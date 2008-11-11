Surgical Management of Spinal Deformities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416033721, 9781437719567

Surgical Management of Spinal Deformities

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Errico Baron Lonner Andrew Moulton
eBook ISBN: 9781437719567
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416033721
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th November 2008
Page Count: 560
Description

A who’s who in this challenging field brings you state-of-the-art approaches to the full range of surgical management options—including reconstructive procedures—for the pediatric and adult patient with spinal deformity. Experts discuss the course of treatment for patients in different age groups and take into consideration the extent of the curve at the time of diagnosis and during follow-up, the patient’s stage of bone growth, the amount of pain and deformity associated with the condition, and the patient’s willingness and ability to withstand surgery. Plus, a section on general information such as practical surgical anatomy, imaging, applied biomechanics, and instrumentation helps you approach each patient more effectively.

Key Features

  • Emphasizes technical skills and surgical decision making, including pearls, pitfalls, and illustrative case studies, offering you expert advice on technically challenging surgeries.
  • Provides the very latest information on minimally invasive endoscopic and mini-open approaches to broaden your surgical options and minimize post-operative complications.
  • Discusses peri-operative considerations, including anesthesia, blood loss management, bone graft and fusion enhancement, neural monitoring, and complications, keeping you prepared for any event.
  • Presents full-color line artwork of surgical procedures as well as diagnostic and clinical photographs for superb visual guidance.
  • Offers a consistent format throughout and a full-color design for ease of reference.

Table of Contents

I. GENERAL INTRODUCTION/PRINCIPLES

1. Introduction to Spinal Deformity

2. Practical Spinal Anatomy

3. Radiologic Imaging of Spinal Deformities

4. Spinal Deformity in the Clinical Setting

5. Biomechanics of Spinal Instrumentation

II. PEDIATRIC DEFORMITY

6. Infantile and Juvenile Idiopathic Scoliosis

7. Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis

8. Scheuermann's Kyphosis

9. Congenital Scoliosis

10. Cerebral Palsy and Other Neuromuscular Disorders in Children

11. Operative Treatment of Neuromuscular Spinal Deformity

12. Spinal Surgery in Connective Tissue Disorders

13. Pediatric Infections of the Spine

14. Pediatric Neoplasms of the Spine

15. Neurofibromatosis

16. Spinal Deformity in Skeletal Dysplasia

17. Isthmic and Dysplastic Spondylolisthesis

18. Myelomeningocele Spinal Deformities

19. Trauma/Spinal Cord Injury

III. ADULT DEFORMITY

20. Adult Idiopathic Scoliosis and Degenerative Scoliosis

21. Adult Isthmic and Degenerative Spondylolisthesis

22. Osteoporosis

23. Adult Neoplasia

24. Inflammatory Arthropathies

25. Revision Deformity Surgery

IV. PERIOPERATIVE CONSIDERATIONS

26. Anesthesia for Spine Surgery and Management of Blood Loss

27. Bone Graft and Fusion Enhancement

28. Complications in Spinal Deformity Surgery

29. Neural Monitoring

30. A Modified Anterior Muscle Sparing Retroperitoneal Approach to the Lumbar Spine: Technique and Outcomes

31. Thoracic Exposures for Spinal Deformity Surgery

V. THE FUTURE OF SPINAL DEFORMITY SURGERY

32. Future Developments in Spinal Deformity Surgery

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437719567
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416033721

About the Author

Thomas Errico

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Chief of Spine Service, New York University Medical Center, Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York, NY

Baron Lonner

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Lenox Hill, NY

Andrew Moulton

Affiliations and Expertise

Committee Chairman, Spine Center Relief Beyond Borders (SCRUBBS), North American Spine Society, Hawthorne, NY

