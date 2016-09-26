Comprehensive and current, the new Surgical Management of the Transgender Patient provides coverage of the preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative care of transgender individuals. It takes a step-by-step approach to both transmale and transfemale procedures, and presents detailed descriptions of the techniques and procedures employed by today's surgeons. Featuring full-color illustrations and photos throughout, it's a must-have resource for individuals and programs with an interest in gender confirmation surgery.