Surface Physics of Materials V1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121038014, 9780323157070

Surface Physics of Materials V1

1st Edition

Editors: J.M. Blakely
eBook ISBN: 9780323157070
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 298
Description

Surface Physics of Materials provides an account of the physical properties of solid surfaces. It examines the status of work on a number of aspects of solid surfaces and predicts the most profitable avenues for future research. The book contains a set of papers carefully selected to give broad coverage of the field of surface physics. The individual chapters deal with topics of current research interest and emphasize surface properties rather than the applicability of experimental techniques. The book covers different properties such as surface crystallography, electronic structure, and statistical thermodynamics of surface. It also provides a background of the importance of surfaces and interfaces in solid state devices and chemical reactions. This book caters to research workers, teachers, and graduate students in surface physics and serves as reference texts for the materials scientist specializing in other branches of the subject.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

1. Surface Crystallography

I. Introduction

II. Surface Structures

III. Experimental Techniques and Methods for Surface Structure Determination

IV. The Physical Basis for Diffraction Theory

V. Two-Dimensional Crystallography

VI. Dynamical Theory of Electron Diffraction

VII. Surface Structures Determined by Electron Diffraction

References

2. Electronic Structure of Solid Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. Surface Potential

III. Electronic Energy Level

IV. Surface Energy

V. Collective Excitations

References

3. Statistical Thermodynamics of Clean Surfaces

Introduction

I. Equilibrium Surface Thermodynamics

II. Statistical Mechanics of Surfaces

III. Calculation of Surface Properties at 0°K

IV. Application of Statistical Methods to a Two-Dimensional System

V. Application of Statistical Methods to a Three-Dimensional System

VI. Summary and Closing Remarks

References

4. Equilibrium Adsorption and Segregation

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Experimental Aspects of Equilibrium Adsorption and Segregation

IV. Conclusion

References

5. Electronic Transport at Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. Conduction via Surface States

III. Carrier Distribution in the Space Charge Layer

IV. Transport in Space Charge

V. Conclusions

References

Index


About the Editor

J.M. Blakely

