Surgery for Pulmonary Mycobacterial Disease, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
History of Pulmonary Tuberculosis
The Global Fight Against Tuberculosis
Current Medical Management of Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Surgical resection in the treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis
Modern Collapse Therapy for Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Nontuberculous mycobacteria: Epidemiology and the impact on pulmonary and cardiac disease
Medical Management of Pulmonary Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Disease
Surgical Treatment of Pulmonary NTM Infections
Description
This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. John Mitchell, is devoted to Surgery for Pulmonary Mycobacterial Disease. Dr. Mitchell has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Surgical treatment of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease; Minimally invasive approaches in the management of mycobacterial diseases; Medical management of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease; Epidemiology, the WHO, and the global fight against M. tuberculosis: A primer; History of pulmonary mycobacterial disease; Nontuberculous mycobacteria: Epidemiology and the impact on pulmonary and cardiac disease; Modern collapse therapy for pulmonary tuberculosis; Surgical resection in the treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis; Treatment of complications of pulmonary tuberculosis; Current medical management of pulmonary tuberculosis; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 21st December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323654432
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323655859
About the Authors
John Mitchell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Courtenay C. and Lucy Patten Davis Endowed Chair in Thoracic Surgery, Professor and Chief, Section of General Thoracic Surgery, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado