Surgery for Pulmonary Mycobacterial Disease, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655859, 9780323654432

Surgery for Pulmonary Mycobacterial Disease, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 29-1

1st Edition

Authors: John Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9780323654432
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655859
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st December 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

History of Pulmonary Tuberculosis
The Global Fight Against Tuberculosis
Current Medical Management of Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Surgical resection in the treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis
Modern Collapse Therapy for Pulmonary Tuberculosis
Nontuberculous mycobacteria: Epidemiology and the impact on pulmonary and cardiac disease
Medical Management of Pulmonary Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Disease
Surgical Treatment of Pulmonary NTM Infections

Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. John Mitchell, is devoted to Surgery for Pulmonary Mycobacterial Disease.  Dr. Mitchell has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Surgical treatment of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease; Minimally invasive approaches in the management of mycobacterial diseases; Medical management of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease; Epidemiology, the WHO, and the global fight against M. tuberculosis: A primer; History of pulmonary mycobacterial disease; Nontuberculous mycobacteria: Epidemiology and the impact on pulmonary and cardiac disease; Modern collapse therapy for pulmonary tuberculosis; Surgical resection in the treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis; Treatment of complications of pulmonary tuberculosis; Current medical management of pulmonary tuberculosis; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323654432
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323655859

About the Authors

John Mitchell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Courtenay C. and Lucy Patten Davis Endowed Chair in Thoracic Surgery, Professor and Chief, Section of General Thoracic Surgery, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery, University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.