Surfaces and their Measurement
1st Edition
Description
The importance of surface metrology has long been acknowledged in manufacturing and mechanical engineering, but has now gained growing recognition in an expanding number of new applications in fields such as semiconductors, electronics and optics. Metrology is the scientific study of measurement, and surface metrology is the study of the measurement of rough surfaces. In this book, Professor David Whitehouse, an internationally acknowledged subject expert, covers the wide range of theory and practice, including the use of new methods of instrumentation.
Key Features
· Written by one of the world's leading metrologists · Covers electronics and optics applications as well as mechanical · Written for mechanical and manufacturing engineers, tribologists and precision engineers in industry and academia
Readership
Designers and inspectors; postgraduate and other students in manufacturing and mechanical engineering
Table of Contents
- What is surface metrology? 2. Measurement of surfaces. 3. Profile parameter characterisation. 4. Surfaces in manufacture. 5. Function and surface texture. 6. Surface finish instrumentation. 7. Stylus instruments. 8. Optical methods. 9. Scanning microscopes. 10. Errors of form. 11. Roundness and related subjects. 12. Cylindricity, sphericity etc. 13. Instrument design for minimum error. 14. Calibration of instruments. 15. Sampling, numerical analysis, display. Glossary.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 1st January 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518237
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781903996010
About the Author
David Whitehouse
David Whitehouse is Professor of Engineering Science and Chief Scientist at the University of Warwick, UK. Member or founder member of a number of international engineering learned and professional bodies, he is author of 180 papers, 22 patents and four books. He is consultant to leading edge instrument manufacturers, Taylor Hobson Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Engineering Science and Chief Scientist at the University of Warwick, UK
Reviews
‘A comprehensive and easily accessible textbook and reference book’—International Journal of Advanced Manufacturing Technology