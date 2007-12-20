Surgery of the Anus, Rectum and Colon, 2- Volume Set
3rd Edition
Description
Through two previous editions, this landmark reference has established itself firmly as the definitive resource in colorectal surgery. The third edition continues to redefine the field, with its comprehensive coverage of common and rare colorectal conditions, advances in the molecular biology and genetics of colorectal diseases, new laparoscopic techniques, and more. Contributions from international experts on specialized topics and 400 new illustrations ensure that the extensive text is not only current and authoritative, but easy to understand. No other book provides the expertise of a world-class editorial team with the cutting-edge knowledge you need to master colorectal surgery.
Key Features
- Get all the state-of-the-art knowledge you need on common and rare colorectal conditions in one easy-to-read reference.
- Gain a global perspective on every facet of colorectal surgery with contributions from a "who's who" of American and international experts.
- Navigate the text quickly with a consistent chapter structure.
- Better understand operative techniques, imaging, anatomy, and pathology thanks to 5,000 detailed illustrations - 400 new to this edition.
Table of Contents
1, Anatomy & Physiology, David Lubowski, Mike Keighley
2, Running a Colorectal Surgery Service, Andrew Hill, Mike Keighley, James Church
3, Perioperative Care, Nigel A Scott, Anthony Wilkey, Michael Keighley
4, Surgical Principles, Norman Williams, John Monson
5, Intestinal Stomas, Mike Keighley, John Monson
6, Persistent Perineal Sinus, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott
7, Imparied Sexual Function After Rectal Surgery, Mike Keighley, Norman Williams
8, Haemorrhoidal Disease, Norman Williams, John Scholefield
9, Fissure in Ano, John Scholefield, James Church
10, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, John Scholefield, James Church
11, Anorectal Abscess and Fistula, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley
12, Rectovaginal Fistula, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott
13, Pilonidal Sinus, John Scholefield, Norman Williams
14, Pruritus Ani, Mike Keighley, John Scholefield
15, Perianal Warts, Mike Keighley, John Scholefield
16, Malignant Tumours of the Anal Canal and Anus, John Scholefield, James Church
17, Faecal Incontinence, Norman Williams, James Church
18, Constipation, Norman Williams, James Church
19, Adult Megacolon & Megarectum, Norman Williams, James Church
20, Rectal Prolapse, Mike Keighley, John Monson
21, Solitary Rectal Ulcer Syndrome, Mike Keighley, Norman Williams
22, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Norman Williams, John Scholefield
23, Chronic Idiopathic Perineal Pain, John Scholefield, Mike Keighley
24, Molecular Biology of Colorectal Cancer, Sina Dorudi, Steven Bustin, John Scholefield
25, Polypoid Disease, John Scholefield, Norman Williams
26, Polyposis Syndromes, James Church, Mike Keighley
27, Colorectal Cancer: Epidemiology, Aetiology, Pathology, Clinical Features and Diagnosis, Norman Williams, Lars Pahlman
28, Screening for Colorectal Cancer, John Scholefield, Mike Keighley
29, Management of Carcinoma of the Colon, Lars Pahlman, Norman Williams, John Monson
30, Surgical Management of Rectal Cancer, Lars Pahlman, Norman Williams, John Monson
31, Treatment of Recurrence, Lars Pahlman, John Scholefield
32, Rare Tumours of the Colon and Rectum, James Church, John Scholefield
33, Left-Sided and Right-Sided Colonic Diverticular, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley, John Monson
34, Miscellaneous Inflammatory Disorders, Mike Keighley, David Rampton
35, Aetiology, Pathology and Medical Aspects of Ulcerative Colitis, David Rampton, Mike Keighley
36, Ulcerative Proctitus, Mike Keighley, David Rampton
37, Associated Disorders and Special Management Problems in Ulcerative Colitis, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott
38, Colorectal Cancer in Ulcerative Colitis, Lars Pahlman, Anders Ekbom, Nigel Scott
39, Acute Fulminating Colitis and Emergency Colectomy, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott, John Monson
40, Conventional Surgery for Ulcerative Colitis: Proctocolectomy, Ileorectal Anastomosis and Kock Pouch, Mike Keighley, Nigel Scott, John Monson
41, Restorative Proctocolectomy and Ileal Pouch Anal Anastomosis, Paris Tekkis, Victor Fazio, John Monson
42, Crohn's Disease: Aetiology, Pathology, Diagnosis and Medical Treatment, (Various), Mike Keighley
43, Special Considerations of Crohn's Disease, Mike Keighley, James Church, John Monson
44, Surgical Treatment of Small Bowel Crohn's Disease, Mike Keighley, James Church, John Monson
45, Surgical Treatment of Colorectal Crohn's Disease, Mike Keighley, James Church, John Monson
46, Surgical Treatment of Perianal Crohn's Disease, James Church, Mike Keighley
47, Large Bowel Obstruction, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley
48, Injuries to the Colon and Rectum, Susan Galandiuk, Nigel Scott
49, Bleeding from the Colon and Rectum, John Scholefield, Norman Williams
50, Colonic Ischaemia and Ischaemic Colitis, John Scholefield, Norman Williams
51, Radiation Injury to Colon and Rectum, Lars Pahlman, Norman Williams
52, Intestinal Fistulas, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley
53, Colonic Perforation, Nigel A Scott, Mike Keighley
54, Diarrhoea and Acute Specific Colitis, Mike Keighley, David Rampton
55, Sexually Transmitted Disease in Colorectal Surgery, Lester Gottesman, Larissa Temple, John Scholefield
56, Tropical Colorectal Surgery, Ashok Chacko, Mary Jesudason, Mike Keighley
57, Urological Considerations in Colorectal Surgery, Chris Fowler, Norman Williams
58, Gynaecological Conditions Relevant to the Colorectal Surgeon, Linda Cardozo, Dudley Robinson, John Shepherd, Colin Davis
59, Paediatric Anorectal Disease, Risto Rintala, Norman Williams
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2008
- Published:
- 20th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702027239
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702031953
About the Author
Michael Keighley
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus,Professor of Surgery, University of Birmingham Medical School, Birmingham, UK. Honorary Professor of Surgery, Christian Medical College, Vellore, India
Norman Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery and Director of the Academic Department of Surgery, St. Bartholomew's and The Royal London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary and Westfield College, The Royal London Hospital, London, UK Professor of Surgery