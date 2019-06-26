Surgical Management of Endocrine Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 99-4

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Surgical Management of Endocrine Disease and is edited by Drs. Rebecca S. Sippel and David F. Schneider. Articles will include: Evaluation of Thyroid Nodules; Decision Making in Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules and the Role of Molecular Testing; Extent of Thyroidectomy for Thyroid Cancer; Management of Nodal Disease in Thyroid Cancer; The Role of Surgery in Inflammatory Conditions of the Thyroid; Diagnosis and Evaluation of Primary Hyperparathyroidism; Who Benefits from Treatment of Primary Hyperparathyroidism?; Intra-operative Decision Making in Parathyroid Surgery; Surgical Management of MEN-1 and MEN-2; The Importance of Family History in the Management of Endocrine Disease; Evaluation of an Adrenal Incidentaloma; Evaluation and Management of Primary Hyperaldosteronism; When to Intervene for Subclinical Cushing’s Syndrome; Adrenocortical Cancer Treatment; Surgical Approaches to the Adrenal Gland; Evaluation and Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Pancreas; and more!