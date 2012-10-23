Surgical Advances in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749270, 9781455758456

Surgical Advances in Plastic Surgery, Volume 39-4

1st Edition

Authors: Marek Dobke
eBook ISBN: 9781455758456
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749270
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Information and updates on surgical techniques and equipment in the face of continued, rapid growth of plastic surgery are presented. The majority of this surgical information presents a blend of the newest data with a description of current and potential future clinical/surgical applications of new concepts, tools and techniques. Unique innovations in the field of breast reconstruction, treatment of lymphedema, and genitourinary function rehabilitation are addressed. Burns, extremity salvage, muscle flaps, biomaterials, reconstructive transplantation are among the topics presented. Information contained in Impact of Advances in breast Cancer Management on Reconstructive and Aesthetic Breast Surgery provides a practicing plastic surgeon an update of what is new in breast oncology and how it is or should be linked with the plastic surgeon’s approach to breast surgery and reconstruction. Compilations of outcomes data are provided from ongoing clinical trials testing new concepts and techniques on the near horizon. A conclusion pertains to the details of ongoing acquisition of new skills, transferrance of existing skills, and maintenance of old skills, along with safety in plastic surgery in the context of surgical and technological advances presented by leaders representing diverse generations of practitioners.

About the Authors

Marek Dobke Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Plastic Surgery, Department of Surgery, University of California San Diego

