Surfactants in Biopharmaceutical Development addresses the progress, challenges and opportunities for surfactant research specific to pharmaceutical development, providing a broad range of important surfactant-related topics as they relate directly to the biopharmaceutical process. Chapters address fundamental topics, like mechanisms of protein stabilization by surfactants, the latest, state-of-the-art technology and methods to illustrate the practical application to biopharmaceutical development, forward-looking chapters on control strategies and novel surfactants, with a special focus on current regulatory aspects of paramount importance for biopharmaceutical companies and regulators.

It has been widely recognized that surfactants provide protection to therapeutic proteins against interfacial stresses. Despite the fact that the very mechanism of protein stabilization by surfactants has not been completely understood, surfactants are universally regarded as critical functional excipients by the industry and by regulators.