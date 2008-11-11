Surgical Management of Spinal Deformities
1st Edition
Description
A who’s who in this challenging field brings you state-of-the-art approaches to the full range of surgical management options—including reconstructive procedures—for the pediatric and adult patient with spinal deformity. Experts discuss the course of treatment for patients in different age groups and take into consideration the extent of the curve at the time of diagnosis and during follow-up, the patient’s stage of bone growth, the amount of pain and deformity associated with the condition, and the patient’s willingness and ability to withstand surgery. Plus, a section on general information such as practical surgical anatomy, imaging, applied biomechanics, and instrumentation helps you approach each patient more effectively.
Key Features
- Emphasizes technical skills and surgical decision making, including pearls, pitfalls, and illustrative case studies, offering you expert advice on technically challenging surgeries.
- Provides the very latest information on minimally invasive endoscopic and mini-open approaches to broaden your surgical options and minimize post-operative complications.
- Discusses peri-operative considerations, including anesthesia, blood loss management, bone graft and fusion enhancement, neural monitoring, and complications, keeping you prepared for any event.
- Presents full-color line artwork of surgical procedures as well as diagnostic and clinical photographs for superb visual guidance.
- Offers a consistent format throughout and a full-color design for ease of reference.
Table of Contents
I. GENERAL INTRODUCTION/PRINCIPLES
1. Introduction to Spinal Deformity
2. Practical Spinal Anatomy
3. Radiologic Imaging of Spinal Deformities
4. Spinal Deformity in the Clinical Setting
5. Biomechanics of Spinal Instrumentation
II. PEDIATRIC DEFORMITY
6. Infantile and Juvenile Idiopathic Scoliosis
7. Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis
8. Scheuermann's Kyphosis
9. Congenital Scoliosis
10. Cerebral Palsy and Other Neuromuscular Disorders in Children
11. Operative Treatment of Neuromuscular Spinal Deformity
12. Spinal Surgery in Connective Tissue Disorders
13. Pediatric Infections of the Spine
14. Pediatric Neoplasms of the Spine
15. Neurofibromatosis
16. Spinal Deformity in Skeletal Dysplasia
17. Isthmic and Dysplastic Spondylolisthesis
18. Myelomeningocele Spinal Deformities
19. Trauma/Spinal Cord Injury
III. ADULT DEFORMITY
20. Adult Idiopathic Scoliosis and Degenerative Scoliosis
21. Adult Isthmic and Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
22. Osteoporosis
23. Adult Neoplasia
24. Inflammatory Arthropathies
25. Revision Deformity Surgery
IV. PERIOPERATIVE CONSIDERATIONS
26. Anesthesia for Spine Surgery and Management of Blood Loss
27. Bone Graft and Fusion Enhancement
28. Complications in Spinal Deformity Surgery
29. Neural Monitoring
30. A Modified Anterior Muscle Sparing Retroperitoneal Approach to the Lumbar Spine: Technique and Outcomes
31. Thoracic Exposures for Spinal Deformity Surgery
V. THE FUTURE OF SPINAL DEFORMITY SURGERY
32. Future Developments in Spinal Deformity Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 11th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719567
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416033721
About the Author
Thomas Errico
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Chief of Spine Service, New York University Medical Center, Hospital for Joint Diseases, New York, NY
Baron Lonner
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Lenox Hill, NY
Andrew Moulton
Affiliations and Expertise
Committee Chairman, Spine Center Relief Beyond Borders (SCRUBBS), North American Spine Society, Hawthorne, NY