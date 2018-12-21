Surgery for Pulmonary Mycobacterial Disease, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 29-1

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. John Mitchell, is devoted to Surgery for Pulmonary Mycobacterial Disease. Dr. Mitchell has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Surgical treatment of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease; Minimally invasive approaches in the management of mycobacterial diseases; Medical management of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease; Epidemiology, the WHO, and the global fight against M. tuberculosis: A primer; History of pulmonary mycobacterial disease; Nontuberculous mycobacteria: Epidemiology and the impact on pulmonary and cardiac disease; Modern collapse therapy for pulmonary tuberculosis; Surgical resection in the treatment of pulmonary tuberculosis; Treatment of complications of pulmonary tuberculosis; Current medical management of pulmonary tuberculosis; and more!

