Surgical and Medical Management of Common Oral Problems, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 64-2

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Surgical and Medical Management of Common Oral Problems, and is edited by Dr. Harry Dym. Articles will include: Short Implants: An Answer to a Challenging Dilemma; Surgical Case Review Utilizing New Techniques to Treat a Complex Case; The Role of Platelet Rich Fibrin in the Dental Office; The Total Joint Prosthesis: Indications and Techniques; Peri-implantitis: Why and How to Manage; New Approaches to Pain Management; Botox and Fillers Review; Diagnosis and Treatment Approaches to a "Gummy Smile"; Role of Piezzo Surgery and Lasers in the Modern Dental Office; Intra-Oral Scanner, 3D Imaging and 3D Printing in the Dental Office; Recognizing Neuropathic Pain and Current Treatment Regimens; Zygomatic Implant Replacement; Update on Treatment of the Anti-Coagulation Patient and Hemostatic Agents; Growing Bone: Old and New Techniques Reviewed; Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Review for the General Dentist; and more!