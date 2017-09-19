Surgical Advances in Ankle Arthritis, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323546867, 9780323546874

Surgical Advances in Ankle Arthritis, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 34-4

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Ng
eBook ISBN: 9780323546874
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323546867
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2017
Table of Contents

Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery

Surgical Advances in Ankle Arthritis

Preface: The Evolution of Arthritis Treatment in the Foot and Ankle: A Change in the Gold Standard?

Nonsurgical Treatment of Ankle Arthritis

Ankle Arthrodiastasis with Circular External Fixation for the Treatment of Posttraumatic Ankle Arthritis

Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Arthritis

Supramalleolar Osteotomies

Osteochondral Autograft and Allograft Transplantation in the Talus

Advances in Ankle Cartilage Repair

Open Ankle Arthrodesis

Arthroscopic Ankle Arthrodesis: An Update

Current Concepts Regarding Total Ankle Replacement as a Viable Treatment Option for Advanced Ankle Arthritis: What You Need to Know

Complex Total Ankle Arthroplasty

Revision Total Ankle Arthroplasty

Surgical Complications of Ankle Joint Arthrodesis and Ankle Arthroplasty Procedures

Description

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, edited by Dr. Alan Ng, will cover Surgical Advances in Ankle Arthritis. Topics discussed in the article include, but are not limited to Conservative Treatments, Ankle Arthrodiastsis; Ankle Arthroscopy; Supramalleolar Osteotomies; Ankle OCD Repair; Innovative Techniques for Ankle OCD Repair; Open Ankle Arthrodesis; Arthroscopic Ankle Arthrodesis; Total Ankle Arthroplasty; and Surgical Complications of Ankle Joint Arthrodesis and Arthroplasty Procedures.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323546874
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323546867

About the Authors

Alan Ng Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists

