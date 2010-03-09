Surgical Instruments, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 5-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Katherine Gaberson, PhD, RN, CNOR, on the topic of Surgical Instruments will include the following article topics: History of Surgical Instruments; Nursing Role in Creating New Instruments; Best Practices Related to Instrument Counts; Innovations in Instrument Care; Evidence Base for Hands-Free Techniques; Evidence Base for Sharps Design to Prevent Injury; Robotic Surgery Instrumentation; Instrument Readiness as a Patient Safety Issue; Cost Analysis of Outsourcing Instrument Repair and Refurbishing; Innovative Techniques for teaching Instrumentation; Best Practices for Reducing Instrument Loss; Providing Surgical Instruments for Medical Missions; and Humor Involving Surgical Instruments.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 9th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718577