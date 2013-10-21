Surface Treatment of Materials for Adhesive Bonding - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323264358, 9780323265041

Surface Treatment of Materials for Adhesive Bonding

2nd Edition

Authors: Sina Ebnesajjad Cyrus Ebnesajjad
Description

Aimed at engineers and materials scientists in a wide range of sectors, this book is a unique source of surface preparation principles and techniques for plastics, thermosets, elastomers, ceramics and metals bonding. With emphasis on the practical, it draws together the technical principles of surface science and surface treatments technologies to enable practitioners to improve existing surface preparation processes to improve adhesion and, as a result, enhance product life.

This book describes and illustrates the surface preparations and operations that must be applied to a surface before acceptable adhesive bonding is achieved. It is meant to be an exhaustive overview, including more detailed explanation where necessary, in a continuous and logical progression.

The book provides a necessary grounding in the science and practice of adhesion, without which adequate surface preparation is impossible. Surface characterization techniques are included, as is an up-to-date assessment of existing surface treatment technologies such as Atmospheric Plasma, Degreasing, Grit blasting, laser ablation and more. Fundamental material considerations are prioritised over specific applications, making this book relevant to all industries using adhesives, such as medical, automotive, aerospace, packaging and electronics.

This second edition represents a full and detailed update, with all major developments in the field included and three chapters added to cover ceramic surface treatment, plasma treatment of non-metallic materials, and the effect of additives on surface properties of plastics.

Key Features

  • A vital resource for improving existing surface treatment processes to increase product life by creating stronger, more durable adhesive bonds
  • Relevant across a variety of industries, including medical, automotive and packaging
  • Provides essential grounding in the science of surface adhesion, and details how this links with the practice of surface treatment

Readership

Materials scientists, mechanical engineers, plastics engineers, engineers and scientists involved in surface treatment and adhesion, adhesives industry, sectors involved in innovative uses of adhesives – e.g. medical devices, automotive, aerospace, electronics. Materials engineers in paint and coating fields.

Table of Contents

Preface

Preface to First Edition

Acknowledgments

Part I: Background and Theory

Chapter 1. Introduction to Surface Preparation

1.1 Definition of Surface Preparation, Adhesives, and Adhesive Bonding

1.2 Introduction to Surface Treatment

References

Chapter 2. Surface Tension and Its Measurement

2.1 Introduction

2.2 What is an Interface?

2.3 Surface Tension

2.4 Surface Free Energy

2.5 Contact Angle (Young’s Equation)

2.6 Laplace’s Equation

2.7 Effect of Temperature on Surface Tension

2.8 Surface Tension Measurement

References

Chapter 3. Surface Energy of Solids and Its Measurement

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Determining the Surface Energy of Solids

3.3 Equation of State

3.4 Surface Tension Components

3.5 Polymer Melt Method

3.6 Critical Surface Tension

3.7 Other Methods for Estimation of Surface Tension of Molten Polymer

3.8 Shuttleworth’s Equation

References

Chapter 4. Surface and Material Characterization Techniques

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Surface Analysis Techniques

4.3 Optical (Light) Microscopy

4.4 Infrared Spectroscopy

4.5 Raman Spectroscopy

4.6 Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM)

4.7 Rutherford Backscattering Theory (RBS)

4.8 Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDS)

4.9 Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM)

4.10 Electron Spectroscopy for Chemical Analysis (ESCA)

4.11 Auger Electron Spectroscopy (AES)

4.12 Ion Scattering Spectroscopy (ISS)

4.13 Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (SIMS)

4.14 Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectroscopy (ToF-SIMS)

4.15 Mass Spectroscopy or Spectrometry (MS)

4.16 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)

4.17 Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopy (EELS)

4.18 Gas Chromatography (GC)

4.19 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR)

