Surface Production Operations: Volume III: Facility Piping and Pipeline Systems

The third volume presents readers with a "hands-on" manual for applying mechanical and physical principles to all phases of facility piping and pipeline system design, construction, and operation. Packed with charts, tables, and diagrams, this authoritative book provides practicing engineer and senior field personnel with a quick but rigorous exposition of piping and pipeline theory, fundamentals, and application.

Included is expert advice for determining phase states and their impact on the operating conditions of facility piping and pipeline systems; determining pressure drop and wall thickness; and optimizing line size for gas, liquid, and two-phase lines. Also included are a guide to applying international design codes and standards, and guidance on how to select the appropriate ANSI/API pressure-temperature ratings for pipe flanges, valves, and fittings.