Surfaces and their Measurement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781903996010, 9780080518237

Surfaces and their Measurement

1st Edition

Authors: David Whitehouse
eBook ISBN: 9780080518237
Hardcover ISBN: 9781903996010
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 2002
Page Count: 432
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
188.18
159.95
185.00
157.25
115.00
97.75
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
131.00
111.35
105.00
89.25
150.00
127.50
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The importance of surface metrology has long been acknowledged in manufacturing and mechanical engineering, but has now gained growing recognition in an expanding number of new applications in fields such as semiconductors, electronics and optics. Metrology is the scientific study of measurement, and surface metrology is the study of the measurement of rough surfaces. In this book, Professor David Whitehouse, an internationally acknowledged subject expert, covers the wide range of theory and practice, including the use of new methods of instrumentation.

Key Features

· Written by one of the world's leading metrologists · Covers electronics and optics applications as well as mechanical · Written for mechanical and manufacturing engineers, tribologists and precision engineers in industry and academia

Readership

Designers and inspectors; postgraduate and other students in manufacturing and mechanical engineering

Table of Contents

  1. What is surface metrology? 2. Measurement of surfaces. 3. Profile parameter characterisation. 4. Surfaces in manufacture. 5. Function and surface texture. 6. Surface finish instrumentation. 7. Stylus instruments. 8. Optical methods. 9. Scanning microscopes. 10. Errors of form. 11. Roundness and related subjects. 12. Cylindricity, sphericity etc. 13. Instrument design for minimum error. 14. Calibration of instruments. 15. Sampling, numerical analysis, display. Glossary.

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080518237
Hardcover ISBN:
9781903996010

About the Author

David Whitehouse

David Whitehouse is Professor of Engineering Science and Chief Scientist at the University of Warwick, UK. Member or founder member of a number of international engineering learned and professional bodies, he is author of 180 papers, 22 patents and four books. He is consultant to leading edge instrument manufacturers, Taylor Hobson Ltd.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Engineering Science and Chief Scientist at the University of Warwick, UK

Reviews

‘A comprehensive and easily accessible textbook and reference book’—International Journal of Advanced Manufacturing Technology

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.