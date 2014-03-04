Surface Modification by Solid State Processing describes friction-based surfacing techniques for surface modification to improve resistance to corrosion and wear, also changing surface chemistry.

Surface conditions are increasingly demanding in industrial applications and surface modification can reduce manufacturing and maintenance costs, leading to improved component performance, reliability and lifetime. Friction-based technologies are promising solid state processing technologies, particularly for light alloys, in the manufacturing of composite surface and functionally graded materials

This title is divided into five chapters, and after an introduction the book covers friction surfacing; friction stir processing; surface reinforcements of light alloys; and characterization techniques based on eddy currents.