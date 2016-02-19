Surface Science Techniques
1st Edition
Description
This volume provides a comprehensive and up to the minute review of the techniques used to determine the nature and composition of surfaces. Originally published as a special issue of the Pergamon journal Vacuum, it comprises a carefully edited collection of chapters written by specialists in each of the techniques and includes coverage of the electron and ion spectroscopies, as well as the atom-imaging methods such as the atom probe field ion microscope and the scanning tunnelling microscope.
Surface science is an important area of study since the outermost surface layers play a crucial role in processses such as catalysis, adhesion, wear, and corrosion, with applications in metallurgy, thin films and surface coatings, the chemicals and polymer industries, and microelectronics, to name a few. This book covers those techniques used routinely for surface analysis as well as those employed for more fundamental scientific studies. It will be of interest to university research workers, graduate students and to industrial scientists solving practical problems.
Readership
For university research workers, graduate students and industrial scientists solving practical problems.
Table of Contents
Foreward. Surface science techniques (H.M. Walls).X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (J.F. Watts). Auger electron spectroscopy (C.H. Linsmeier). X-ray absorption fine structure for surface studies (M.D. Crapper). Surface infrared spectroscopy (P. Hollins). Angle-resolved UV -photoelectron spectroscopy (H.-P. Steinrück). Ballistic simulation in surface science (R. Smith, G. Body). Secondary ion mass spectrometry (P.C. Zalm). Ion scattering spectroscopy (M.P. Murrell). Rutherford backscattering and nuclear reaction analysis (L.G. Earwaker). Scanning tunnelling microscopy (I.H. Wilson). Atom probe field ion microscopy (M.K. Miller). Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1994
- Published:
- 5th October 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287881
About the Editor
J.M. Walls
Robin Smith
Dr Ray Smith is a senior lecturer in the Materials Department at Queen Mary University of London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-9560, USA
Reviews
@from:Peter Weightman @qu:The book by Walls and Smith benefits from the detailed coverage of so many techniques, and the editors have succeeded in minimizing the duplication of material. It has a large format and is well produced, with glossy paper and many illustrations, some of which are in colour...the chapters are good reviews of their subject... I particularly liked the chapter by Ian Wilson on scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM), a subject that - judging by the large number of submissions to recent surface science conferences - is becoming one of the most important surface science techniques. @source:Physics World @from:F. Lanza @qu:...the book can be very useful as a quick reference on surface analysis. @source:Spectrochimica Acta Part B: Atomic Spectroscopy @qu:...a good and useful introduction to the main experimental methods now available in surface science. @source:ASLIB Book Guide