Surgery of the Liver, Biliary Tract and Pancreas

Historical Introduction



SECTION I: LIVER AND PANCREATIC ANATOMY AND PATHOPHYSIOLOGY

1. Surgical and radiologic anatomy of the liver, biliary tract, and pancreas

2. Assessment of liver function in the surgical patient

3. Liver blood flow: physiology, measurement and clinical relevance

4. Liver regeneration. Clinical relevance

5. Liver hyperplasia, hypertrophy and atrophy

6. Bile secretion

7A. Pathophysiology of biliary tract obstruction

7B. The function of biliary tract and factors in the production of biliary pain

8. Pancreatic physiology and functional assessment

9. Endotoxin and cytokines in liver and biliary disease

10. Infections in hepatic, biliary and pancreatic surgery

11. Genetics and molecular biology of pancreatic and biliary Cancers

12. Molecular biology of liver carcinogenesis and hepatitis

13. Liver Immunology





SECTION II: DIAGNOSTIC TECHNIQUES

14. Clinical examination and investigation

15. Ultrasound of the liver, pancreas, and biliary tract

16. Endoscopic ultrasound of the pancreas and biliary tract

17. The role of nuclear medicine in the diagnosis and management of hepatobiliary and pancreatic diseases

18. Computed tomography of the liver, biliary tract and pancreas

19. Magnetic resonance imaging of the liver, pancreas and biliary tract

20. Direct cholangiography

21. Angiography

22. Percutaneous Biopsy

23. Intraoperative diagnosis of liver, pancreatic and biliary diseases





SECTION III. PRE- AND POSTOPERATIVE CARE AND ANESTHESIA

24. Pre- and postoperative nutrition in hepatobiliary surgery

25. Anesthesia and postoperative intensive care

26. Perioperative critical care in hepatobiliary surgery

27. Quality of life and hepatobiliary tumors





Section IV. Interventional Radiology and Endoscopic Techniques, Biliary Bypass and Intubation

28. Interventional endoscopy (Technical aspects)

29. Radiologic hepato-biliary interventions

30. Biliary-enteric anastomosis





SECTION V. GALLSTONES AND GALLBLADDERS

31. The natural history of gallstones and asymptomatic gallstones

32. Cholecystitis

33. Percutaneous approaches to the treatment of gallbladder disease

34. The technique of cholecystectomy

35. Laparoscopic cholecystectomy and choledocholithotomy

36. Stones in the common bile duct---clinical features and open surgical approaches and techniques

37. Stones in the bile duct: endoscopic and percutaneous approaches

38. Cholecystolithiasis and stones in the common bile duct: which approach and when?

39. Post-cholecystectomy problems

40. Intrahepatic stones





SECTION VI. BILIARY STRUCTURE AND FISTULA

41. Biliary atresia

42. Primary sclerosing cholangitis

43: Biliary Stricture and Fistula

A. Benign biliary strictures

B. Biliary fistulae





SECTION VII. PANCREATITIS

44. Definition and classification of pancreatitis

45. Etiology, pathogenesis and diagnostic assessment of acute pancreatitis

46. Management of acute pancreatitis and complications

47. Etiology, pathogenesis and diagnosis

of chronic pancreatitis

48. Management of chronic pancreatitis:

A. Conservative

B. Endoscopic

C. Surgical





SECTION VIII. BILIARY TUMORS

49. Tumors of the bile duct – pathologic aspects

50. Benign tumors and pseudotumors of the biliary tract

51. Tumors of the gallbladder

52 (A). Intra- and extrahepatic biliary tumors

(B). Hilar and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with emphasis on presurgical management

(C). Interventional radiologic techniques in hilar and intrahepatic biliary strictures





