Bringing together more than over 120 expert contributors from otolaryngology, general surgery, endocrinology, and pathology, Surgery of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands, 3rd Edition, presents an interdisciplinary approach to surgical management and treatment of benign and malignant disease. This renowned text/atlas is an ideal resource at all levels of surgical experience: for residents and junior surgeons, it clearly provides all relevant anatomy, surgical procedures, and workup; for experienced surgeons, it details the management of difficult cases, including revision surgery. Highly illustrated and accompanied by dozens of videos, this edition brings you up to date with the full continuum of care in thyroid and parathyroid surgery.