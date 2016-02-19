Surgical Endocrinology presents the fundamentals and practical application of the subject matter. It discusses the molecular background and physiology of the endocrine systems. It addresses the legal aspects of endocrine surgery such as duty of care, and breach of such duty. Some of the topics covered in the book are the principles of endocrine surgery; molecular structures of organisms; physiology of endocrine system; multiple endocrine neoplasia and molecular genetics; non-surgical management of pituitary tumors; assay formulations and automation technology; syndrome of ectopic hormone production; and anesthesia for pituitary surgery. The classifications of endocrine problems for pregnant women are fully covered. The definition and symptoms of thyrotoxicosis are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the different histological imaging methods. The anatomy and surgery of anterior pituitary are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the classification of pituitary adenomas and other tumours. The book can provide useful information to surgeons, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



Contents

Contributors

Preface

Glossary

Part 1 Introduction

1. The Principles of Endocrine Surgery

2. The Molecular Basis of Endocrinology

3. The Physiology of the Endocrine System

4. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia and Molecular Genetics

5. Modern Techniques of Hormone Measurement and their Interpretation

6. Paraendocrine Syndromes

7. Anesthetic Considerations In Endocrine Surgery

8. Endocrine Problems in Pregnancy

9. Modern Histological Imaging Methods

10. Legal Aspects of Endocrine Surgery

Part 2 Pituitary Syndromes

11. Imaging of the Pituitary

12. Surgical Pathology of the Pituitary Gland

13. Non-Surgical Management of Pituitary Tumors

14. The Management of Pituitary Adenomas by Yttrium-90 Interstitial Irradiation

15. Surgery of Pituitary Tumors

Part 3 Thyroid

16. Management of Simple and Non-Toxic Goitre

17. Imaging of the Thyroid

18. Surgical Pathology of the Thyroid

19. Surgical Anatomy of the Thyroid Gland and the Technique of Thyroidectomy

20. Surgery of Thyroid Cancer

21. Thyroid Lymphoma

22. Medullary Carcinoma of the Thyroid

23. The Radiotherapy and Management of Thyroid Tumors

24. Medical Aspects of Thyroid Disease

25. Management of Thyroid Eye Disease

26. Management of the Damaged Recurrent Laryngeal Nerve Following Thyroid Surgery

Part 4 Parathyroid Disease

27. Calcium and Bone Metabolism

28. The Medical Management of Hypercalcaemia

29. Imaging of the Parathyroids

30. Indications For Surgery In Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

31. Surgical Pathology of the Parathyroids in Primary and Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

32. Surgery of the Parathyroids

Part 5 Adrenal

33. Phaeochromocytoma and Related Tumors

34. Syndromes of Corticosteroid Excess

35. Imaging of the Adrenals

36. Surgical Pathology of the Adrenal Cortex and Medulla

37. Surgical Anatomy and Surgery of the Adrenal Glands

38. Neuroblastomas

39. Masculinizing and Feminizing Syndromes

Part 6 Endocrine Tumors of the Gut

40. Diagnosis and Medical Management of Gastroenteropancreatic Tumours

41. Surgical Aspects of Carcinoid Tumors

42. Surgery of Endocrine Tumors of the Pancreas

43. Imaging Endocrine Tumors of the Gut

44. Management of Secondary Endocrine Tumors of the Liver

45. Surgical Pathology of Endocrine Tumors of the Alimentary Tract

Part 7 Tests

46. Some Commonly Used Endocrine Diagnostic Tests

Index