SECTION IX. PANCREATIC TUMORS AND RESECTION

53. Pathology and classification of pancreatic and ampullary tumors

54 Periampullary and Pancreatic Tumors

A. Periampullary and pancreatic cancer

B. The cystic neoplasms of the pancreas

55. Palliation of pancreatic and periampullary tumors

56. Pancreaticoduodenectomy, Distal Pancreatectomy, Segmental Pancreatectomy, Total Pancreatectomy and Transduodenal Resection of the Papilla of Vater

57. Endocrine tumors of the pancreas: clinical picture, diagnosis and therapy





SECTION X. LIVER AND BILIARY INFECTION AND INFESTATION

58. Cholangitis

59. Pyogenic liver abscess

60. Amebiasis and biliary infestation

61. Hydatid disease

62. Recurrent pyogenic cholangitis







SECTION XI. BILIARY AND LIVER CYSTS

63. Bile duct cysts in adults

64. Non-parasitic cystic diseases of the liver and intrahepatic biliary tree

65. Surgical management of cystic disease of the liver











SECTION XII. INJURY AND HEMORRHAGE

66. Liver and bile duct injuries

67. Aneurysm and arteriovenous fistula of the liver and pancreatic vasculature

68. Hemobilia and bilhemia





SECTION XIII. LIVER TUMORS

69. Tumors of the liver – pathologic aspect

70. Benign liver tumors and masses

71. Hepatocellular carcinoma

72. Hepatic tumors in childhood

73 Metastatic Tumors

A. Metastatic colorectal cancer

B. Liver endocrine metastases

C. Noncolorectal nonneuroendocrine metastases

74. Embolization of liver tumors

75. Radiotherapy

A. Radiotherapy with emphasis on radioembolization for liver tumors

B. External beam radiation therapy for primary hepatocellular carcinoma and biliary disease

76. Ablation of Liver Tumors

A. Percutaneous methods for ablation of hepatic tumors

B. Cryotherapy of liver tumors

C. Radiofrequency thermal ablation of liver tumors

77. Chemotherapy of liver tumors

78. Isolated hepatic perfusion for extensive liver cancers

79. (A) Intra-arterial chemotherapy for liver tumors

(B) Nonoperative placement of catheters

(C) Technique of surgical pump placement





SECTION XIV. HEPATIC RESECTION

80(A). Liver resection for benign disease and for liver and biliary tumors

(B). Extended resections for biliary tumors: an alternative approach

(C). Liver resection in live related donors

81. Vascular isolation techniques in liver resection

82. Liver resection in cirrhosis of the liver

83. Segment-oriented anatomic liver resections

84. The place of portal venous embolization

85. Ex vivo and in situ hypothermic hepatic resection

86. Intraoperative ultrasound of the liver: Techniques for liver resection and transplantation





Section XV. Cirrhosis and Portal Hypertension

87. Cirrhosis and portal hypertension: pathological aspects

88. Management of liver failure

89. Support of the failing liver

90. Management of ascites in cirrhosis and portal hypertension

91. Medical management of bleeding varices

92. Endoscopic therapy in the management of esophageal varices: injection sclerotherapy and variceal ligation

93. Portal hypertension in children

94. Operative devascularization and esophageal transection

95. The place of portosystemic shunting

96. (A) The place of transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunting

96. (B) Technique of TIPS placement

97. The technique of portacaval shunt

98. Distal splenorenal shunt

99. The mesocaval shunt: technique

100. Budd-Chiari syndrome and veno-occlusive disease





SECTION XVI. LIVER AND PANCREATIC TRANSPLANTATION

101. Liver and pancreas transplantation immunobiology

102. Liver transplantation: anesthesia, perioperative management and postoperative intensive care

103. Liver transplantation: indications

104. Orthotopic liver transplantation

105. Liver transplantation in patients with fulminant hepatitis

106. Liver transplantation for tumors

107. Liver transplantation in children and segmental transplantation

108. Auxiliary liver transplantation

109. Living Donor Liver Transplantation

110. Early and late complications of liver transplantation

111. Techniques of liver replacement

112. Whole organ pancreas and pancreatic islet transplantation



