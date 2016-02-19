Surface Science
1st Edition
An introduction
Description
The whole field of surface science is covered in this work. Starting with a description of the structure and thermodynamics of clean surfaces, the book goes on to discuss kinetic theory of gases and molecular beam formation. This is followed by a large section on gas-surface interactions, and another major section on energetic particle-surface interactions. The final chapter provides the background to crystal nucleation and growth. The approach adopted is interdisciplinary and slanted towards the experimental side, with practical analytical techniques being used to illustrate general principles.
Readership
Undergraduates or postgraduates taking courses in surface science, research reference
Table of Contents
PART I SURFACE STRUCTURE, THERMODYNAMICS, AND MOBILITY, Atomic Structure of Surfaces, Electronic Structure of Surfaces, Surface Tension, Thermodynamics of One-component Systems, Thermodynamics of Multicomponent Systems, Surface Mobility, PART II GAS SURFACE INTERACTIONS, The Kinetic Theory of Gases, Molecular Beam Formation, Gas Scattering, Adsorption-The Kinetic View, Physical Adsorption, Chemisorption, Surface Chemical Reactions, PART III ENERGETIC PARTICLE-SURFACE INTERACTIONS, Electron-Surface Interactions, Ion-Surface Interactions, Photon-Surface Interactions, PART IV CRYSTAL GROWTH, Crystal Nucleation and Growth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Architectural Press 1992
- Published:
- 28th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Architectural Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080966960
About the Author
John Hudson
Affiliations and Expertise
Imperial College and Rock Engineering Consultant, UK