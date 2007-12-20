Surgery of the Anus, Rectum and Colon, 2- Volume Set - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702027239, 9780702031953

Surgery of the Anus, Rectum and Colon, 2- Volume Set

3rd Edition

Authors: Michael Keighley Norman Williams
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702027239
eBook ISBN: 9780702031953
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 20th December 2007
Page Count: 2576
Description

Through two previous editions, this landmark reference has established itself firmly as the definitive resource in colorectal surgery. The third edition continues to redefine the field, with its comprehensive coverage of common and rare colorectal conditions, advances in the molecular biology and genetics of colorectal diseases, new laparoscopic techniques, and more. Contributions from international experts on specialized topics and 400 new illustrations ensure that the extensive text is not only current and authoritative, but easy to understand. No other book provides the expertise of a world-class editorial team with the cutting-edge knowledge you need to master colorectal surgery.

Key Features

  • Get all the state-of-the-art knowledge you need on common and rare colorectal conditions in one easy-to-read reference.
  • Gain a global perspective on every facet of colorectal surgery with contributions from a "who's who" of American and international experts.
  • Navigate the text quickly with a consistent chapter structure.
  • Better understand operative techniques, imaging, anatomy, and pathology thanks to 5,000 detailed illustrations - 400 new to this edition.

Table of Contents

1, Anatomy & Physiology, David Lubowski, Mike Keighley

2, Running a Colorectal Surgery Service, Andrew Hill, Mike Keighley, James Church

3, Perioperative Care, Nigel A Scott, Anthony Wilkey, Michael Keighley

4, Surgical Principles, Norman Williams, John Monson

5, Intestinal Stomas, Mike Keighley, John Monson

6, Persistent Perineal Sinus, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott

7, Imparied Sexual Function After Rectal Surgery, Mike Keighley, Norman Williams

8, Haemorrhoidal Disease, Norman Williams, John Scholefield

9, Fissure in Ano, John Scholefield, James Church

10, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, John Scholefield, James Church

11, Anorectal Abscess and Fistula, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley

12, Rectovaginal Fistula, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott

13, Pilonidal Sinus, John Scholefield, Norman Williams

14, Pruritus Ani, Mike Keighley, John Scholefield

15, Perianal Warts, Mike Keighley, John Scholefield

16, Malignant Tumours of the Anal Canal and Anus, John Scholefield, James Church

17, Faecal Incontinence, Norman Williams, James Church

18, Constipation, Norman Williams, James Church

19, Adult Megacolon & Megarectum, Norman Williams, James Church

20, Rectal Prolapse, Mike Keighley, John Monson

21, Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome, Mike Keighley, Norman Williams

22, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Norman Williams, John Scholefield

23, Chronic Idiopathic Perineal Pain, John Scholefield, Mike Keighley

24, Molecular Biology of Colorectal Cancer, Sina Dorudi, Steven Bustin, John Scholefield

25, Polypoid Disease, John Scholefield, Norman Williams

26, Polyposis Syndromes, James Church, Mike Keighley

27, Colorectal Cancer: Epidemiology, Aetiology, Pathology, Clinical Features and Diagnosis, Norman Williams, Lars Pahlman

28, Screening for Colorectal Cancer, John Scholefield, Mike Keighley

29, Management of Carcinoma of the Colon, Lars Pahlman, Norman Williams, John Monson

30, Surgical Management of Rectal Cancer, Lars Pahlman, Norman Williams, John Monson

31, Treatment of Recurrence, Lars Pahlman, John Scholefield

32, Rare Tumours of the Colon and Rectum, James Church, John Scholefield

33, Left-Sided and Right-Sided Colonic Diverticular, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley, John Monson

34, Miscellaneous Inflammatory Disorders, Mike Keighley, David Rampton

35, Aetiology, Pathology and Medical Aspects of Ulcerative Colitis, David Rampton, Mike Keighley

36, Ulcerative Proctitus, Mike Keighley, David Rampton

37, Associated Disorders and Special Management Problems in Ulcerative Colitis, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott

38, Colorectal Cancer in Ulcerative Colitis, Lars Pahlman, Anders Ekbom, Nigel Scott

39, Acute Fulminating Colitis and Emergency Colectomy, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott, John Monson

40, Conventional Surgery for Ulcerative Colitis: Proctocolectomy, Ileorectal Anastomosis and Kock Pouch, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott, John Monson

41, Restorative Proctocolectomy and Ileal Pouch Anal Anastomosis, Paris Tekkis, Victor Fazio, John Monson

42, Crohn's Disease: Aetiology, Pathology, Diagnosis and Medical Treatment, (Various), Mike Keighley

43, Special Considerations of Crohn's Disease, Mike Keighley, James Church, John Monson

44, Surgical Treatment of Small Bowel Crohn's Disease, Mike Keighley, James Church, John Monson

45, Surgical Treatment of Colorectal Crohn's Disease, Mike Keighley, James Church, John Monson

46, Surgical Treatment of Perianal Crohn's Disease, James Church, Mike Keighley

47, Large Bowel Obstruction, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley

48, Injuries to the Colon and Rectum, Susan Galandiuk, Nigel Scott

49, Bleeding from the Colon and Rectum, John Scholefield, Norman Williams

50, Colonic Ischaemia and Ischaemic Colitis, John Scholefield, Norman Williams

51, Radiation Injury to Colon and Rectum, Lars Pahlman, Norman Williams

52, Intestinal Fistulas, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley

53, Colonic Perforation, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley

54, Diarrhoea and Acute Specific Colitis, Mike Keighley, David Rampton

55, Sexually Transmitted Disease in Colorectal Surgery, Lester Gottesman, Larissa Temple, John Scholefield

56, Tropical Colorectal Surgery, Ashok Chacko, Mary Jesudason, Mike Keighley

57, Urological Considerations in Colorectal Surgery, Chris Fowler, Norman Williams

58, Gynaecological Conditions Relevant to the Colorectal Surgeon, Linda Cardozo, Dudley Robinson, John Shepherd, Colin Davis

59, Paediatric Anorectal Disease, Risto Rintala, Norman Williams

Details

No. of pages:
2576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702027239
eBook ISBN:
9780702031953

About the Author

Michael Keighley

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus,Professor of Surgery, University of Birmingham Medical School, Birmingham, UK. Honorary Professor of Surgery, Christian Medical College, Vellore, India

Norman Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery and Director of the Academic Department of Surgery, St. Bartholomew's and The Royal London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary and Westfield College, The Royal London Hospital, London, UK Professor of Surgery

