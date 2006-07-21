Surface Area and Porosity Determinations by Physisorption - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519641, 9780080481265

Surface Area and Porosity Determinations by Physisorption

1st Edition

Measurements and Theory

Authors: James Condon
eBook ISBN: 9780080481265
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519641
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st July 2006
Page Count: 296
Description

Surface Area and Porosity Determinations by Physisorption is a practical guide for industry or academics to the measurement of surface area and pore size using the tool of physical adsorption. Starting with a brief description of what physical adsorption is and the raw data that is obtained. The instrumentation for measuring this isotherm is described in some details. Recommendations are presented as to what instrumentation would be most appropriate for a particular application. An appendix of current commercial instruments is included.

The mathematics required for the simple analysis of the obtained isotherm is presented with step-wise instructions for the analysis of the more useful analysis methods. Subsequent chapters describe the analyses and the theories behind the analyses in more detail.

Key Features

  • Includes over 150 figures and tables which illustrate the equipment and examples data acquired
  • Provides a practical guide for measuring and interpreting physical adsorption
  • Up-to-date aspects of the more subtle physical adsorption theories such as density functional theory and the quantum mechanical chi theory are presented

Readership

For graduate students in surface chemistry and quality assurance laboratory technicians and managers in industry

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - An Overview of Physisorption
Chapter 2 - Measuring the Physisorption Isotherm
Chapter 3 - Interpreting the Physisorption Isotherm
Chapter 4 - Theories behind the chi plot

Chapter 5 - Comparison of the Chi Equation to Measurements

Chapter 6 - Porosity Calculations

Chapter 7 - Density Functional Theory (DFT)

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080481265
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519641

About the Author

James Condon

Professor James B. Condon of Roane State Community College Harriman in Tennessee received his PhD from Iowa State University in Surface Chemistry. He has had 25 years’ experience working in the Oak Ridge facilities as a senior researcher in the areas of surface physics, solid state kinetics, and electrochemistry. He also worked for nine years as guest physicist at the German national lab, Forschungszentrum Jülich. He has authored about 100 open literature publications and about 500 hundred classified publications in these areas. He formulated the quantum mechanical hypothesis that is referred to as the “chi hypothesis of physical adsorption.”

Affiliations and Expertise

Roane State Community College, Harriman, TN, USA

Ratings and Reviews

