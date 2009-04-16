Surgical Management of Nasal Obstruction: Rhinologic Perspective, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 42-2

In this 2-volume edition of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America experts in the surgical management of the nasal airway address the range of anatomic abnormalities that contribute to nasal obstruction, and describe in detail the surgical methods available for treatment of these problems. In Volume 1, expert rhinologists address sinonasal aspects of surgery for nasal obstruction. In Volume 2, experts in rhinoplasty describe surgical interventions for nasal obstruction from a facial plastic surgery perspective. Together, these two volumes should increase the otolaryngologist’s armamentarium for the comprehensive surgical management of nasal airway obstruction. Many aspects of nasal airway obstruction may be mitigated by medical management alone. For instance, swelling from allergic rhinitis typically responds well to allergy treatment. In a number of cases, however, medical intervention is insufficient. When medical management fails, and anatomic abnormalities contribute significantly to nasal obstruction, surgical intervention may be indicated. Septal deviation, turbinate hypertrophy, internal and external nasal valve collapse, sinusitis, polyps, encephaloceles, and tumors are just a few of the varied sources of nasal obstruction. Equally diverse are the surgical means available to the contemporary otolaryngologist to address these anatomic abnormalities.