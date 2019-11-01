Offering authoritative, comprehensive coverage of hip surgery, the 2nd Edition of Surgery of the Hip is the definitive guide to hip replacement, other open and arthroscopic surgical procedures, and surgical and nonsurgical management of the hip across the lifespan. Modeled after Insall & Scott Surgery of the Knee, it keeps you fully up to date with the latest research, techniques, tools, and implants, enabling you to offer both adults and children the best possible outcomes. Detailed guidance from expert surgeons assists you with your toughest clinical challenges, including total hip arthroplasty, pediatric hip surgery, trauma, and hip tumor surgery.