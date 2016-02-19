Surface Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750691598, 9780080966960

Surface Science

1st Edition

An introduction

Authors: John Hudson
eBook ISBN: 9780080966960
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 28th October 1991
Page Count: 336
Description

The whole field of surface science is covered in this work. Starting with a description of the structure and thermodynamics of clean surfaces, the book goes on to discuss kinetic theory of gases and molecular beam formation. This is followed by a large section on gas-surface interactions, and another major section on energetic particle-surface interactions. The final chapter provides the background to crystal nucleation and growth. The approach adopted is interdisciplinary and slanted towards the experimental side, with practical analytical techniques being used to illustrate general principles.

Readership

Undergraduates or postgraduates taking courses in surface science, research reference

Table of Contents

PART I SURFACE STRUCTURE, THERMODYNAMICS, AND MOBILITY, Atomic Structure of Surfaces, Electronic Structure of Surfaces, Surface Tension, Thermodynamics of One-component Systems, Thermodynamics of Multicomponent Systems, Surface Mobility, PART II GAS SURFACE INTERACTIONS, The Kinetic Theory of Gases, Molecular Beam Formation, Gas Scattering, Adsorption-The Kinetic View, Physical Adsorption, Chemisorption, Surface Chemical Reactions, PART III ENERGETIC PARTICLE-SURFACE INTERACTIONS, Electron-Surface Interactions, Ion-Surface Interactions, Photon-Surface Interactions, PART IV CRYSTAL GROWTH, Crystal Nucleation and Growth

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Architectural Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Architectural Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080966960

About the Author

John Hudson

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College and Rock Engineering Consultant, UK

