Surgical Management of Obesity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416000891, 9781437710311

Surgical Management of Obesity

1st Edition

Authors: Henry Buchwald George Cowan Walter Pories
eBook ISBN: 9781437710311
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416000891
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2006
Page Count: 496
Description

Leaders in the field present today's most comprehensive coverage of bariatric surgery, one of the most promising current treatments for the growing global epidemic of overweight and obesity. This brand new resource begins with a through examination of the history, incidence, demography, etiology, biology, comorbidities, longevity, and social and economic implications of obesity. It then discusses pre-, peri-, and postoperative issues of importance before examining the evolution of bariatric procedures. Individual chapters present the best surgical approaches, their outcomes, and other considerations involved in this surgical approach.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive overview of the entire field of bariatric surgery, as well as a broad discussion of critical non-operative topics.
  • Discusses the evolution of bariatric procedures, followed by individual chapters that examine laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding, vertical banded gastroplasty, the banded gastric bypass, and other surgical approaches.
  • Reviews the outcomes of bariatric surgery with respect to nutrition, diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, orthopedic conditions, and metabolism.
  • Offers guidance on practical and academic training of the bariatric surgeon, patient support groups, the importance of the multidisciplinary team, managed care, allied health, laparoscopic suites and robotics, liability issues, and more.
  • Includes dietary, drug management, and other alternative non-operative approaches.
  • Addresses the growing incidence of childhood obesity with a chapter focusing on adolescent bariatric surgery patients.

Table of Contents

I. Background

1. Historical Perspectives

2. Incidence and Demography of Obesity

3. Etiology of Obesity

4. Biology of Obesity


II. Consequences

5. Obesity Comorbidities

6. Longevity and ObesityBR>
7. Social Implications of Obesity

8. Economic Implications of Obesity


III. Non-Operative Management

9. Dietary Management of Obesity

10. Drug Management of Obesity

11. Alternative Therapies for Obesity


IV. Preoperative, Perioperative, and Postoperative Patient Care

12. Patient Selection for Bariatric Surgery

13. Preoperative Preparation of the Bariatric Patient

14. Anesthesia Consideration for the Obese

15. Perioperative Management of the Bariatric Patient

16. Postoperative Care of the Bariatric Patient

17. Surgery in the Morbidly Obese Patient


V. Operative Procedures

18. Evolution of the Bariatric Procedures and Selection Algorithm

19. Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding

20. Vertical Banded Gastropasty

21. Laparoscopic Vertical Banded Gastroplasty

22. Open Roux-en Y Gastric Bypass

23. Laparoscopic Roux Gastric Bypass

24. Laparscopic Gastric Bypass Using the Linear Stapler

25. Laparoscopic Gastric Bypass Using the Circular Stapler

26. Laparoscopic Roux-en Y Gastric Bypass: Hand Sewn Gastrojejunostomy
Technique

27. The Banded Gastric Bypass

28. Long –Limb Roux Gastric Bypass

29. Biliopancreatic Diversion

30. Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

31. Laparoscopic Duodenal Switch

32. Implantable Gastric Stimulation for the Treatment of Severe Obesity

33. Secondary Plastic Procedures in Bariatric Surgery

34. Ancillary Procedures in Bariatric Surgery


VI. Reoperations and Complications

35. Principles of Revisional Bariatric Surgery

36. Strictures in Bariatric Surgery

37. Leaks, Gastric Disruption in Bariatric Surgery


VII. Outcome

38. Long-Term Follow-Up and Evaluations of Results in Bariatric Surgery

39. Pratical Training of the Bariatric Surgeon

40. Nutritional Outcomes of Bariatric Surgery

41. Resolution of Bariatric Co-Morbidities Diabetes

42. Resolution of Bariatric Comorbidities Hypertension

43. Resolution of Bariatric Comorbidities: Sleep Apnea

44. Resolution of Bariatric Comorbidities: Orthopedic

45. Nursing Care of the Bariatric Surgery Patient

46. Patient Support Groups in Bariatric Surgery

47. Open Vs Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery

48. The Requirements for Medical Writing with Emphasis on Reporting Bariatric Surgical Outcomes


VIII. Educations and Practice

49. Academic Training of the Bariatric Surgeon

50. Metabolic Outcomes of Bariatric Surgery

51. The Multidisciplinary Team in a Bariatric Surgery Program: Importance of a Team Approach

52. The Allied Science Team in Bariatric Surgery

53. Requisite Facilities for Bariatric Surgical Practice

54. Laparoscopic Suites and Robotics in Bariatric Surgery

55. Liability Issues In Bariatric Surgery

56. Adolescent Bariatric Surgery

About the Author

Henry Buchwald

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery and Biomedical Engineering, Owen H. and Sarah Davidson Wangensteen Chair in Experimental Surgery Emeritus, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

George Cowan

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus in Surgery, University of Tennessee Medical Director, Obesity Wellness Center, Memphis, TN

Walter Pories

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Metabolic Institute, Professor of Surgery, Biochemistry, Sport and Exercise Science, Brody School of Medicine, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC

