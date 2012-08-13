Surgery of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
2nd Edition
Key Features
- Master all the relevant anatomy, surgical procedures, and workup needed for residency, and learn to manage the difficult cases encountered by experienced surgeons.
- Get expert guidance on preoperative evaluation, surgical anatomy, intraoperative techniques, and postoperative management for a full range of malignant and benign disorders of the thyroid and parathyroid glands.
Table of Contents
- History, evolution and classification of thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Applied embryology of the thyroid and parathyroid glands
- Understanding thyroid physiology and thyroid function tests
- Thyroiditis
- Hyperthyroidism: toxic multinodular goiter and Grave’s disease
- Ectopic Thyroid and Thyroglossal Duct Cysts
- Treatment of cervical and substernal goiter (+DVD)
- Mediastinal access: transcervical, video-assisted, and transsternal
- Surgery for Hyperthyroidism (Graves and toxic MNG)
- Reoperation for benign thyroid disease
- Evaluation and non-surgical management of the thyroid nodule
- Thyroid Cytopathology (+DVD)
- Thyroid and parathyroid Ultrasound (+DVD)
- Preoperative evaluation of lymph nodes in papillary carcinoma
- Preoperative Laryngeal exam and Voice (+DVD)
- Laser , Thermal and RF treatment of thyroid nodules and parathyroid adenoma
- Molecular Pathogenesis of Thyroid Neoplasia
- Papillary carcinoma of the thyroid
- Papillary microcarcinoma
- Follicular carcinoma of the thyroid
- Dynamic Risk group analysis
- Hurthle cell carcinoma
- Medullary carcinoma of the thyroid: Sporadic
- Medullary carcinoma: MEN syndromes
- Medullary carcinoma of the thyroid: Microcarcinoma
- Anaplastic carcinoma and Lymphoma
- Pediatric thyroid carcinoma
- Chernobyl and radiation induced thyroid cancer
- Familial papillary carcinoma
- Standard unilateral and bilateral thyroid surgery (+DVD)
- Minimally invasive thyroid surgery (+DVD)
- Surgical anatomy of the superior laryngeal nerve (+DVD)
- Surgical anatomy and monitoring of the recurrent laryngeal nerve (with color plate) (+DVD)
- Surgery for locally advanced thyroid cancer: Larynx
- Surgery for locally advanced thyroid cancer surgery: Trachea (+DVD)
- Extracervical approaches to the thyroid
- Central neck dissection: indications
- Central neck dissection: technique (+DVD)
- Lateral neck dissection: indications
- Lateral neck dissection: technique (+DVD)
- Transoral approach for retropharyngeal nodes
- Incisions of the neck surgery
- New technology in thyroid surgery
- Pathology of the thyroid gland
- Pathophysiology of RLN paralysis
- Management of RLN paralysis, and repair
- Non-neural complications
- Endocrine surgical outcomes: Quality Registers
- Medical malpractice and Ethics:considerations in thyroid and parathyroid surgery
- Postoperative management of differentiated thyroid cancer
- Radioactive iodine scanning: ablation and treatment
- External beam radiation therapy for thyroid malignancy
- Reoperative surgery for thyroid cancer
- Alcohol ablation for recurrent papillary nodes
- Medical treatment horizons for metastatic thyroid cancer
- Primary hyperparathyroidism: pathophysiology and surgical indications, work-up
- Preoperative localization tests-US and Sesimibi
- Surgical management of primary hyperparathyroidism (including asymptomatic and normocalcemic hyperparathyroidism)
- Standard Bilat Parathyroid Exploration
- Focused Single gland parathyroid exploration
- Minimally invasive video assisted parathyroid surgery
- Parathyroid surgery with local anesthesia
- Intraoperative PTH
- Radio guided parathyroid surgery
- Surgical management of multigland disease
- Surgical management of secondary and tertiary hyperparathyroidism
- MEN syndromes: parathyroid management
- Revision parathyroid surgery
- Parathyroid carcinoma
- Surgical pathology of the parathyroid glands
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 13th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733934
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248532
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437722277
About the Author
Gregory Randolph
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery Harvard Medical School, Director, General Otolaryngology and Thyroid Surgical Clinic Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary; Member, Division of Surgical Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA