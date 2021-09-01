Surfactants in Precision Cleaning
1st Edition
Removal of Contaminants at the Micro and Nanoscale
Description
Surfactants in Precision Cleaning: Removal of Contaminants at the Micro and Nanoscale is a single source of information on surfactants, emulsions, microemulsions and detergents for removal of surface contaminants at the micro and nanoscale. The topics covered include cleaning mechanisms, effect of surfactants, types of stable dispersions (emulsions, microemulsions, surfactants, detergents, etc.), cleaning technology, and cleaning applications. Users will find this volume an excellent resource on the use of stable dispersions in precision cleaning.
Key Features
- Single source of current information on surfactants, emulsions, microemulsions and detergents for precision cleaning applications
- Includes a list of extensive reference sources
- Discusses specific selection and properties of surfactants and their use in cleaning
- Provides a guide for cleaning applications in different industry sectors
Readership
Engineers, scientists and technicians involved in research and development, manufacturing across sectors including aerospace, automotive, biomedical, defense, energy, manufacturing, microelectronics, optics, and xerography
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Surface Contaminants and Product Cleanliness Levels
3. Cleaning Mechanisms
4. Types of Stable Dispersions: Surfactants, Emulsions, Microemulsions, Detergents
5. Cleaning Technology
6. Applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222164
About the Editors
Rajiv Kohli
Dr. Rajiv Kohli is a leading expert with The Aerospace Corporation in contaminant particle behavior, surface cleaning, and contamination control. At the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, he provides technical support for contamination control related to ground-based and manned spaceflight hardware, as well as for unmanned spacecraft. His technical interests are in particle behavior, precision cleaning, solution and surface chemistry, advanced materials and chemical thermodynamics. Dr. Kohli was involved in developing solvent-based cleaning applications for use in the nuclear industry and he also developed an innovative microabrasive system for a wide variety of precision cleaning and micro-processing applications in the commercial industry. He is the senior editor of this book series “Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning”; the first ten volumes in the series were published in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (Volumes 5 and 6), 2015 (Volumes 7 and 8), and 2017 (Volumes 9 and 10), respectively. The second edition of Volume 1 was published in 2016. Volume 11 and Volume 12 (this volume) are expected to be published in 2019. Previously, Dr. Kohli co-authored the book “Commercial Utilization of Space: An International Comparison of Framework Conditions”, and he has published more than 270 technical papers, articles and reports on precision cleaning, advanced materials, chemical thermodynamics, environmental degradation of materials, and technical and economic assessment of emerging technologies. Dr. Kohli was recognized for his contributions to NASA’s Space Shuttle Return to Flight effort with the Public Service Medal, one of the agency’s highest awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Houston, TX, USA
Kashmiri Mittal
Dr. Kashmiri (Kash) Mittal was associated with IBM from 1972 to 1994. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of adhesion science and technology and in surface contamination and cleaning. He is the founding editor of the Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology and is editor of more than 130 published books, many of them dealing with surface contamination and cleaning. In 2002, the Kash Mittal Award was inaugurated for his extensive efforts and significant contributions to the field of colloid and interface chemistry. Among his numerous awards, Dr. Mittal was awarded the title honoris causa by the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University in Lubin, Poland in 2003. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of surface contamination and cleaning and in adhesion science and technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives, USA
