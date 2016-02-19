Surface Processing and Laser Assisted Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444889478, 9780444596680

Surface Processing and Laser Assisted Chemistry, Volume 18

1st Edition

Editors: E. Fogarassy I.W. Boyd M. Stuke
eBook ISBN: 9780444596680
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 18th December 1990
Page Count: 494
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
51.95
44.16
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The papers in this volume cover all aspects of laser assisted surface processing ranging from the preparation of high-Tc superconducting layer structures to industrial laser applications for device fabrication. The topics presented give recent results in organometallic chemistry and laser photochemistry, and novel surface characterization techniques. The ability to control the surface morphology by digital deposition and etching shows one of the future directions for exciting applications of laser surface processing, some of which may apply UV and VUV excitation. The understanding of elementary proceses is essential for the design of novel deposition methods, with diamond CVD being an outstanding example. The high quality of these contributions once again demonstrates that the E-MRS is an efficient forum for interaction between research workers and industry.

Details

No. of pages:
494
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1990
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444596680

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

E. Fogarassy Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Strasbourg, France

I.W. Boyd Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University College London, UK

M. Stuke Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.