Surgical Advances in Female Pelvic Reconstruction, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 46-1

With collaboration of Consulting Editor, Dr. Samir Taneja, Dr. Comiter has created a very current clinical look at surgery for female pelvic reconstruction. He secured expert authors from top institutions to contribute reviews on the following topics: Injection of Periurethral Bulking agents; Synthetic Midurethral Sling; Autologous Fascial Sling; Burch Colposuspension; Management of the Eroded Midurethral sling; Surgery for Apical Vaginal Prolapse After Hysterectomy: Transvaginal Suture-Based Repair; Surgery for Apical Vaginal Prolapse After Hysterectomy: Transvaginal Mesh-Based Repair; Surgery for Apical Vaginal Prolapse After Hysterectomy: Abdominal Sacrocolpopexy; Surgery for Posterior Compartment Vaginal Prolapse: Suture-Based repair; Surgery for Posterior Compartment Vaginal Prolapse: Graft Augmented Repair; Surgery for Anterior Compartment Prolapse: Suture-Based Repair; Surgery for Anterior Compartment Prolapse: Graft-Augmented repair; Vaginal Approach to Vesicovaginal Fistula; and Abdominal Approach to Vesicovaginal Fistula. Readers will come away with the most current clinical information they need to improve surgical outcomes in female patients.