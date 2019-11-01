Surgery of the Hip - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323554640

Surgery of the Hip

2nd Edition

Authors: Daniel Berry Jay Lieberman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323554640
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 1240
Description

Offering authoritative, comprehensive coverage of hip surgery, the 2nd Edition of Surgery of the Hip is the definitive guide to hip replacement, other open and arthroscopic surgical procedures, and surgical and nonsurgical management of the hip across the lifespan. Modeled after Insall & Scott Surgery of the Knee, it keeps you fully up to date with the latest research, techniques, tools, and implants, enabling you to offer both adults and children the best possible outcomes. Detailed guidance from expert surgeons assists you with your toughest clinical challenges, including total hip arthroplasty, pediatric hip surgery, trauma, and hip tumor surgery.

Table of Contents

Berry & Lieberman: Surgery of the Hip 2e

　

　

Section I. Basic Science

1. Biomechanics of the Natural Hip Joint

2. Biomechanics of the Artificial Hip Joint

3. Tribology of the Artificial Hip

4. Materials in Hip Surgery: Polymethylmethacrylate

5. Materials in Hip Surgery: Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene

6. Materials in Hip Surgery: Ceramics

7. Acetabular Fixation

8. Biological Responses to Particle Debris

9. Biological Responses to Metal Debris and Metal Ions

10. Bone Grafts in Hip Surgery

Section II. Anatomy and Operative Approaches

11. Normal Hip Embryology and Development

12. Anatomy of the Hip

13. Exposures of the Acetabulum

14. Direct Anterior Approach Without Special Table for Primary THA

15. Direct Anterior Approach With Special Table for Primary THA

16. Anterolateral Approach for Primary Total Hip Replacement

17. Posterior Approaches to the Hip

18. Trochanteric Osteotomies

19. Extensile Approaches for Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty

20. Minimally Invasive Hip Arthroplasty

Section III. Perioperative Management in Hip Surgery

21. Blood Management

22. Anesthesia for Hip Surgery: Options and Risks

23. Mortality after Total Hip Arthroplasty

24. Perioperative Medical Management of Hip Surgery Patients

25. Perioperative Pain Management

26. Prevention of Venous Thromboembolism in Surgery of the Hip

27. Rehabilitation after Hip Surgery

Section IV. Hip Evaluation, Diagnosis, and Pathology

28. History and Physical Examination of the Hip

29. Imaging of the Hip

30. Osteoarthritis

31. Femoroacetabular Impingement

32. Dysplasia in the Skeletally Mature Patient

33. Osteonecrosis and Bone Marrow Edema Syndrome

34. Synovial Diseases of the Hip

35. Acetabular Rim Damage

36. Hip Joint Infection

37. Soft Tissue Pathology: Bursal, Tendon, and Muscle Diseases

Section V. Pediatric Hip Disorders

38. Hip Dysplasia in the Child and Adolescent

39. Legg-Calvé-Perthes Disease

40. Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis

41. Inflammatory Arthritis in the Child and Adolescent

42. Adolescent CAM Impingement, Etiology and Treatment

Section VI. Traumatic Disorders of the Hip

43. Femoral Neck Fracture

44. Intertrochanteric Fractures

45. Subtrochanteric Fractures

46. Acetabular Fracture

47. Hip Dislocation and Femoral Head Fractures

Section VII. Tumors of the Hip

48. Evaluation of Bone Lesions Around the Hip

49. Benign Bone Tumors

50. Primary Malignant Bone Tumors

51. Metastatic Disease Around the Hip

Section VIII. Nonarthroplasty Treatment of Hip Pathology

52. Hip Arthroscopy for Nonstructural Hip Problems

53. Hip Arthroscopy for Structural Hip Problems

54. Open Surgical Dislocation for Structural Hip Problems

55. Pelvic Osteotomies for Hip Dysplasia

56. Femoral Osteotomy

57. Femoral Head Sparing Procedures for Osteonecrosis of the Hip

58. Arthrodesis and Resection Arthroplasty of the Hip

Section IX. Primary Hip Arthroplasty

59. Long-Term Results of Total Hip Arthroplasty

60. Rating Systems and Outcomes of Total Hip Arthroplasty

61. Preoperative Planning and Templating for Primary Hip Arthroplasty

62. Resurfacing Hip Arthroplasty: Evolution, Design, Indications, Techniques, and Results

63. Cemented Acetabular Components

64. Uncemented Acetabular Components

65. Cemented Femoral Components

66. Uncemented Extensively Porous-Coated Femoral Components

67. Uncemented Tapered Femoral Components With Blade-Shaped Parallel Sided Implants

68. Uncemented Tapered Femoral Components with Single/Double/Rounded Tapered Implants

69. Uncemented Short Metaphyseal Femoral Components

70. Highly Cross-Linked Polyethylene Bearings

71. Ceramic-on-Ceramic Bearings

72. Computer Navigation in Hip Arthroplasty and Robotics

73. Femoral Head Diameter and Material

74. Dual Mobility Implants

75. Effect of the Spine on Implant Positioning and Hip Stability in Total Hip Arthroplasty

Section X. Primary Total Hip Arthroplasty in Specific Conditions

76. Hip Dysplasia

77. Previous Acetabular Fracture

78. Previous Proximal Femoral Fracture

79. Proximal Femoral Deformity

80. Metabolic Bone Disease

81. Osteonecrosis of the Hip

82. The Neuromuscular Hip

83. Previous Hip Arthrodesis

84. Protrusio Acetabuli

85. Sickle Cell Disease

86. High Body Mass Index

87. Acute Femoral Neck Fracture

Section XI. Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty

88. Evaluation of the Failed Total Hip Arthroplasty

89. Preoperative Planning and Templating for Revision Hip Arthroplasty

90. Implant Removal in Revision Hip Arthroplasty

91. Osteolysis Around Well-Fixed THA

92. Acetabular Reconstruction: Classification of Bone Defects and Treatment Options

93. Acetabular Revision: Uncemented Hemispherical Components

94. Acetabular Revision: Impaction Bone Grafting

95. Acetabular Revision with Custom Implants

96. Acetabular Revision with Cup/Cage Construct

97. Femoral Revision: Classification of Bone Defects and Treatment Options

98. Cemented Femoral Revision in Total Hip Arthroplasty: A View in the 21st Century

99. Femoral Revision: Impaction Bone Grafting

100. Femoral Revision: Uncemented Extensively Porous-Coated Implants

101. Femoral Revision: Uncemented Implants with Bioactive Coatings

102. Femoral Revision: Uncemented Tapered Fluted Modular Implants

103. Femoral Revision: Allograft Prosthetic Composites and Proximal Femoral Replacement

104. Revision for Metal-on-Metal or Taper Corrosion Failures

Section XII. Complications of Hip Arthroplasty

105. Infection

106. Hip Instability

107. Periprosthetic Fracture: Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment

108. Abductor Muscle and Greater Trochanteric Complications

109. Leg Length Inequality: Prevention/Treatment

110. Neurovascular Injuries: Prevention, Diagnosis, and Treatment

111. Wound Complications after Total Hip Arthroplasty: Prevention and Treatment

112. Heterotopic Ossification

About the Author

Daniel Berry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopedics, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Jay Lieberman

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Connecticut Health Center, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery

