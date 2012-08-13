Surgery of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437722277, 9781455733934

Surgery of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands

2nd Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print

Authors: Gregory Randolph
eBook ISBN: 9781455733934
eBook ISBN: 9780323248532
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437722277
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th August 2012
Page Count: 736
Key Features

  • Master all the relevant anatomy, surgical procedures, and workup needed for residency, and learn to manage the difficult cases encountered by experienced surgeons.

  • Get expert guidance on preoperative evaluation, surgical anatomy, intraoperative techniques, and postoperative management for a full range of malignant and benign disorders of the thyroid and parathyroid glands.

Table of Contents

  1. History, evolution and classification of thyroid and parathyroid surgery

  2. Applied embryology of the thyroid and parathyroid glands

  3. Understanding thyroid physiology and thyroid function tests

  4. Thyroiditis

  5. Hyperthyroidism: toxic multinodular goiter and Grave’s disease

  6. Ectopic Thyroid and Thyroglossal Duct Cysts

  7. Treatment of cervical and substernal goiter (+DVD)

  8. Mediastinal access: transcervical, video-assisted, and transsternal

  9. Surgery for Hyperthyroidism (Graves and toxic MNG)

  10. Reoperation for benign thyroid disease

  11. Evaluation and non-surgical management of the thyroid nodule

  12. Thyroid Cytopathology (+DVD)

  13. Thyroid and parathyroid Ultrasound (+DVD)

  14. Preoperative evaluation of lymph nodes in papillary carcinoma

  15. Preoperative Laryngeal exam and Voice (+DVD)

  16. Laser , Thermal and RF treatment of thyroid nodules and parathyroid adenoma

  17. Molecular Pathogenesis of Thyroid Neoplasia

  18. Papillary carcinoma of the thyroid

  19. Papillary microcarcinoma

  20. Follicular carcinoma of the thyroid

  21. Dynamic Risk group analysis

  22. Hurthle cell carcinoma

  23. Medullary carcinoma of the thyroid: Sporadic

  24. Medullary carcinoma: MEN syndromes

  25. Medullary carcinoma of the thyroid: Microcarcinoma

  26. Anaplastic carcinoma and Lymphoma

  27. Pediatric thyroid carcinoma

  28. Chernobyl and radiation induced thyroid cancer

  29. Familial papillary carcinoma

  30. Standard unilateral and bilateral thyroid surgery (+DVD)

  31. Minimally invasive thyroid surgery (+DVD)

  32. Surgical anatomy of the superior laryngeal nerve (+DVD)

  33. Surgical anatomy and monitoring of the recurrent laryngeal nerve (with color plate) (+DVD)

  34. Surgery for locally advanced thyroid cancer: Larynx

  35. Surgery for locally advanced thyroid cancer surgery: Trachea (+DVD)

  36. Extracervical approaches to the thyroid

  37. Central neck dissection: indications

  38. Central neck dissection: technique (+DVD)

  39. Lateral neck dissection: indications

  40. Lateral neck dissection: technique (+DVD)

  41. Transoral approach for retropharyngeal nodes

  42. Incisions of the neck surgery

  43. New technology in thyroid surgery

  44. Pathology of the thyroid gland

  45. Pathophysiology of RLN paralysis

  46. Management of RLN paralysis, and repair

  47. Non-neural complications

  48. Endocrine surgical outcomes: Quality Registers

  49. Medical malpractice and Ethics:considerations in thyroid and parathyroid surgery

  50. Postoperative management of differentiated thyroid cancer

  51. Radioactive iodine scanning: ablation and treatment

  52. External beam radiation therapy for thyroid malignancy

  53. Reoperative surgery for thyroid cancer

  54. Alcohol ablation for recurrent papillary nodes

  55. Medical treatment horizons for metastatic thyroid cancer

  56. Primary hyperparathyroidism: pathophysiology and surgical indications, work-up

  57. Preoperative localization tests-US and Sesimibi

  58. Surgical management of primary hyperparathyroidism (including asymptomatic and normocalcemic hyperparathyroidism)

  59. Standard Bilat Parathyroid Exploration

  60. Focused Single gland parathyroid exploration

  61. Minimally invasive video assisted parathyroid surgery

  62. Parathyroid surgery with local anesthesia

  63. Intraoperative PTH

  64. Radio guided parathyroid surgery

  65. Surgical management of multigland disease

  66. Surgical management of secondary and tertiary hyperparathyroidism

  67. MEN syndromes: parathyroid management

  68. Revision parathyroid surgery

  69. Parathyroid carcinoma

  70. Surgical pathology of the parathyroid glands

About the Author

Gregory Randolph

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery Harvard Medical School, Director, General Otolaryngology and Thyroid Surgical Clinic Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary; Member, Division of Surgical Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

