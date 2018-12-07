Surgery and the Geriatric Patient, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654494, 9780323654500

Surgery and the Geriatric Patient, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Authors: Fred Luchette Robert Barraco
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654494
eBook ISBN: 9780323654500
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Table of Contents

Changing Epidemiology of the American Population
Frailty and Prognostication in Geriatric Surgery and Trauma
Utilization of Geriatric Consultation and Team-Based Care
Palliative Care and Geriatric Surgery
Transitions of Care in Geriatric Medicine
Surgical Oncology and the Geriatric Patient
Orthopedic Surgery and the Geriatric Patient
Vascular Surgery and the Geriatric Patient
Elder Abuse
Falls in the Geriatric Patient
Driving in the Geriatric Population
Suicide in the Elderly: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Prevention

Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Guest Edited by Drs. Frederick Luchette and Robert D. Barraco, is devoted to Surgery and the Geriatric Patient. Articles in this issue include: Changing Epidemiology of the American Population; Frailty and Prognostication in Geriatric Surgery and Trauma; Utilization of Geriatric Consultation and Team-Based Care; Palliative Care and Geriatric Surgery; Transitions of Care in Geriatric Medicine; Surgical Oncology and the Geriatric Patient; Orthopedic Surgery and the Geriatric Patient; Vascular Surgery and the Geriatric Patient; Elder Abuse; Falls in the Geriatric Population; Driving in the Geriatric Population; and Suicide and the Geriatric Population.

Details

About the Authors

Fred Luchette

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Chief of Surgical Services, Hines VA, Hines, IL

Robert Barraco

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Section of Geriatric Trauma Surgery, Trauma-Surgical Critical Care/General Surgery, Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA

