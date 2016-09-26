Surgical Management of the Transgender Patient
1st Edition
Authors: Loren Schechter
eBook ISBN: 9780323484084
eBook ISBN: 9780323484091
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323480895
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th September 2016
Page Count: 144
Description
Comprehensive and current, the new Surgical Management of the Transgender Patient provides coverage of the preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative care of transgender individuals. It takes a step-by-step approach to both transmale and transfemale procedures, and presents detailed descriptions of the techniques and procedures employed by today's surgeons. Featuring full-color illustrations and photos throughout, it's a must-have resource for individuals and programs with an interest in gender confirmation surgery.
Key Features
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
- Takes a systematic approach to the surgical management of transgender individuals, describing preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative care.
- Features atlas-style surgical chapters.
- Guides the user step-by-step through both transmale and transfemale procedures.
- Provides coverage of hot topics in surgery, including metoidioplasty, chest surgery, and phalloplasty.
- Full-color design with illustrations and photos enhances your visual understanding.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 26th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484084
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484091
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323480895
About the Author
Loren Schechter
Affiliations and Expertise
Plastic Surgeon, Morton Grove, Illinois; Chicago Medical School
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.