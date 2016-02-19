Surface Preparation Techniques for Adhesive Bonding
1st Edition
Authors: Raymond F. Wegman
eBook ISBN: 9780815519188
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 172
Description
Provides information on processing adherends prior to adhesive bonding—from the point of view of the materials and process engineer. Processing of aluminum and its alloys, titanium and its alloys, steels, copper and its alloys, and magnesium are trea
Table of Contents
Introduction
Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys
Titanium and Titanium Alloys
Steel and Stainless Steel
Copper and Copper Alloys
Magnesium
Other Metals
Plastics
Rubbers
About the Author
Raymond F. Wegman
Affiliations and Expertise
Adhesion Associates, retired
