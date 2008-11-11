Surgical Management of Spinal Deformities

A who’s who in this challenging field brings you state-of-the-art approaches to the full range of surgical management options—including reconstructive procedures—for the pediatric and adult patient with spinal deformity. Experts discuss the course of treatment for patients in different age groups and take into consideration the extent of the curve at the time of diagnosis and during follow-up, the patient’s stage of bone growth, the amount of pain and deformity associated with the condition, and the patient’s willingness and ability to withstand surgery. Plus, a section on general information such as practical surgical anatomy, imaging, applied biomechanics, and instrumentation helps you approach each patient more effectively.