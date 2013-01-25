Surgery of the Hip
Surgery of the Hip is your definitive, comprehensive reference for hip surgery, offering coverage of state-of-the-art procedures for both adults and children. Modelled after Insall & Scott Surgery of the Knee, it presents detailed guidance on the latest approaches and techniques, so you can offer your patients - both young and old - the best possible outcomes.
Key Features
- Master the latest methods such as the use of fixation devices for proximal femoral fractures, hip preservation surgery, and problems with metal on metal-bearing implants.
- Make optimal use of the latest imaging techniques, surgical procedures, equipment, and implants available.
- Navigate your toughest clinical challenges with vital information on total hip arthroplasty, pediatric hip surgery, trauma, and hip tumor surgery.
Table of Contents
Section I: Basic Science
1. Biomechanics of the Human Hip
2. Biomechanics of the Artificial Hip
3. Tribology of the Artificial Hip
4. Materials in Hip Surgery: Polymethylmethacrylate
5. Materials in Hip Surgery: High Molecular Weight Polyethylene
6. Materials in Hip Surgery: Metals for Cemented and Uncemented Implants
7. Materials in Hip Surgery: Mechanical Properties that Influence Design and Performance of Ceramics Hip Bearings
8. Materials in Hip Surgery: Metals as a Bearing Material
9. Materials in Hip Surgery: Porous Metals for Implant Fixation
10. Materials in Hip Surgery: Bioactive Coatings for Implant Fixation
11. Biologic Responses to Particle Debris
12. Biological Responses to Metal Debris and Metal Ions
13. Bone Grafts in Hip Surgery
Section II: Anatomy and Operative Approaches
14. Normal Hip Embryology and Development
15. Anatomy of the Hip
16. Exposures of the Acetabulum
17. Direct Anterior Primary Total Hip Arthroplasty
18. Anterolateral Approach for Primary Total Hip Replacement
19. Posterior Approaches to the Hip
20. Trochanteric Approaches to the Hip
21. Extensile Approaches for Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty
22. Minimally Invasive Hip Arthroplasty
Section III: Perioperative Management in Hip Surgery
23. Blood Management
24. Anesthesia for Hip Surgery: Options and Risks
25. Mortality After Total Hip Surgery
26. Perioperative Medical Management of Hip Surgery Patients
27. Perioperative Pain Management
28. Prevention of Venous Thromboembolism in Surgery of the Hip
29. Rehabilitation After Hip Surgery
Section IV: Hip Evaluation, Diagnosis and Pathology
30. History and Physical Examination of the Hip
31. Imaging of the Hip
32. Osteoarthritis
33. Femoroacetabular Impingement
34. Dysplasia in the Skeletally Mature Patient
35. Osteonecrosis and Bone Marrow Edema Syndrome
36. Synovial Diseases of the Hip
37. Acetabular Rim Damage
38. Hip Joint Infection
39. Soft Tissue Pathology: Bursal, Tendon and Muscle Disease
Section V: Pediatric Hip Disorders
40. Hip Dysplasia in the Child and Adolescent
41. Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease
42. Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis
43. Inflammatory Arthritis in the Child and Adolescent
Section VI: Traumatic Disorders of the Hip
44. Femoral Neck Fracture
45. Intertrochanteric Fracture
46. Subtrochanteric Fracture
47. Acetabular Fracture
48. Hip Dislocation and Femoral Head Fracture
Section VII: Tumors of the Hip
49. Evaluation of Bone Lesions Around the Hip
50. Benign Bone Tumors
51. Primary Malignant Bone Tumors
52. Metastatic Disease Around the Hip
Section VIII. Nonarthroplasty Treatment of Hip Pathology
53. Hip Arthroscopy for Nonstructural Hip Problems
54. Hip Arthroscopy for Structural Hip Problems
55. Open Hip Joint Débridement for Femoroacetabular Impingement
56. Pelvic Osteotomies for Hip Dysplasia
57. Femoral Osteotomy
58. Femoral Head Sparing Procedures for Osteonecrosis of the Hip
59. Arthrodesis and Resection Arthroplasty of the Hip
Section IX: Primary Hip Arthroplasty
60. Long-Term Results of Total Hip Arthroplasty
61. Rating Systems and Outcomes of Total Hip Arthroplasty
62. Preoperative Planning and Templating for Primary Hip Arthroplasty
63. Resurfacing Hip Arthroplasty: Evolution, Design, Indications, and Results
64. Resurfacing Hip Arthroplasty: Techniques
65. Cemented Acetabular Components
66. Uncemented Acetabular Components
67. Cemented Femoral Components
68. Uncemented Extensively Porous-coated Femoral Components
69. Uncemented Tapered Femoral Components
70. Uncemented Short Metaphyseal Femoral Components
71. Highly Cross-Linked Polyethylene Bearings
72. Metal-on-Metal Bearings
73. Ceramic-on-Ceramic Bearings
74. Computer Navigation in Hip Arthroplasty and Hip Resurfacing
Section X: Primary Total Hip Arthroplasty in Specific Conditions
75. Hip Dysplasia
76. Previous Acetabular Fracture
77. Previous Proximal Femoral Fracture and Proximal Femoral Deformity
78. Metabolic Bone Disease
79. Osteonecrosis of the Hip
80. The Neuromuscular Diseases
81. Previous Hip Arthrodesis
82. Protrusio Acetabuli
83. Sickle Cell Disease
84. High Body Mass Index
Section XI: Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty
85. Evaluation of the Failed Total Hip Arthroplasty
86. Preoperative Planning and Templating for Revision Hip Arthroplasty
87. Implant Removal in Revision Hip Arthroplasty
88. Osteolysis Around Well-Fixed Hip Replacement Parts
89. Acetabular Revision: Classification of Bone Defects and Treatment Options
90. Acetabular Reconstruction: Classification of Bone Defects and Treatment
91. Acetabular Revision: Impaction Bone Grafting
93. Femoral Revision: Classification of Bone Defects and Treatment Options
94. Cemented Femoral Revision in Total Hip Arthroplasty: A View in the 21st Century
95. Femoral Revision: Impaction Bone Grafting
96. Femoral Revision: Uncemented Extensively Porous Coated Implants
97. Femoral Revision: Uncemented Implants with Bioactive Coatings
98. Femoral Revision: Uncemented Tapered Fluted Modular Implants
99. Femoral Revision: Allograft Prosthetic Composites and Proximal Femoral Replacement
Section XII: Complications of Hip Arthroplasty
100. Infection
101. Hip Instability
102. Periprosthetic Fracture: Prevention/Diagnosis/Treatment
103. Abductor Muscle and Greater Trochanteric Complications
104. Leg Length Inequality: Prevention/Treatment
105. Neurovascular Injuries
106. Wound Complications
107. Heterotopic Ossification
