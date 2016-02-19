Surface Physics of Materials
1st Edition
Materials Science and Technology
Editors: J. M. Blakely
eBook ISBN: 9781483191478
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 283
Description
Surface Physics of Materials presents accounts of the physical properties of solid surfaces. The book contains selected articles that deal with research emphasizing surface properties rather than experimental techniques in the field of surface physics. Topics discussed include transport of matter at surfaces; interaction of atoms and molecules with surfaces; chemical analysis of surfaces; and adhesion and friction. Research workers, teachers and graduate students in surface physics, and materials scientist will find the book highly useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
6. Transport of Matter at Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Defect Model of Crystalline Surfaces
III. Energetics of Surface Defects
IV. Statistical Thermodynamics of Surface Diffusion Coefficients
V. Phenomenology of Surface Diffusion
VI. Experimental Techniques
VII. Experimental Results and Discussion
VIII. Conclusion
References
7. Interaction of Atoms and Molecules with Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Model Hamiltonian
III. Group Orbitals
IV. Electron Gas Theories
V. Applications
VI. New Developments
References
8. Chemical Analysis of Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Nuclear Charge
III. Nuclear Mass
IV. Comparisons
V. Summary
References
9. Surface Vibrations
I. Introduction
II. The Static Crystal Surface
III. Surface Modes of Vibration
IV. Vibrational Contributions to Surface Thermodynamic Functions
V. Mean Square Amplitude of Vibration
VI. Elastic Scattering of Low-Energy Electrons
VII. Phonon-Assisted Scattering of Low-Energy Electrons
VIII. Atomic-Beam Scattering
IX. Conclusions
References
10. Interaction between Surfaces: Adhesion and Friction
I. Introduction
II. The Nature and Topography of Solid Surfaces: Contact
III. The Area of True Contact: Experimental
IV. Types of Adhesive Forces
V. Experimental Study of Adhesion
VI. General Mechanism of Adhesion: Summary
VII. Friction
VIII. General Mechanism of Friction
References
Index for Volume II
Index for Volume I
Details
- No. of pages:
- 283
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191478
About the Editor
J. M. Blakely
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.