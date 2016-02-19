Surface Preparation Techniques for Adhesive Bonding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511984, 9780815519188

Surface Preparation Techniques for Adhesive Bonding

1st Edition

Authors: Raymond F. Wegman
eBook ISBN: 9780815519188
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 172
Description

Provides information on processing adherends prior to adhesive bonding—from the point of view of the materials and process engineer. Processing of aluminum and its alloys, titanium and its alloys, steels, copper and its alloys, and magnesium are trea

Table of Contents

Introduction
Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys
Titanium and Titanium Alloys
Steel and Stainless Steel
Copper and Copper Alloys
Magnesium
Other Metals
Plastics
Rubbers

About the Author

Raymond F. Wegman

Affiliations and Expertise

Adhesion Associates, retired

