Surgery of the Anus, Rectum and Colon, 2- Volume Set

1, Anatomy & Physiology, David Lubowski, Mike Keighley



2, Running a Colorectal Surgery Service, Andrew Hill, Mike Keighley, James Church



3, Perioperative Care, Nigel A Scott, Anthony Wilkey, Michael Keighley



4, Surgical Principles, Norman Williams, John Monson



5, Intestinal Stomas, Mike Keighley, John Monson



6, Persistent Perineal Sinus, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott



7, Imparied Sexual Function After Rectal Surgery, Mike Keighley, Norman Williams



8, Haemorrhoidal Disease, Norman Williams, John Scholefield



9, Fissure in Ano, John Scholefield, James Church



10, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, John Scholefield, James Church



11, Anorectal Abscess and Fistula, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley



12, Rectovaginal Fistula, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott



13, Pilonidal Sinus, John Scholefield, Norman Williams



14, Pruritus Ani, Mike Keighley, John Scholefield



15, Perianal Warts, Mike Keighley, John Scholefield



16, Malignant Tumours of the Anal Canal and Anus, John Scholefield, James Church



17, Faecal Incontinence, Norman Williams, James Church



18, Constipation, Norman Williams, James Church



19, Adult Megacolon & Megarectum, Norman Williams, James Church



20, Rectal Prolapse, Mike Keighley, John Monson



21, Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome, Mike Keighley, Norman Williams



22, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Norman Williams, John Scholefield



23, Chronic Idiopathic Perineal Pain, John Scholefield, Mike Keighley



24, Molecular Biology of Colorectal Cancer, Sina Dorudi, Steven Bustin, John Scholefield



25, Polypoid Disease, John Scholefield, Norman Williams



26, Polyposis Syndromes, James Church, Mike Keighley



27, Colorectal Cancer: Epidemiology, Aetiology, Pathology, Clinical Features and Diagnosis, Norman Williams, Lars Pahlman



28, Screening for Colorectal Cancer, John Scholefield, Mike Keighley



29, Management of Carcinoma of the Colon, Lars Pahlman, Norman Williams, John Monson



30, Surgical Management of Rectal Cancer, Lars Pahlman, Norman Williams, John Monson



31, Treatment of Recurrence, Lars Pahlman, John Scholefield



32, Rare Tumours of the Colon and Rectum, James Church, John Scholefield



33, Left-Sided and Right-Sided Colonic Diverticular, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley, John Monson



34, Miscellaneous Inflammatory Disorders, Mike Keighley, David Rampton



35, Aetiology, Pathology and Medical Aspects of Ulcerative Colitis, David Rampton, Mike Keighley



36, Ulcerative Proctitus, Mike Keighley, David Rampton



37, Associated Disorders and Special Management Problems in Ulcerative Colitis, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott



38, Colorectal Cancer in Ulcerative Colitis, Lars Pahlman, Anders Ekbom, Nigel Scott



39, Acute Fulminating Colitis and Emergency Colectomy, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott, John Monson



40, Conventional Surgery for Ulcerative Colitis: Proctocolectomy, Ileorectal Anastomosis and Kock Pouch, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott, John Monson



41, Restorative Proctocolectomy and Ileal Pouch Anal Anastomosis, Paris Tekkis, Victor Fazio, John Monson



42, Crohn's Disease: Aetiology, Pathology, Diagnosis and Medical Treatment, (Various), Mike Keighley



43, Special Considerations of Crohn's Disease, Mike Keighley, James Church, John Monson



44, Surgical Treatment of Small Bowel Crohn's Disease, Mike Keighley, James Church, John Monson



45, Surgical Treatment of Colorectal Crohn's Disease, Mike Keighley, James Church, John Monson



46, Surgical Treatment of Perianal Crohn's Disease, James Church, Mike Keighley



47, Large Bowel Obstruction, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley



48, Injuries to the Colon and Rectum, Susan Galandiuk, Nigel Scott



49, Bleeding from the Colon and Rectum, John Scholefield, Norman Williams



50, Colonic Ischaemia and Ischaemic Colitis, John Scholefield, Norman Williams



51, Radiation Injury to Colon and Rectum, Lars Pahlman, Norman Williams



52, Intestinal Fistulas, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley



53, Colonic Perforation, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley



54, Diarrhoea and Acute Specific Colitis, Mike Keighley, David Rampton



55, Sexually Transmitted Disease in Colorectal Surgery, Lester Gottesman, Larissa Temple, John Scholefield



56, Tropical Colorectal Surgery, Ashok Chacko, Mary Jesudason, Mike Keighley



57, Urological Considerations in Colorectal Surgery, Chris Fowler, Norman Williams



58, Gynaecological Conditions Relevant to the Colorectal Surgeon, Linda Cardozo, Dudley Robinson, John Shepherd, Colin Davis



59, Paediatric Anorectal Disease, Risto Rintala, Norman Williams