Surgery of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323661270

Surgery of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands

3rd Edition

Authors: Gregory Randolph
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323661270
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 704
Bringing together more than over 120 expert contributors from otolaryngology, general surgery, endocrinology, and pathology, Surgery of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands, 3rd Edition, presents an interdisciplinary approach to surgical management and treatment of benign and malignant disease. This renowned text/atlas is an ideal resource at all levels of surgical experience: for residents and junior surgeons, it clearly provides all relevant anatomy, surgical procedures, and workup; for experienced surgeons, it details the management of difficult cases, including revision surgery. Highly illustrated and accompanied by dozens of videos, this edition brings you up to date with the full continuum of care in thyroid and parathyroid surgery.

Gregory Randolph

Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, Harvard Medical School; Director, General Otolaryngology and Thyroid Surgical Clinic, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary; Member, Division of Surgical Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

