic Surgeon, Morton Grove, Illinois; Chicago Medical School

