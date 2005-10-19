Surgical Anatomy and Techniques to the Spine
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Written by three neurosurgeons and an orthopedic surgeon, this comprehensive reference's multidisciplinary approach makes it relevant and informative to all surgeons regardless of their specialty or level of surgical experience. After thoroughly reviewing the anatomy and approaches to the spine, the authors lead you through a full range of state-of-the-art techniques in spine surgery, including those procedures commonly performed for degenerative disease, trauma, scoliosis, tumor, and infection. Abundant full-color illustrations, three-dimensional images and cadaver dissection photos walk you through both simple and complex spinal surgical procedures. The bonus CD-ROM contains all the images from the book, including some of the most sought-after anatomic photographs and radiographic images in neurosurgery, brought together for the first time uniquely for this volume.
Key Features
- Multiple-viewpoint, full-color photographs and illustrations provide a thorough presentation of procedures and relevant anatomy.
- Concise, atlas-style format makes techniques easy to understand and reproduce.
- The Bonus CD-ROM includes all the images from the book in an easily searchable format for use in electronic presentations.
- Multidisciplinary coverage makes the book relevant and informative to all spine surgeons.
- Facilitates diagnosis and complication avoidance with clinical pearls and hints..
Table of Contents
Section I. Surgical Anatomy and Approaches
A. Craniovertebral Junction and Upper Cervical Spine
Chapter 1: Transoral Approach to Craniocervical Junction and Upper Cervical Spine
Chapter 2: Transmaxillary Approach to the Clivus and Upper Cervical Spine
Chapter 3: High Cervical Retropharyngeal Approach to the Craniocervical Junction
Chapter 4: Posterior and Far-Lateral Approaches to Craniovertebral Junction
B. Mid and Lower Cervical Spine
Chapter 5: Anterior Approach to Mid-Cervical Spine
Chapter 6: Posterior Approach to Mid-Cervical SpineMD
C. Cervicothoracic Junction and Thoracic Spine
Chapter 7: Anterior Approaches to the Cervicothoracic Junction
Chapter 8: Anterolateral Transthoracic Approaches to the Cervicothoracic Junction
Chapter 9: Posterolateral Approaches to the Cervicothoracic Junction
D. Thoracolumbar and Lumbar Spines
Chapter 10: Thoracoabdominal Approach
Chapter 11: Anterior Retroperitoneal Approach to Lumbar Spine
Chapter 12: Posterior and Posterolateral Approaches to the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine
E. Lumbar Sacral Junction
Chapter 13: Transperitoneal Approaches to the Lumbosacral Junction
Chapter 14: Anterior Retroperitoneal Approach
Chapter 15: Posterior Sacral Approach to the Sacrum
Section II. Degenerative Disease of the Spine
A. Cervical Disk Herniation
Chapter 16: Anterior Cervical Diskectomy and Fusion
Chapter 17: Anterior Cervical Microforaminotomy
Chapter 18: Anterior Cervical Fusion and Instrumentation Techniques
Chapter 19: Posterior Keyhole Cervical Foraminotomy
B. Cervical Stenosis
Chapter 20: Anterior Corpectomy and Fusion
Chapter 21: Laminotomy and Laminectomy
Chapter 22: Laminoplasty Techniques
Chapter 23: Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament
C. Thoracic Disk Herniation
Chapter 24: Thoracic Discectomy
D. Lumbar Disk Herniation
Chapter 25: Lumbar Microdiskectomy: Midline Open and Far-lateral Techniques
Chapter 26: Percutaneous and Endoscopic Diskectomy
E. Lumbar Stenosis
Chapter 27: Surgical Anatomy and Operative Techniques of Lumbar Stenosis
Chapter 28: Minimally Invasive Lumbar Decompression
F. Lumbar Fusion and Instrumentation Techniques
Chapter 29: Transpedicular Screw Fixations
Chapter 30: Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusions
Chapter 31: Unilateral Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion
Chapter 32: Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion
Chapter 33: Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion
Chapter 34: Spondylolisthesis Reduction
Chapter 35: Minimal Access Exposure for Posterior Lumbar Instrumented Fusions: Is There an Easier Way?
