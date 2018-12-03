Surface Production Operations: Volume IV: Pumps and Compressors
1st Edition
Description
For over thirty years, the Surface Production Operations Series has taken the guess work out of the design, selection, installation, operation, testing, and troubleshooting of surface production equipment. The fourth volume in this series, Pumps and Compressors is directed to both entry-level personnel and practicing professionals looking for an up-to-date reference book on managing, evaluating, sizing, selecting, installing, operating and maintaining pump and compressor systems. Packed with examples drawn from years of design and field experience, this reference features many charts, tables, equations, diagrams, and photographs to illustrate the basic applications including pump hydraulics, centrifugal and reciprocating compressor applications, compressor performance maps, pump performance curves, pump and compressor testing and installation, and many more critical topics. Packed with practical solutions Surface Production Operations: Pumps and Compressors delivers an essential design and specification reference for today's engineers.
Key Features
- Covers application and performance considerations for all types of pumps and compressors
- Delivers hands-on manual for applying mechanical and physical principles to select and design pump and compressor systems, supported by many tables and diagrams
- Gives expert advice on how to apply design codes and standards such as API 610, API 674, ANSI B78.1, API 617, API 11P, API RP 14C and the Hydraulic Institute
Readership
Piping Engineers, Designers, Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Petroleum Engineers and Chemical Engineers
Table of Contents
- Overview of Pumps
2. Pump Fundamentals
3. Centrifugal Pumps
4. Positive Displacement Pumps
5. Overview of Compressors
6. Centrifugal Compressors
7. Positive Displacement Compressors
8. Driver Selection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 934
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 3rd December 2018
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128099223
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128098950
About the Author
Maurice Stewart
Dr. Maurice Stewart, PE, a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years international consulting experience in project management; designing, selecting, specifying, installing, operating, optimizing, retrofitting and troubleshooting oil, water and gas handling, conditioning and processing facilities; designing plant piping and pipeline systems, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, process equipment, and pumping and compression systems; and leading hazards analysis reviews and risk assessments.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Stewart Training Company