Surface Physics of Materials V1

Surface Physics of Materials provides an account of the physical properties of solid surfaces. It examines the status of work on a number of aspects of solid surfaces and predicts the most profitable avenues for future research. The book contains a set of papers carefully selected to give broad coverage of the field of surface physics. The individual chapters deal with topics of current research interest and emphasize surface properties rather than the applicability of experimental techniques. The book covers different properties such as surface crystallography, electronic structure, and statistical thermodynamics of surface. It also provides a background of the importance of surfaces and interfaces in solid state devices and chemical reactions. This book caters to research workers, teachers, and graduate students in surface physics and serves as reference texts for the materials scientist specializing in other branches of the subject.