Surgical Instrumentation
1st Edition
An Interactive Approach
Authors: Renee Nemitz Renee Nemitz
eBook ISBN: 9781437719932
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd March 2009
Page Count: 320
Description
Learning all of the names, purposes, and set-up procedures for surgical instruments can be a daunting task, but with SURGICAL INSTRUMENTATION: AN INTERACTIVE APPROACH, it’s easier than ever before. With a combination of descriptive text and detailed pictures in the book, plus an interactive CD-ROM, you can successfully memorize all the details of surgical instrumentation.
Key Features
- More than 500 full-color, high quality photographs help you learn the most common surgical instruments for all surgical procedures.
- A maximum of three illustrations per page, give a more accurate visual orientation of each instrument.
- Close-up photos of more than 100 instruments are detailed enough to see each tip, enabling you to better distinguish each surgical instrument.
- Each instrument description is presented consistently with the name, common name, category, use (type of surgery and where on the body), and additional details such as regional variations to make memorization easy.
- The CD-ROM packaged with the book provides an interactive tool for testing instrumentation knowledge with an expansive image library with zooming and rotating capabilities, and a glossary with sound pronunciations, and four types of exercises including drag-and-drop Mayo tray exercises and flashcards to help you learn and retain information.
Table of Contents
- Basic Instruments
2. General Instruments
3. Laparoscopic Instruments
4. Obstetrics and Gynecology Instruments
5. Genitourinary Instruments
6. Ophthalmic Instruments
7. Otorhinolaryngology Instruments
8. Plastics, Maxillofacial, and Oral Instruments
9. Orthopedic Instruments
10. Neurosurgical Instruments
11. Cardiovascular Thoracic Instruments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 23rd March 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719932
About the Author
Renee Nemitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Surgical Technology Program Instructor, Western Iowa Tech Community College, Sioux City, IA
Renee Nemitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Surgical Technology Program Instructor, Western Iowa Tech Community College, Sioux City, IA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.