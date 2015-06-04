Surgical Approaches to Esophageal Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323389082, 9780323389099

Surgical Approaches to Esophageal Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 95-3

1st Edition

Authors: Dmitry Oleynikov
eBook ISBN: 9780323389099
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323389082
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th June 2015
Description

Surgical Management of Esophageal Disease is reviewed extensively in this important Surgical Clinics of North America issue. Articles include: Approach to Patients with Esophageal Dysphagia; Esophageal Motility Disorders; Achalasia; Esophageal Stricture and Diverticula; Benign Esophageal Masses; Gastroesophageal Disease; Barrett’s Esophagus; Preoperative Evaluation of GERD; Surgical Treatment of GERD; Endoscopic Treatment of GERD; Paraesophageal Hernia; Short Esophagus; Reoperative Antireflux Surgery; GERD after Bariatric Procedure; Minimally Invasive Esophagectomy for Benign Eosphageal Disease; and more!

About the Authors

Dmitry Oleynikov Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Joseph and Richard Still Endowed Professor of Surgery Director, Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery Director, Center for Advance Surgical Technology Nebraska Medical Center

