Surface Contamination
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, June 1964
Surface Contamination presents the proceedings of first International Symposium on Surface Contamination, held at Gatlinburg, Tennessee in June 1964.
The meeting discusses the potential hazards brought about by noxious contaminants on surfaces; the effects of contamination to human health and safety; and the integrity of scientific and technical machinery and products in meeting the exacting requirements. The book contains the work of experts from different technical and administrative disciplines. Areas covered include fundamental research on redispersible and evaporable contamination, including radioactive, biological, chemical, and abrasive contaminants. Administrative and technical problems on radioactive surface contamination control criteria; measurement techniques; environmental control of surface contamination; dissemination of airborne microorganisms; radioactive contamination control applications; biological and chemical surface contamination; insurance and economics; and decontamination are tackled as well. The text will be a good source of information for ecologists, environmentalists, chemists, biologists, students, and policymakers.
Aerosol Properties Related to Surface Contamination
Light Scattering Instrumentation for Counting and Sizing Particles
Predicting the Health Hazard: The Aerodynamic Classification of Airborne Particles
The Sorption of Gas by an Oil-coated Solid
The Wetting Characteristics of Metal Surfaces (Abstract)
The Quantitative Detection of Surface Contaminants by Evaporative Rate Measurements (Abstract)
The Adsorption of Various Radioisotopes Upon Selected Materials
Mechanisms of Dust Redispersion
Direct Observation of Particle Re-entrainment from Surfaces
Adhesion of Radioactive Glass Particles to Solid Surfaces
The Resuspension of Particulate Material from Surfaces
Redispersion of Settled Particulates
Some Experiments to Determine the Resuspension Factor of Plutonium from Various Surfaces
The Relationship between Surface and Airborne Contamination
The Rotating Disk as an Aerosol Sampler in the Sub-micron Range
The Deposition of Particles from Moving Air
Transport and Deposition of Contamination from an Instantaneous Source
Deposition of Sub-micron - Size Particles in Ventilation Ducts
The Concept of Derived Working Limits for Surface Contamination
Considerations Involved in Developing Surface Contamination Control Criteria (Abstract)
Permissible Contamination Limits
Considerations sur les Normes de Contamination de Surface
The Establishment of Limits for Radioactive Surface Contamination
Studies of the Significance of Surface Contamination
A Method for Evaluating Surface Contamination of Soft Beta Emitters
Evaluation of 90SR+90Y Surface Contamination using Radiation Survey Instruments
Performance of Surface Contamination Detectors for Ontario Hydro Maximum Permissible Levels of Surface Contamination
Techniques for Assessing "Removable" Surface Contamination
Nonvolatile Residue Nephelometer
Preparation of Standardized Test Dusts
Air Flow in Conventional and "Laminar" Flow Clean Hoods (Movie)
Some New Devices used in Plutonium Contamination Control
Autonetics Clean Room Training Programs
Proposed Designations for Airborne and Surface Contaminants of Aerospace Components and Facilities
Elimination of Gaseous Surface Contamination
Estimation of the Dose Rate of Fallout deposition by X-ray Spectrometry
Overcoming Accumulation of Particulate Matter in Clean Room Atmospheres with Direct Re-filtering Devices
Effect of Ventilation on Distribution of Airborne Microbial Contamination - Laboratory Studies
Effect of Ventilation on Distribution of Airborne Microbial Contamination - Field Studies
Dissemination of Airborne Microorganisms in an Institutional Environment
Plutonium Monitoring Techniques for ZPR-III
Practical Aspects of Surface Contamination Control at A.W.R.E.
Environmental Radioactivity and Body Burden
Biological and Chemical Surface Contamination—a Recurring Problem
A Technique for Measurement of Microbial Contamination on Flat Surfaces
A Preliminary Investigation of Microbial Surface Contamination in Various Clean Room Environments
The Significance of Beryllium Surface Contamination to Health
A Study of Beryllium Surface Contamination and Resuspension
Economics of Surface contamination as Related to Insurance
Contamination Control and Decontamination Problems Associated with the Medical Use of Radium (Abstract)
Economics of Building Decontamination
Application au Centre d'Etudes Nucléaires de Saclay des Techniques Modernes de Decontamination
On the Removal of Radioactive Surface Contamination
The Decontamination Service at A.E.R.E.
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154879