Surgical Management of Endocrine Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682503

Surgical Management of Endocrine Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 99-4

1st Edition

Authors: Rebecca Sippel David Schneider
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682503
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th June 2019
Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Surgical Management of Endocrine Disease and is edited by Drs. Rebecca S. Sippel and David F. Schneider. Articles will include: Evaluation of Thyroid Nodules; Decision Making in Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules and the Role of Molecular Testing; Extent of Thyroidectomy for Thyroid Cancer; Management of Nodal Disease in Thyroid Cancer; The Role of Surgery in Inflammatory Conditions of the Thyroid; Diagnosis and Evaluation of Primary Hyperparathyroidism; Who Benefits from Treatment of Primary Hyperparathyroidism?; Intra-operative Decision Making in Parathyroid Surgery; Surgical Management of MEN-1 and MEN-2; The Importance of Family History in the Management of Endocrine Disease; Evaluation of an Adrenal Incidentaloma; Evaluation and Management of Primary Hyperaldosteronism; When to Intervene for Subclinical Cushing’s Syndrome; Adrenocortical Cancer Treatment; Surgical Approaches to the Adrenal Gland; Evaluation and Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Pancreas; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682503

About the Authors

Rebecca Sippel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of Division of Endocrine Surgery, Associate Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics, Madison, WI

David Schneider Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UW Department of Surgery, Clinical Science Center, Madison, WI

