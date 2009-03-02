Surgical Complications and Management Strategies, An issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 24-3

Guest editor Laurie Goodrich has compiled a comprehensive review of surgical complications for the equine practitioner. Articles will include: complications of arthroscopy, unilateral weight bearing, complications of upper airway diseases, complications of guttural pouch diseases, complications of colic, complications of reproductive and urinary surgery, complications of laparoscopic surgery, anesthetic complications in equine surgery, complications in oral surgery, complications in wound management and dermatologic surgery, complications of long bone fracture, complications of ophthalmic surgery and much more!