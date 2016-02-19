Surface Contamination presents the proceedings of first International Symposium on Surface Contamination, held at Gatlinburg, Tennessee in June 1964. The meeting discusses the potential hazards brought about by noxious contaminants on surfaces; the effects of contamination to human health and safety; and the integrity of scientific and technical machinery and products in meeting the exacting requirements. The book contains the work of experts from different technical and administrative disciplines. Areas covered include fundamental research on redispersible and evaporable contamination, including radioactive, biological, chemical, and abrasive contaminants. Administrative and technical problems on radioactive surface contamination control criteria; measurement techniques; environmental control of surface contamination; dissemination of airborne microorganisms; radioactive contamination control applications; biological and chemical surface contamination; insurance and economics; and decontamination are tackled as well. The text will be a good source of information for ecologists, environmentalists, chemists, biologists, students, and policymakers.

Table of Contents



Preface

Aerosol Properties Related to Surface Contamination

Light Scattering Instrumentation for Counting and Sizing Particles

Predicting the Health Hazard: The Aerodynamic Classification of Airborne Particles

The Sorption of Gas by an Oil-coated Solid

The Wetting Characteristics of Metal Surfaces (Abstract)

The Quantitative Detection of Surface Contaminants by Evaporative Rate Measurements (Abstract)

The Adsorption of Various Radioisotopes Upon Selected Materials

Mechanisms of Dust Redispersion

Direct Observation of Particle Re-entrainment from Surfaces

Adhesion of Radioactive Glass Particles to Solid Surfaces

The Resuspension of Particulate Material from Surfaces

Redispersion of Settled Particulates

Some Experiments to Determine the Resuspension Factor of Plutonium from Various Surfaces

The Relationship between Surface and Airborne Contamination

The Rotating Disk as an Aerosol Sampler in the Sub-micron Range

The Deposition of Particles from Moving Air

Transport and Deposition of Contamination from an Instantaneous Source

Deposition of Sub-micron - Size Particles in Ventilation Ducts

The Concept of Derived Working Limits for Surface Contamination

Considerations Involved in Developing Surface Contamination Control Criteria (Abstract)

Permissible Contamination Limits

Considerations sur les Normes de Contamination de Surface

The Establishment of Limits for Radioactive Surface Contamination

Studies of the Significance of Surface Contamination

A Method for Evaluating Surface Contamination of Soft Beta Emitters

Evaluation of 90SR+90Y Surface Contamination using Radiation Survey Instruments

Performance of Surface Contamination Detectors for Ontario Hydro Maximum Permissible Levels of Surface Contamination

Techniques for Assessing "Removable" Surface Contamination

Nonvolatile Residue Nephelometer

Preparation of Standardized Test Dusts

Air Flow in Conventional and "Laminar" Flow Clean Hoods (Movie)

Some New Devices used in Plutonium Contamination Control

Autonetics Clean Room Training Programs

Proposed Designations for Airborne and Surface Contaminants of Aerospace Components and Facilities

Elimination of Gaseous Surface Contamination

Estimation of the Dose Rate of Fallout deposition by X-ray Spectrometry

Overcoming Accumulation of Particulate Matter in Clean Room Atmospheres with Direct Re-filtering Devices

Effect of Ventilation on Distribution of Airborne Microbial Contamination - Laboratory Studies

Effect of Ventilation on Distribution of Airborne Microbial Contamination - Field Studies

Dissemination of Airborne Microorganisms in an Institutional Environment

Plutonium Monitoring Techniques for ZPR-III

Practical Aspects of Surface Contamination Control at A.W.R.E.

Environmental Radioactivity and Body Burden

Biological and Chemical Surface Contamination—a Recurring Problem

A Technique for Measurement of Microbial Contamination on Flat Surfaces

A Preliminary Investigation of Microbial Surface Contamination in Various Clean Room Environments

The Significance of Beryllium Surface Contamination to Health

A Study of Beryllium Surface Contamination and Resuspension

Economics of Surface contamination as Related to Insurance

Contamination Control and Decontamination Problems Associated with the Medical Use of Radium (Abstract)

Economics of Building Decontamination

Application au Centre d'Etudes Nucléaires de Saclay des Techniques Modernes de Decontamination

On the Removal of Radioactive Surface Contamination

The Decontamination Service at A.E.R.E.

Index

