Surgery of the Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas
4th Edition
2-Volume Set with CD-ROM
Description
This 2-volume reference, edited by a panel of experts and featuring contributions by many leading authorities, comprehensively covers the cutting edge of research, teaching, and practice in surgery of the liver, biliary tract, and pancreas. This resource covers anatomy, pathophysiology, immunology, molecular biology, genetics, diagnosis, and treatment. Richly illustrated, it is accompanied by a DVD with detailed video clips of laproscopic procedures, effectively allowing you to use it as an operative atlas.
Key Features
- Covers pathology, diagnostics, surgery, and non-operative intervention all in one text, to give you a single, comprehensive reference.
- Offers step-by-step procedures, extensively illustrated with over 200 operative line drawings.
Table of Contents
Historical Introduction
SECTION I: LIVER AND PANCREATIC ANATOMY AND PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
(ASSOC. ED. DEMATTEO)
1. Surgical and radiologic anatomy of the liver, biliary tract, and pancreas
2. Assessment of liver function in the surgical patient
3. Liver blood flow: physiology, measurement and clinical relevance
4. Liver regeneration. Clinical relevance
5. Liver hyperplasia, hypertrophy and atrophy
6. Bile secretion
7A. Pathophysiology of biliary tract obstruction
7B. The function of biliary tract and factors in the production of biliary pain
8. Pancreatic physiology and functional assessment
9. Endotoxin and cytokines in liver and biliary disease
10. Infections in hepatic, biliary and pancreatic surgery
11. Genetics and molecular biology of pancreatic and biliary Cancers
12. Molecular biology of liver carcinogenesis and hepatitis
13. Liver Immunology
SECTION II: DIAGNOSTIC TECHNIQUES
(ASSOC. ED. DR. HANN)
14. Clinical examination and investigation
15. Ultrasound of the liver, pancreas, and biliary tract
16. Endoscopic ultrasound of the pancreas and biliary tract
17. The role of nuclear medicine in the diagnosis and management of hepatobiliary and pancreatic diseases
18. Computed tomography of the liver, biliary tract and pancreas
19. Magnetic resonance imaging of the liver, pancreas and biliary tract
20. Direct cholangiography
21. Angiography
22. Percutaneous Biopsy
23. Intraoperative diagnosis of liver, pancreatic and biliary diseases
SECTION III. PRE- AND POSTOPERATIVE CARE AND ANESTHESIA
(ASSOC. EDS. DRS. JARNAGIN AND DEMATTEO)
24. Pre- and postoperative nutrition in hepatobiliary surgery
25. Anesthesia and postoperative intensive care
26. Perioperative critical care in hepatobiliary surgery
27. Quality of life and hepatobiliary tumors
Section IV. Interventional Radiology and Endoscopic Techniques, Biliary Bypass and Intubation
(ASSOC. EDS. DRS. JARNAGIN AND DEMATTEO)
28. Interventional endoscopy (Technical aspects)
29. Radiologic hepato-biliary interventions
30. Biliary-enteric anastomosis
SECTION V. GALLSTONES AND GALLBLADDERS
(ASSOC. ED. DR. JARNAGIN)
