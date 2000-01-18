Surfacing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735170

Surfacing

1st Edition

Core Research from TWI

Authors: Gyoujin Cho
Paperback ISBN: 9781855735170
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th January 2000
Page Count: 166
Table of Contents

The preparation of graded metal ceramic coatings by high velocity oxyfuel (HVOF) spraying – a feasibility study; Design of electromagnets for arc oscillation in surfacing applications, for MIG and TIG processes; A review of techniques for measuring and ranking adhesion of HVOF sprayed coatings; Magnetic arc oscillation for weld surfacing using mechanised TIG, MIG and PTA processes; Effect of surface preparation on adhesion of alumina coatings sprayed using the high velocity oxyfuel process.

Description

Research reports carried out by TWI staff for The Welding Institute’s industrial members.

Readership

Researchers in metallurgy and materials science, advanced materials, and welding technologies