4.20 Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

4.21 Differential Thermal Analysis (DTA)

4.22 Dynamic Mechanical Analysis (DMA)

4.23 Thermogravimetric Analysis (TGA)

4.24 Adhesive Bond Testing

References

Chapter 5. Theories of Adhesion

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mechanical Theory

5.3 Electrostatic (Electronic) Theory

5.4 Diffusion Theory

5.5 Wetting Theory

5.6 Chemical Bonding

5.7 Weak Boundary Layer Theory

5.8 Definition of Failure Modes

5.9 Mechanisms of Bond Failure

References

Part II: Surface Treatment Methods and Techniques

Chapter 6. Material Surface Preparation Techniques

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General Considerations

6.3 Surface Treatment of Metals

6.4 Cleaning (Degreasing) Metals

6.5 Priming

6.6 Sol-gel Process

6.7 Surface Treatment of Plastics

6.8 Sodium Etching of Fluoroplastics

6.9 Methods for Evaluating Effectiveness of Surface Preparation

6.10 Surface Exposure Time (SET)

References

Chapter 7. Surface Preparation of Metals

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aluminum

7.3 Beryllium

7.4 Brass

7.5 Bronze

7.6 Cadmium

7.7 Copper and Copper Alloys

7.8 Gold

7.9 Magnesium and Magnesium Alloys

7.10 Nickel and Nickel Alloys

7.11 Platinum

7.12 Silver

7.13 Steel

7.14 Stainless Steel

7.15 Tin

7.16 Titanium

7.17 Tungsten and Alloys

7.18 Uranium

7.19 Zinc and Alloys

7.20 Weld Bonding Metals

7.21 Conclusions

References

Chapter 8. Surface Preparation of Thermoplastics, Thermosets, and Elastomers

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thermoplastics

8.3 Thermosets

8.4 Reinforced Plastics/Thermosets

8.5 Reinforced Thermoplastics (Glass-Reinforced)

8.6 Plastic Foams

8.7 Surface Preparation of Rubbers

8.8 Thermoplastic Elastomer

8.9 Painted Surfaces

8.10 Conclusions

References

Chapter 9. Plasma Treatment of Polymeric Materials

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Plasma Reaction with Polymer Surfaces

9.3 Low Pressure Plasma Treatment (LPT)

9.4 Atmospheric Pressure Plasma Treatment

9.5 Surface Treatment of Biopolymers

References

Chapter 10. Effects of Additives on Surface Treatment of Plastics

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Laser Marking

10.3 Antistatic Additives

10.4 Anti-blocking Agents

10.5 Internal Lubricants

10.6 Additives for Wear and Friction Reduction

References

Chapter 11. Surface Treatment and Bonding of Ceramics

11.1 Industrial Ceramics

11.2 Treatment of Ceramics for Bonding

11.3 Treatments for Adhesive Bonding

11.4 Treatment for Cementation

11.5 Treatments for Brazing

References

Chapter 12. Adhesion Promoters

12.1 General Concepts

12.2 Silane Adhesion Promoters

12.3 Adhesion Promoter Mechanism with Silanes

12.4 Optimizing Coupling Agent Performance

12.5 How to Choose a Silane Coupling Agent

12.6 General Applications of Silane Coupling Agents

12.7 Industry and Utility

12.8 Nonsilane Adhesion Promoters

12.9 Sources of Adhesion Promoters

References

Index

About the Author

Sina Ebnesajjad

Sina Ebnesajjad

Sina Ebnesajjad is the series editor of Plastics Design Library (PDL) published in the William Andrew imprint of Elsevier. This Series is a unique series, comprising technology and applications handbooks, data books and practical guides tailored to the needs of practitioners. Sina was the editor-in-chief of William Andrew Publishing from 2005 to 2007, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2009.

He retired as a Senior Technology Associate in 2005 from the DuPont fluoropolymers after nearly 24 years of service. Sina founded of FluoroConsultants Group, LLC in 2006 where he continues to work. Sina earned his Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering of the University of Tehran in 1976, Master of Science and PhD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, all in Chemical Engineering.

He is author, editor and co-author of fifteen technical and data books including five handbooks on fluoropolymers technology and applications. He is author and co-author of three books in surface preparation and adhesion of materials, two of which are in their second editions. Sina has been involved with technical writing and publishing since 1974.

His experiences include fluoropolymer technologies (polytetrafluoroethylene and its copolymers) including polymerization, finishing, fabrication, product development, failure analysis, market development and technical service. Sina holds six patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fluoroconsultants Group, Chadds Ford, PA, USA

Cyrus Ebnesajjad

