Surgical Advances in Ankle Arthritis, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 34-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
Surgical Advances in Ankle Arthritis
Preface: The Evolution of Arthritis Treatment in the Foot and Ankle: A Change in the Gold Standard?
Nonsurgical Treatment of Ankle Arthritis
Ankle Arthrodiastasis with Circular External Fixation for the Treatment of Posttraumatic Ankle Arthritis
Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Arthritis
Supramalleolar Osteotomies
Osteochondral Autograft and Allograft Transplantation in the Talus
Advances in Ankle Cartilage Repair
Open Ankle Arthrodesis
Arthroscopic Ankle Arthrodesis: An Update
Current Concepts Regarding Total Ankle Replacement as a Viable Treatment Option for Advanced Ankle Arthritis: What You Need to Know
Complex Total Ankle Arthroplasty
Revision Total Ankle Arthroplasty
Surgical Complications of Ankle Joint Arthrodesis and Ankle Arthroplasty Procedures
Description
This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, edited by Dr. Alan Ng, will cover Surgical Advances in Ankle Arthritis. Topics discussed in the article include, but are not limited to Conservative Treatments, Ankle Arthrodiastsis; Ankle Arthroscopy; Supramalleolar Osteotomies; Ankle OCD Repair; Innovative Techniques for Ankle OCD Repair; Open Ankle Arthrodesis; Arthroscopic Ankle Arthrodesis; Total Ankle Arthroplasty; and Surgical Complications of Ankle Joint Arthrodesis and Arthroplasty Procedures.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546874
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323546867
Alan Ng Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists