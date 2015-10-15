Surface Production Operations: Volume III: Facility Piping and Pipeline Systems
1st Edition
Description
Surface Production Operations: Facility Piping and Pipeline Systems, Volume III is a hands-on manual for applying mechanical and physical principles to all phases of facility piping and pipeline system design, construction, and operation. For over twenty years this now classic series has taken the guesswork out of the design, selection, specification, installation, operation, testing, and trouble-shooting of surface production equipment.
The third volume presents readers with a "hands-on" manual for applying mechanical and physical principles to all phases of facility piping and pipeline system design, construction, and operation. Packed with charts, tables, and diagrams, this authoritative book provides practicing engineer and senior field personnel with a quick but rigorous exposition of piping and pipeline theory, fundamentals, and application.
Included is expert advice for determining phase states and their impact on the operating conditions of facility piping and pipeline systems; determining pressure drop and wall thickness; and optimizing line size for gas, liquid, and two-phase lines. Also included are a guide to applying international design codes and standards, and guidance on how to select the appropriate ANSI/API pressure-temperature ratings for pipe flanges, valves, and fittings.
Key Features
- Covers new and existing piping systems including concepts for expansion, supports, manifolds, pigging, and insulation requirements
- Presents design principles for a pipeline pigging system
- Teaches how to detect, monitor, and control pipeline corrosion
- Reviews onshore and offshore safety and environmental practices
- Discusses how to evaluate mechanical integrity
Readership
Piping Engineers, Designers, Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Petroleum Engineers and Chemical Engineers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- 1: Overview of facility piping and pipeline systems
- Abstract
- 1.1 Overview
- 1.2 Introduction to piping design and projects
- 1.3 Types and functions of facility and pipeline systems
- 1.4 Facility design considerations
- 1.5 Typical facility piping design project
- 1.6 Offshore considerations
- 2: Piping standards, codes, and recommended practices
- Abstract
- 2.1 Overview
- 2.2 ASME B31.1 power piping
- 2.3 ASME B31.3 process piping
- 2.4 ASME B31.4 pipeline transportation systems for liquids
- 2.5 ASME B31.8 gas transmission and distribution piping systems
- 3: Material requirements: Piping materials
- Abstract
- 3.1 Background
- 3.2 Ferrous metal piping
- 3.3 Nonferrous metal piping
- 3.4 Plastic pipe
- 3.5 Insulating materials
- 3.6 Overview of ASME B31 Code requirements
- 4: Piping system components
- Abstract
- 4.1 Fittings
- 4.2 Valves
- 4.3 Pressure ratings
- 4.4 Review questions
- 5: Engineering drawings: data sheets and symbols
- Abstract
- 5.1 Engineering drawings
- 5.2 Data sheets
- 5.3 Symbols
- 5.4 Flow plan arrangement
- 6: Fluid flow and pressure drop
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction to facility piping and pipeline systems
- 6.2 Introduction to fluid flow design
- 6.3 Fluid flow principles
- 6.4 Fluid types
- 6.5 Fluid characteristics
- 6.6 Flow conditions
- 6.7 Special considerations
- 6.8 Networks
- 6.9 Fluid head, friction losses, and Bernoulli's equation
- 6.10 Pressure drop-flow rate equations
- 6.11 Head loss in valves and pipe fittings
- 6.12 Review questions
- 7: Choosing a line size and wall thickness
- Abstract
- 7.1 Choosing a line size
- 7.2 Determining wall thickness
- 8: Relief, vent and flare disposal systems
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Relief device selection
- 8.3 Procedures for sizing
- 8.4 Relieving pressure
- 8.5 Sizing for gas or vapor
- 8.6 Sizing for steam relief
- 8.7 Sizing for liquid relief: PRVs requiring capacity certification
- 8.8 Sizing for liquid relief: PRVs not requiring capacity certification
- 8.9 Sizing for two-phase liquid/vapor relief
- 8.10 Sizing for fire
- 8.11 Installation considerations
- 8.12 Disposal-system design
- 8.13 In-class exercises
- 9: Piping system design: Layout, supports, and piping vessels and equipment
- Abstract
- 9.1 Design preparation
- 9.2 Design procedure
- 9.3 General piping requirements
- 9.4 Pipe supports
- 9.5 Anchor blocks
- 9.6 Manifolds
- 9.7 Foundation integrity
- 9.8 Facility piping details
- 9.9 Piping vessels and equipment
- 9.10 Control valve loops
- 9.11 Piping machinery
- 9.12 Gas engines
- 9.13 Steam turbines
- 9.14 Reciprocating compressors
- 9.15 Vent lines
- 9.16 Compressor cylinder jacket cooling waterlines
- 9.17 Drain lines
- 9.18 Exhaust lines
- 9.19 Centrifugal pumps
- 9.20 Reciprocating pumps
- 9.21 Storage tanks
- 9.22 Special piping considerations
- 9.23 Review questions
- 10: Pipe expansion and flexibility
- Abstract
- 10.1 Pipe stress considerations
- 10.2 Weight stress
- 10.3 Internal pressure stress
- 10.4 Thermal stress
- 10.5 Requirements for stress analysis
- 10.6 Quick check method
- 10.7 Expansion piping
- 10.8 Pipe dynamics
- 10.9 Reciprocating compressors
- 10.10 Surge bottle
- 10.11 Reciprocating pumps
- 10.12 Symbols and units
- 10.13 Review questions
- 11: Pipeline systems
- Abstract
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Phases of pipeline projects
- 11.3 Pipeline mechanical design
- 11.4 Additional design considerations
- 11.5 Pipeline construction phase
- 11.6 Testing
- 11.7 Case study
- 12: Pressure testing and nondestructive examination
- Abstract
- 12.1 Pressure testing
- 12.2 Nondestructive examination
- 13: Pipeline pigging
- Abstract
- 13.1 Overview
- 13.2 Reasons for pigging a pipeline
- 13.3 Designing a pipeline for pigging
- 13.4 Pig traps and pigging stations
- 13.5 Pig types and uses
- 14: Pipeline operations
- Abstract
- 14.1 Pipeline commissioning
- 14.2 Routine operations
- 14.3 Pipeline integrity assessment
- 14.4 Pipeline emergencies and repairs
- Appendix 1
- Appendix 2
- Appendices 3A–3G
- Appendix 4
- Appendix 5
- Appendix 6
- Appendix 7
- Appendix 8
- Appendix 9
- Appendix 10
- Appendix 11
- Appendix 12
- Appendix 13
- Appendix 14
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1090
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 15th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080964218
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856178082
About the Author
Maurice Stewart
Dr. Maurice Stewart, PE, a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years international consulting experience in project management; designing, selecting, specifying, installing, operating, optimizing, retrofitting and troubleshooting oil, water and gas handling, conditioning and processing facilities; designing plant piping and pipeline systems, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, process equipment, and pumping and compression systems; and leading hazards analysis reviews and risk assessments.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Stewart Training Company