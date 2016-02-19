Surgical Endocrinology
Surgical Endocrinology presents the fundamentals and practical application of the subject matter. It discusses the molecular background and physiology of the endocrine systems. It addresses the legal aspects of endocrine surgery such as duty of care, and breach of such duty. Some of the topics covered in the book are the principles of endocrine surgery; molecular structures of organisms; physiology of endocrine system; multiple endocrine neoplasia and molecular genetics; non-surgical management of pituitary tumors; assay formulations and automation technology; syndrome of ectopic hormone production; and anesthesia for pituitary surgery. The classifications of endocrine problems for pregnant women are fully covered. The definition and symptoms of thyrotoxicosis are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the different histological imaging methods. The anatomy and surgery of anterior pituitary are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the classification of pituitary adenomas and other tumours. The book can provide useful information to surgeons, doctors, students, and researchers.
Part 1 Introduction
1. The Principles of Endocrine Surgery
2. The Molecular Basis of Endocrinology
3. The Physiology of the Endocrine System
4. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia and Molecular Genetics
5. Modern Techniques of Hormone Measurement and their Interpretation
6. Paraendocrine Syndromes
7. Anesthetic Considerations In Endocrine Surgery
8. Endocrine Problems in Pregnancy
9. Modern Histological Imaging Methods
10. Legal Aspects of Endocrine Surgery
Part 2 Pituitary Syndromes
11. Imaging of the Pituitary
12. Surgical Pathology of the Pituitary Gland
13. Non-Surgical Management of Pituitary Tumors
14. The Management of Pituitary Adenomas by Yttrium-90 Interstitial Irradiation
15. Surgery of Pituitary Tumors
Part 3 Thyroid
16. Management of Simple and Non-Toxic Goitre
17. Imaging of the Thyroid
18. Surgical Pathology of the Thyroid
19. Surgical Anatomy of the Thyroid Gland and the Technique of Thyroidectomy
20. Surgery of Thyroid Cancer
21. Thyroid Lymphoma
22. Medullary Carcinoma of the Thyroid
23. The Radiotherapy and Management of Thyroid Tumors
24. Medical Aspects of Thyroid Disease
25. Management of Thyroid Eye Disease
26. Management of the Damaged Recurrent Laryngeal Nerve Following Thyroid Surgery
Part 4 Parathyroid Disease
27. Calcium and Bone Metabolism
28. The Medical Management of Hypercalcaemia
29. Imaging of the Parathyroids
30. Indications For Surgery In Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
31. Surgical Pathology of the Parathyroids in Primary and Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
32. Surgery of the Parathyroids
Part 5 Adrenal
33. Phaeochromocytoma and Related Tumors
34. Syndromes of Corticosteroid Excess
35. Imaging of the Adrenals
36. Surgical Pathology of the Adrenal Cortex and Medulla
37. Surgical Anatomy and Surgery of the Adrenal Glands
38. Neuroblastomas
39. Masculinizing and Feminizing Syndromes
Part 6 Endocrine Tumors of the Gut
40. Diagnosis and Medical Management of Gastroenteropancreatic Tumours
41. Surgical Aspects of Carcinoid Tumors
42. Surgery of Endocrine Tumors of the Pancreas
43. Imaging Endocrine Tumors of the Gut
44. Management of Secondary Endocrine Tumors of the Liver
45. Surgical Pathology of Endocrine Tumors of the Alimentary Tract
Part 7 Tests
46. Some Commonly Used Endocrine Diagnostic Tests
Index
