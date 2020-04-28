Surgical and Medical Management of Common Oral Problems, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323713368

Surgical and Medical Management of Common Oral Problems, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 64-2

1st Edition

Editors: Harry Dym
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323713368
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Surgical and Medical Management of Common Oral Problems, and is edited by Dr. Harry Dym. Articles will include: Short Implants: An Answer to a Challenging Dilemma; Surgical Case Review Utilizing New Techniques to Treat a Complex Case; The Role of Platelet Rich Fibrin in the Dental Office; The Total Joint Prosthesis: Indications and Techniques; Peri-implantitis: Why and How to Manage; New Approaches to Pain Management; Botox and Fillers Review; Diagnosis and Treatment Approaches to a "Gummy Smile"; Role of Piezzo Surgery and Lasers in the Modern Dental Office; Intra-Oral Scanner, 3D Imaging and 3D Printing in the Dental Office; Recognizing Neuropathic Pain and Current Treatment Regimens; Zygomatic Implant Replacement; Update on Treatment of the Anti-Coagulation Patient and Hemostatic Agents; Growing Bone: Old and New Techniques Reviewed; Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Review for the General Dentist; and more!

About the Editors

Harry Dym Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Department of Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Director, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Training Program, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Brooklyn, NY

