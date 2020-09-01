Surfactants in Biopharmaceutical Development
1st Edition
Description
Surfactants in Biopharmaceutical Development addresses the progress, challenges and opportunities for surfactant research specific to pharmaceutical development, providing a broad range of important surfactant-related topics as they relate directly to the biopharmaceutical process. Chapters address fundamental topics, like mechanisms of protein stabilization by surfactants, the latest, state-of-the-art technology and methods to illustrate the practical application to biopharmaceutical development, forward-looking chapters on control strategies and novel surfactants, with a special focus on current regulatory aspects of paramount importance for biopharmaceutical companies and regulators.
It has been widely recognized that surfactants provide protection to therapeutic proteins against interfacial stresses. Despite the fact that the very mechanism of protein stabilization by surfactants has not been completely understood, surfactants are universally regarded as critical functional excipients by the industry and by regulators.
Key Features
- Describes the current state of research on surfactants, drawing upon contributions from international experts across industry and academia
- Addresses the opportunities and challenges associated with surfactants in drug development and delivery
- Provides a defining resource for practitioners in the biopharmaceutical industry, regulators and academics
- Summarizes the latest knowledge of surfactants in biopharmaceutical development in one comprehensive volume
Readership
Biopharmaceutical industry professionals working in drug development and pharmaceutical analysis, industry regulators and academics
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Surfactants used in biopharmaceutics today: an overview (including in vivo fate and a toxicology perspective)
3. Surfactants (polysorbate and poloxamer) synthesis and degradation: overview and relevance
4. Mechanisms of stabilization of proteins by surfactants
5. Behaviour of surfactant during processing (UF/DF, filter adsorption)
6. Analytical methods for surfactant characterization in Drug Product
7. Oxidative degradation of surfactants: Mechanisms
8. Oxidative surfactant degradation and impact on protein stabilization
9. Hydrolytic degradation of surfactants and impact on protein stabilization
10. Regulatory Perspective on Surfactant Monitoring and Control
11. Control strategies to address surfactant degradation: a quality perspective
12. Surfactants in biotechnnology: a look to the future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128125038
About the Editor
Atanas Koulov
Atanas V. Koulov is the Head of Analytical Development and Quality Control, Drug Product Services at Lonza in Switzerland. His scientific career has focused on surfactants as protective excipients and includes eight years of work in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dr. Koulov’s research is primarily concerned with understanding and preventing aggregation, as well as measuring and characterizing undesired byproducts of surfactant degradation. Dr. Koulov has co-organized and participated in symposia and conference sessions dedicated to surfactants. He has published extensively in the field of protein aggregation and particles and is the immediate past chair of the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists Protein Aggregation & Biological Consequences Focus Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Analytical Development and Quality Control, Drug Product Services, Lonza AG, Switzerland
Satish Singh
Satish Singh has more than 25 years of experience in biopharmaceutical product development. His expertise includes process development, scale-up and technology transfer and ranges from discovery support to development, manufacture and final drug product commercialization.Prior to joining Lonza, Satish was a Research Fellow and Group Leader in Pfizer's Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences R&D Unit. Satish has also lead technical teams that focused on particulates, drug substance storage, antibody drug conjugate structure/property relationship, immunogenicity risk evaluation, and the development and application of computational tools in the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) aspects of biotherapeutics. Satish holds a Ph.D. and MS in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University and a B.Tech. in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, India. He has published more than 70 scientific publications on various topics related to the field and is also an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Physical Pharmaceutical Chemistry, BMC, Uppsala University, Sweden. In 2017, Satish was elected an American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists(AAPS) Fellow in recognition of his contributions to AAPS and drug product development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Drug Product Process Development, Drug Product Services, Lonza AG, Switzerland