Section III. Inflammatory Disease
Chapter 36: The Trans-Oral Approach for Ventral Cervicomedullary Decompression in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Chapter 37: Ankylosing Spondylitis - Posterior Approaches (Osteotomy) to the Cervical and Lumbar Spine in the Management of a Fixed Sagittal Plane Deformity
Section IV. Spinal Trauma
A. Craniovertebral and Cervical Spine
Chapter 38: Surgical Therapy for Fractures and Dislocations of the Craniocervical Junction and Upper Cervical Spine
Chapter 39: Burst Fractures of the Cervical Spine
Chapter 40: Subaxial Cervical Spinal Injuries and Facet Dislocation Injuries
B. Thoracic Spine
Chapter 41: Cervicothoracic Junction Fractures
Chapter 42: Thoracic and Thoracolumbar Fractures
C. Lumbar and Sacral Spine
Chapter 43: Lumbar and Sacral Fractures
Section V. Spinal Deformity
Chapter 44: Anterior Release and Fusion Techniques for Thoracic Scoliosis
Chapter 45: Anterior Treatment for Thoracolumbar-Lumbar Scoliosis
Chapter 46: Surgical Treatment of Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis: Lenke 1-6 Curve Types
Chapter 47: Surgical Management of Flatback Syndrome
Chapter 48: The Surgical Management of Scheuermann’s Kyphosis
Section VI. Spinal Tumor
Chapter 49: Primary Malignant and Benign Tumors of the Spine
Chapter 50: Secondary Metastatic Tumors of the Spine
Chapter 51: Surgical Technique for Resection of Intradural Tumors
Chapter 52: Vascular Lesions of the Spinal Cord
Section VII. Spinal Infection
Chapter 53: Bacterial, Fungal, and Tuberculosis Discitis and Osteomyelitis of the Cervical, Thoracic and Lumbar Spine
Section VIII. Miscellaneous
Chapter 54: Bone Graft Harvesting Techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 19th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416003137
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721652
About the Authors
Daniel Kim
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of Spinal Neurosurgery and Reconstructive Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Department of Neurosurgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Jeffrey Henn
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurosurgery, Lee Memorial Hospital, Fort Myers, FL
Alexander Vaccaro
Dr. Alexander Vaccaro is the Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the recipient of the Leon Wiltse award given for excellence in leadership and clinical research for spine care by the North American Spine Society (NASS) and is the past President of the American Spinal Injury Association and current President of the Association for Collaborative Spine Research. He has over 530 peer reviewed and 195 non-peer reviewed publications. He has published over 300 book chapters and is the editor of over 44 textbooks and co-editor of OKU-Spine I and editor of OKU-8. Dr. Vaccaro is the President of Rothman Institute, Chairman of the department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Co-Director of the Regional Spinal Cord Injury Center of the Delaware Valley and Co-Director of Spine Surgery and the Spine Fellowship program at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he instructs current fellows and residents in the diagnosis and treatment of various spinal problems and disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Everrett J. and Marion Gordon Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery; Professor of Neurosurgery, Co-Director of the Delaware Valley Spinal Cord Injury Center; Co-Chief Spine Surgery, Co-Director Spine Surgery; Thomas Jefferson University and the Rothman Institute, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Curtis Dickman
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Spinal Research, Associate Chief, Barrow Neurosurgical Associates, Ltd., Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ
Reviews
"After reviewing the anatomy and approaches to the spine, Kim (spinal neurosurgery, Stanford University Medical Center), two other neurosurgeons, and an orthopedic surgeon lead readers through the latest techniques in spine surgery, detailing procedures commonly performed for degenerative disease, trauma, scoliosis, tumor, and infection. Techniques are illustrated with color drawings, computer-generated images, and cadaver dissection photos. A companion CD-ROM contains all of the images from the book in a searchable format for use in electronic presentations." -- SciTech Book News, March 2006