31. The natural history of gallstones and asymptomatic gallstones
32. Cholecystitis
33. Percutaneous approaches to the treatment of gallbladder disease
34. The technique of cholecystectomy
35. Laparoscopic cholecystectomy and choledocholithotomy
36. Stones in the common bile duct---clinical features and open surgical approaches and techniques
37. Stones in the bile duct: endoscopic and percutaneous approaches
38. Cholecystolithiasis and stones in the common bile duct: which approach and when?
39. Post-cholecystectomy problems
40. Intrahepatic stones
SECTION VI. BILIARY STRUCTURE AND FISTULA
(ASSOC. ED. DR. JARNAGIN)
41. Biliary atresia
42. Primary sclerosing cholangitis
43: Biliary Stricture and Fistula
A. Benign biliary strictures
B. Biliary fistulae
SECTION VII. PANCREATITIS
(ASSOC. ED. DR. BUCHLER)
44. Definition and classification of pancreatitis
45. Etiology, pathogenesis and diagnostic assessment of acute pancreatitis
46. Management of acute pancreatitis and complications
47. Etiology, pathogenesis and diagnosis
of chronic pancreatitis
48. Management of chronic pancreatitis:
A. Conservative
B. Endoscopic
C. Surgical
SECTION VIII. BILIARY TUMORS
(ASSOC. ED. DR. JARNAGIN)
49. Tumors of the bile duct – pathologic aspects
50. Benign tumors and pseudotumors of the biliary tract
51. Tumors of the gallbladder
52 (A). Intra- and extrahepatic biliary tumors
(B). Hilar and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with emphasis on presurgical management
(C). Interventional radiologic techniques in hilar and intrahepatic biliary strictures
SECTION IX. PANCREATIC TUMORS AND RESECTION
(ASSOC. ED. DR. BUCHLER)
53. Pathology and classification of pancreatic and ampullary tumors
54 Periampullary and Pancreatic Tumors
A. Periampullary and pancreatic cancer
B. The cystic neoplasms of the pancreas
55. Palliation of pancreatic and periampullary tumors
56. Pancreaticoduodenectomy, Distal Pancreatectomy, Segmental Pancreatectomy, Total Pancreatectomy and Transduodenal Resection of the Papilla of Vater
57. Endocrine tumors of the pancreas: clinical picture, diagnosis and therapy
SECTION X. LIVER AND BILIARY INFECTION AND INFESTATION
(ASSOC. EDS. DRS. JARNAGIN AND BELGHITI)
58. Cholangitis
59. Pyogenic liver abscess
60. Amebiasis and biliary infestation
61. Hydatid disease
62. Recurrent pyogenic cholangitis
SECTION XI. BILIARY AND LIVER CYSTS
(ASSOC. EDS. DRS. JARNAGIN AND BELGHITI)
63. Bile duct cysts in adults
64. Non-parasitic cystic diseases of the liver and intrahepatic biliary tree
65. Surgical management of cystic disease of the liver
SECTION XII. INJURY AND HEMORRHAGE
(ASSOC. EDS. DRS. BLUMGART AND BELGHITI)
66. Liver and bile duct injuries
67. Aneurysm and arteriovenous fistula of the liver and pancreatic vasculature
68. Hemobilia and bilhemia
SECTION XIII. LIVER TUMORS
(Assoc. Ed. Dr. Belghiti)
69. Tumors of the liver – pathologic aspect
70. Benign liver tumors and masses
71. Hepatocellular carcinoma
72. Hepatic tumors in childhood
73 Metastatic Tumors
A. Metastatic colorectal cancer
B. Liver endocrine metastases
C. Noncolorectal nonneuroendocrine metastases
74. Embolization of liver tumors
75. Radiotherapy
A. Radiotherapy with emphasis on radioembolization for liver tumors
B. External beam radiation therapy for primary hepatocellular carcinoma and biliary disease
76. Ablation of Liver Tumors
A. Percutaneous methods for ablation of hepatic tumors
B. Cryotherapy of liver tumors
C. Radiofrequency thermal ablation of liver tumors
77. Chemotherapy of liver tumors
78. Isolated hepatic perfusion for extensive liver cancers
79. (A) Intra-arterial chemotherapy for liver tumors
(B) Nonoperative placement of catheters
(C) Technique of surgical pump placement
SECTION XIV. HEPATIC RESECTION
(ASSOC. EDS. DRS. BELGHITI AND CHAPMAN)
80(A). Liver resection for benign disease and for liver and biliary tumors
(B). Extended resections for biliary tumors: an alternative approach
(C). Liver resection in live related donors
81. Vascular isolation techniques in liver resection
82. Liver resection in cirrhosis of the liver
83. Segment-oriented anatomic liver resections
84. The place of portal venous embolization
85. Ex vivo and in situ hypothermic hepatic resection
86. Intraoperative ultrasound of the liver: Techniques for liver resection and transplantation
Section XV. Cirrhosis and Portal Hypertension
(Assoc. Ed. Dr. Chapman)
87. Cirrhosis and portal hypertension: pathological aspects
88. Management of liver failure
89. Support of the failing liver
90. Management of ascites in cirrhosis and portal hypertension
91. Medical management of bleeding varices
92. Endoscopic therapy in the management of esophageal varices: injection sclerotherapy and variceal ligation
93. Portal hypertension in children
94. Operative devascularization and esophageal transection
95. The place of portosystemic shunting
96. (A) The place of transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunting
96. (B) Technique of TIPS placement
97. The technique of portacaval shunt
98. Distal splenorenal shunt
99. The mesocaval shunt: technique
100. Budd-Chiari syndrome and veno-occlusive disease
SECTION XVI. LIVER AND PANCREATIC TRANSPLANTATION
(Assoc. Ed. Dr. Chapman)
101. Liver and pancreas transplantation immunobiology
102. Liver transplantation: anesthesia, perioperative management and postoperative intensive care
103. Liver transplantation: indications
104. Orthotopic liver transplantation
105. Liver transplantation in patients with fulminant hepatitis
106. Liver transplantation for tumors
107. Liver transplantation in children and segmental transplantation
108. Auxiliary liver transplantation
109. Living Donor Liver Transplantation
110. Early and late complications of liver transplantation
111. Techniques of liver replacement
112. Whole organ pancreas and pancreatic islet transplantation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 12th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702043314
About the Author
Leslie Blumgart
Affiliations and Expertise
Enid A. Haupt Chair in Surgery, Chief, Hepatobiliary Services, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, NY; Professor of Surgery, Cornell University Medical College, NY