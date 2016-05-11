Surgery, Orthopaedics, Connective Tissue & Bone - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702070730

Surgery, Orthopaedics, Connective Tissue & Bone

1st Edition

Prepare for the MRCPCH. Key Articles from the Paediatrics & Child Health journal

Editors: Will Carroll
eBook ISBN: 9780702070730
eBook ISBN: 9780702070891
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th May 2016
Description

Surgery, Orthopaedics, Connective Tissue & Bone is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Paediatrics & Child Health. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in paediatrics and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the requirements of post-graduate training in paediatrics, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

About the journal

The parent journal (http://www.paediatricsandchildhealthjournal.co.uk/) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for post-graduate exams in paediatrics. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702070730
eBook ISBN:
9780702070891

About the Editor

Will Carroll

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical and Academic Lead & Consultant Paediatrician, University Hospital of the North Midlands Newcastle Road Stoke-on-Trent UK

