Surgical Management of Pelvic Organ Prolapse
1st Edition
Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series: Expert Consult: Online and Print
Table of Contents
1 Epidemiology, Risk Factors, and Social Impact of Pelvic Organ Prolapse
2 Surgical Anatomy of the Pelvis and the Anatomy of Pelvic Support
3 Preoperative Evaluation and Staging of Patients with Pelvic Organ Prolapse
4 Techniques for Vaginal Hysterectomy and Vaginal Trachelectomy in Patients with Pelvic Organ Prolapse
5 Surgical Procedures to Suspend a Prolapsed Uterus
6 Robot-Assisted Laparoscopic Colposacropexy and Cervicosacropexy
7 Surgical Management of Apical Vaginal Wall Prolapse
8 Surgical Management of Anterior Vaginal Wall Prolapse
9 Surgical Correction of Posterior Pelvic Floor Defects
10 Obliterative Procedures for Pelvic Organ Prolapse
11 Surgery for Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Avoiding and Managing Complications
Description
Surgical Management of Pelvic Organ Prolapse is the ideal way to enhance your surgical skills in this key area of gynecology, urogynecology, and urology. In this volume in the Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series, written by series editor Mickey Karram, MD, detailed discussions and illustrations, case studies, and video footage clarify how to most effectively perform a variety of procedures and manage complications. Corresponding online video presentations take you step by step through each decision and procedure.
Key Features
- Case-based presentations and videos , narrated by the authors, take you step-by-step through a variety of procedures including abdominal sacral colpohysteropexy, laparoscopic sacral colpopexy, high uterosacral suspension, and more.
- Coverage of hot topics such as robotic and laparoscopic prolapse repairs, prolapse repairs and uterine preservation, the role of mesh augmentation, techniques and indications for native tissue prolapse repair, and surgical management and prevention of POP surgery complications keeps you current with the latest advancements in the field.
- Highly illustrated, quick-reference chapters discuss all of the possible diagnoses for which each procedure is indicated.
- Case studies describe the clinical history surrounding each case featured in the videos.
- An overview of how the entire pelvis functions as a unit helps illustrate the importance of a multidisciplinary, team approach in diagnosing and treating abnormalities.
- Online access at expertconsult.com places the full text, video clips, and more at your fingertips on any computer or mobile device.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 27th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247214
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455748037
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416062660
About the Authors
Mickey Karram Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Fellowship Program, Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, The Christ Hospital; Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology and Urology, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio
Christopher Maher Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Urogynaecology and Reconstructive Gynaecology Surgery, Wesley Urogynaecology Unit, Wesley Hospital, Queensland, Australia