Surface Physics of Materials V1
1st Edition
Description
Surface Physics of Materials provides an account of the physical properties of solid surfaces. It examines the status of work on a number of aspects of solid surfaces and predicts the most profitable avenues for future research. The book contains a set of papers carefully selected to give broad coverage of the field of surface physics. The individual chapters deal with topics of current research interest and emphasize surface properties rather than the applicability of experimental techniques. The book covers different properties such as surface crystallography, electronic structure, and statistical thermodynamics of surface. It also provides a background of the importance of surfaces and interfaces in solid state devices and chemical reactions. This book caters to research workers, teachers, and graduate students in surface physics and serves as reference texts for the materials scientist specializing in other branches of the subject.
Table of Contents
1. Surface Crystallography
I. Introduction
II. Surface Structures
III. Experimental Techniques and Methods for Surface Structure Determination
IV. The Physical Basis for Diffraction Theory
V. Two-Dimensional Crystallography
VI. Dynamical Theory of Electron Diffraction
VII. Surface Structures Determined by Electron Diffraction
References
2. Electronic Structure of Solid Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Surface Potential
III. Electronic Energy Level
IV. Surface Energy
V. Collective Excitations
References
3. Statistical Thermodynamics of Clean Surfaces
Introduction
I. Equilibrium Surface Thermodynamics
II. Statistical Mechanics of Surfaces
III. Calculation of Surface Properties at 0°K
IV. Application of Statistical Methods to a Two-Dimensional System
V. Application of Statistical Methods to a Three-Dimensional System
VI. Summary and Closing Remarks
References
4. Equilibrium Adsorption and Segregation
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experimental Aspects of Equilibrium Adsorption and Segregation
IV. Conclusion
References
5. Electronic Transport at Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. Conduction via Surface States
III. Carrier Distribution in the Space Charge Layer
IV. Transport in Space Charge
V. Conclusions
References
Index
