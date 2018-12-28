Surgical Advances in Female Pelvic Reconstruction, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655255, 9780323655262

Surgical Advances in Female Pelvic Reconstruction, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 46-1

1st Edition

Authors: Craig Comiter
eBook ISBN: 9780323655262
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655255
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2018
Table of Contents

Injection of Periurethral Bulking Agents

Synthetic Midurethral Sling

Autologous Fascial Sling; Burch Colposuspension

Management of the Eroded Midurethral Sling

Surgery for Apical Vaginal Prolapse After Hysterectomy: Transvaginal Suture-Based Repair

Surgery for Apical Vaginal Prolapse After Hysterectomy: Transvaginal Mesh-Based Repair

Surgery for Apical Vaginal Prolapse After Hysterectomy: Abdominal Sacrocolpopexy

Surgery for Posterior Compartment Vaginal Prolapse: Suture-Based repair

Surgery for Posterior Compartment Vaginal Prolapse: Graft Augmented Repair

Surgery for Anterior Compartment Prolapse: Suture-Based Repair

Surgery for Anterior Compartment Prolapse: Graft-Augmented Repair

Vaginal  Approach to Vesicovaginal Fistula

Abdominal Approach to Vesicovaginal Fistula

Description

With collaboration of Consulting Editor, Dr. Samir Taneja, Dr. Comiter has created a very current clinical look at surgery for female pelvic reconstruction. He secured expert authors from top institutions to contribute reviews on the following topics: Injection of Periurethral Bulking agents; Synthetic Midurethral Sling; Autologous Fascial Sling; Burch Colposuspension; Management of the Eroded Midurethral sling; Surgery for Apical Vaginal Prolapse After Hysterectomy: Transvaginal Suture-Based Repair; Surgery for Apical Vaginal Prolapse After Hysterectomy: Transvaginal Mesh-Based Repair; Surgery for Apical Vaginal Prolapse After Hysterectomy: Abdominal Sacrocolpopexy; Surgery for Posterior Compartment Vaginal Prolapse: Suture-Based repair; Surgery for Posterior Compartment Vaginal Prolapse: Graft Augmented Repair; Surgery for Anterior Compartment Prolapse: Suture-Based Repair; Surgery for Anterior Compartment Prolapse: Graft-Augmented repair; Vaginal Approach to Vesicovaginal Fistula; and Abdominal Approach to Vesicovaginal Fistula. Readers will come away with the most current clinical information they need to improve surgical outcomes in female patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Authors

Craig Comiter Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Urology, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA

