Surface Physics of Materials

1st Edition

Materials Science and Technology

Editors: J. M. Blakely
eBook ISBN: 9781483191478
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 283
Description

Surface Physics of Materials presents accounts of the physical properties of solid surfaces. The book contains selected articles that deal with research emphasizing surface properties rather than experimental techniques in the field of surface physics. Topics discussed include transport of matter at surfaces; interaction of atoms and molecules with surfaces; chemical analysis of surfaces; and adhesion and friction. Research workers, teachers and graduate students in surface physics, and materials scientist will find the book highly useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

6. Transport of Matter at Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. Defect Model of Crystalline Surfaces

III. Energetics of Surface Defects

IV. Statistical Thermodynamics of Surface Diffusion Coefficients

V. Phenomenology of Surface Diffusion

VI. Experimental Techniques

VII. Experimental Results and Discussion

VIII. Conclusion

References

7. Interaction of Atoms and Molecules with Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. Model Hamiltonian

III. Group Orbitals

IV. Electron Gas Theories

V. Applications

VI. New Developments

References

8. Chemical Analysis of Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. Nuclear Charge

III. Nuclear Mass

IV. Comparisons

V. Summary

References

9. Surface Vibrations

I. Introduction

II. The Static Crystal Surface

III. Surface Modes of Vibration

IV. Vibrational Contributions to Surface Thermodynamic Functions

V. Mean Square Amplitude of Vibration

VI. Elastic Scattering of Low-Energy Electrons

VII. Phonon-Assisted Scattering of Low-Energy Electrons

VIII. Atomic-Beam Scattering

IX. Conclusions

References

10. Interaction between Surfaces: Adhesion and Friction

I. Introduction

II. The Nature and Topography of Solid Surfaces: Contact

III. The Area of True Contact: Experimental

IV. Types of Adhesive Forces

V. Experimental Study of Adhesion

VI. General Mechanism of Adhesion: Summary

VII. Friction

VIII. General Mechanism of Friction

References

Index for Volume II

Index for Volume I

