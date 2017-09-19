Surgical Advances in Ankle Arthritis, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 34-4

Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery

Surgical Advances in Ankle Arthritis

Preface: The Evolution of Arthritis Treatment in the Foot and Ankle: A Change in the Gold Standard?

Nonsurgical Treatment of Ankle Arthritis

Ankle Arthrodiastasis with Circular External Fixation for the Treatment of Posttraumatic Ankle Arthritis

Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Arthritis

Supramalleolar Osteotomies

Osteochondral Autograft and Allograft Transplantation in the Talus

Advances in Ankle Cartilage Repair

Open Ankle Arthrodesis

Arthroscopic Ankle Arthrodesis: An Update

Current Concepts Regarding Total Ankle Replacement as a Viable Treatment Option for Advanced Ankle Arthritis: What You Need to Know

Complex Total Ankle Arthroplasty

Revision Total Ankle Arthroplasty

Surgical Complications of Ankle Joint Arthrodesis and Ankle Arthroplasty Procedures