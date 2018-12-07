Surgery and the Geriatric Patient, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 35-1

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Guest Edited by Drs. Frederick Luchette and Robert D. Barraco, is devoted to Surgery and the Geriatric Patient. Articles in this issue include: Changing Epidemiology of the American Population; Frailty and Prognostication in Geriatric Surgery and Trauma; Utilization of Geriatric Consultation and Team-Based Care; Palliative Care and Geriatric Surgery; Transitions of Care in Geriatric Medicine; Surgical Oncology and the Geriatric Patient; Orthopedic Surgery and the Geriatric Patient; Vascular Surgery and the Geriatric Patient; Elder Abuse; Falls in the Geriatric Population; Driving in the Geriatric Population; and Suicide and the Geriatric Population.