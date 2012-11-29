Surface Preparation Techniques for Adhesive Bonding - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455731268, 9781455731282

Surface Preparation Techniques for Adhesive Bonding

2nd Edition

Authors: Raymond F. Wegman James Van Twisk
eBook ISBN: 9781455731282
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455731268
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 29th November 2012
Page Count: 168
Description

Surface Preparation Techniques for Adhesive Bonding is an essential guide for materials scientists, mechanical engineers, plastics engineers, scientists and researchers in manufacturing environments making use of adhesives technology. Wegman and van Twisk provide practical coverage of a topic that receives only cursory treatment in more general books on adhesives, making this book essential reading for adhesion specialists, plastics engineers, and a wide range of engineers and scientists working in sectors where adhesion is an important technology, e.g. automotive / aerospace, medical devices, electronics.

Wegman and van Twisk provide a wealth of practical information on the processing of substrate surfaces prior to adhesive bonding. The processing of aluminum and its alloys, titanium and its alloys, steels, copper and its alloys, and magnesium are treated in the form of detailed specifications with comparative data. Other metals not requiring extensive treatment are also covered in detail, as are metal matrix and organic matrix composites, thermosets and thermoplastics.

This new edition has been updated with coverage of the latest developments in the field including the sol-gel process for aluminum, titanium, and stainless steel, atmospheric plasma treatment for metals, plastics and rubbers and treatments for bronze and nickel alloys.

Key Features

  • Updated to include recent technological developments and chemicals currently prescribed for cleaning and surface preparation; a new generation of adhesives technologists can benefit from this classic guide
  • Enables Materials and Process personnel to select the best process available for their particular application
  • Practical coverage of a topic that receives only cursory coverage in more general books on adhesives: essential reading for adhesion specialists, plastics engineers, and a wide range of engineers and scientists working in sectors where adhesion is an important technology, e.g. automotive / aerospace, medical devices, electronics

Readership

Materials scientists, mechanical engineers, plastics engineers, engineers and scientists involved in surface treatment and adhesion, adhesives industry, sectors involved in innovative uses of adhesives – e.g medical devices, automotive, aerospace, electronics

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgments

Notice

1. Introduction

1.1 Adhesion

1.2 Bonding

1.3 Plasma Surface Treatment of Material for Improved Adhesive Bonding

References

2. Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys

2.1 Introduction

2.2 FPL ETCH

2.3 Phosphoric Acid Anodize Process

2.4 P2 Etch Process

2.5 Chromic Acid Anodize Process

2.6 Preparation of Aluminum Alloys by the Sol–Gel Process

2.7 Preparation of Aluminum Alloys by the Optimized FPL Etch (Sulfo-Chrom Etch)

2.8 Preparation of Aluminum Alloys by the Phosphoric Acid Anodize Process (PAA)

2.9 Preparation of Aluminum Alloys by the P2 Etch (Sulfo-Ferric Etch)

2.10 Preparation of Aluminum Alloys by the Chromic Acid Anodize Method (CAA)

2.11 Preparation of Aluminum Alloys by the AC-130 Sol–Gel Process

References

3. Titanium and Titanium Alloys

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Preparation of Titanium by the Chromic Acid Anodize Process

3.3 Preparation of Titanium by the Turco 5578 Process

3.4 Preparation of Titanium by the Liquid Hone/Pasa-Jell 107 Process

3.5 Preparation of Titanium by the Dry Hone/Pasa-Jell 107 Process

3.6 Preparation of Titanium by the Alkaline Peroxide Process

3.7 Preparation of Titanium by the Stabilized Phosphate Fluoride Process

3.8 Preparation of Titanium Alloys by the AC-130 Sol–Gel Process

References

4. Steel and Stainless Steel

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Carbon and Alloy Steels

4.3 Bonding to Oily Steel

4.4 Conversion Coating of Steel

4.5 Stainless Steel

4.6 Specialty Stainless Steels

4.7 Preparation of AM355 Stainless Steel by the AC-130 Sol–Gel Process

4.8 Preparation of Steel by the Phosphoric Acid-Alcohol Process

4.9 Preparation of Steel by the Nitric-Phosphoric Acid Process

4.10 Preparation of Stainless Steel by the Sulfuric Acid-Sodium Dichromate Process

4.11 Preparation of Stainless Steel by the Sulfuric Acid-Sodium Bisulfate Process

References

5. Copper and Copper Alloys

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Preparation of Copper and Copper Alloys by the Ferric Chloride-Nitric Acid Process

5.3 Preparation of Copper and Copper Alloys by the Ferric Sulfate-Sulfuric Acid/Sodium Dichromate-Sulfuric Acid Process

5.4 Preparation of Copper and Copper Alloys by the Black Oxide Process

5.5 Brass

5.6 Bronze

References

6. Magnesium

6.1 Introduction

6.2 ASTM D1732, Type A, Grade 2 (ASTM D1732 Supersedes the MIL Specification)

6.3 ASTM D1732, Type 1, Class C (ASTM D1732 Supersedes the MIL Specification)

6.4 Preparation of Magnesium and Magnesium Alloys by the Chromic Acid Treatment Processes

References

7. Other Metals

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Beryllium

7.3 Cadmium (Cadmium Plating)

7.4 Chromium (Chromium Plate)

7.5 Gold

7.6 Nickel and Nickel Alloys

7.7 Nickel Plated Parts [1]

7.8 Preparation of Inconel Alloys by the AC-130 Sol–Gel Process

7.9 Platinum

7.10 Silver

7.11 Uranium

7.12 Zinc

7.13 Rare Metals

7.14 Metal Matrix Composites

References

8. Plastics

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Organic Matrix Composites

8.3 Thermoset Materials

8.4 Thermoplastic Materials

8.5 Acetal Copolymer (Celcon)

8.6 Acetal Homopolymer (Delrin)

8.7 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene

8.8 Cellulosics

8.9 Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

8.10 Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene (Teflon®, FEP)

8.11 Nylon

8.12 Phenyl Oxide-Based Resins (Noryl® Polyaryl Ethers)

8.13 Polyaryl Sulfone (Astrel®)

8.14 Polycarbonate (Lexan®, Calibre®, and Tuffak®)

8.15 Polyethylene

8.16 Polymethylmethacrylate (Plexiglas or Lucite)

8.17 Polymethylpentane

8.18 Polyphenylene Sulfide (Ryton®)

8.19 Polypropylene [11,12]

8.20 Polystyrene

8.21 Polysulfone

References

9. Rubbers

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Neoprene

9.3 Ethylene-Propylene-Diene Terpolymer (EPDM)

9.4 Silicone Rubber

9.5 Butyl Rubber

9.6 Chlorobutyl Rubber

9.7 Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (Hypalon®)

9.8 Nitrile Rubber

9.9 Polyurethane Elastomers

9.10 Synthetic Natural Rubber

9.11 Styrene–Butadiene Rubber

9.12 Polybutadiene

9.13 Fluorosilicone Elastomers

9.14 Epichlorohydrin Rubbers

9.15 Polysulfide Rubber

9.16 Polypropylene Oxide Rubber

9.17 Fluorocarbon Elastomers

9.18 Polyacrylate or Polyacrylic Rubber

Reference

Index

About the Author

Raymond F. Wegman

Affiliations and Expertise

Adhesion Associates, retired

James Van Twisk

Affiliations and Expertise

Goodrich Sensors and Integrated Systems

