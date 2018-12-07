Surgery and the Geriatric Patient, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 35-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Changing Epidemiology of the American Population
Frailty and Prognostication in Geriatric Surgery and Trauma
Utilization of Geriatric Consultation and Team-Based Care
Palliative Care and Geriatric Surgery
Transitions of Care in Geriatric Medicine
Surgical Oncology and the Geriatric Patient
Orthopedic Surgery and the Geriatric Patient
Vascular Surgery and the Geriatric Patient
Elder Abuse
Falls in the Geriatric Patient
Driving in the Geriatric Population
Suicide in the Elderly: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Prevention
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Guest Edited by Drs. Frederick Luchette and Robert D. Barraco, is devoted to Surgery and the Geriatric Patient. Articles in this issue include: Changing Epidemiology of the American Population; Frailty and Prognostication in Geriatric Surgery and Trauma; Utilization of Geriatric Consultation and Team-Based Care; Palliative Care and Geriatric Surgery; Transitions of Care in Geriatric Medicine; Surgical Oncology and the Geriatric Patient; Orthopedic Surgery and the Geriatric Patient; Vascular Surgery and the Geriatric Patient; Elder Abuse; Falls in the Geriatric Population; Driving in the Geriatric Population; and Suicide and the Geriatric Population.
Fred Luchette
Professor of Surgery, Department of Surgery, Chief of Surgical Services, Hines VA, Hines, IL
Robert Barraco
Chief, Section of Geriatric Trauma Surgery, Trauma-Surgical Critical Care/General Surgery, Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA