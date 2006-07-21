Surface Area and Porosity Determinations by Physisorption
1st Edition
Measurements and Theory
Description
Surface Area and Porosity Determinations by Physisorption is a practical guide for industry or academics to the measurement of surface area and pore size using the tool of physical adsorption. Starting with a brief description of what physical adsorption is and the raw data that is obtained. The instrumentation for measuring this isotherm is described in some details. Recommendations are presented as to what instrumentation would be most appropriate for a particular application. An appendix of current commercial instruments is included.
The mathematics required for the simple analysis of the obtained isotherm is presented with step-wise instructions for the analysis of the more useful analysis methods. Subsequent chapters describe the analyses and the theories behind the analyses in more detail.
Key Features
- Includes over 150 figures and tables which illustrate the equipment and examples data acquired
- Provides a practical guide for measuring and interpreting physical adsorption
- Up-to-date aspects of the more subtle physical adsorption theories such as density functional theory and the quantum mechanical chi theory are presented
Readership
For graduate students in surface chemistry and quality assurance laboratory technicians and managers in industry
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - An Overview of Physisorption
Chapter 2 - Measuring the Physisorption Isotherm
Chapter 3 - Interpreting the Physisorption Isotherm
Chapter 4 - Theories behind the chi plot
Chapter 5 - Comparison of the Chi Equation to Measurements
Chapter 6 - Porosity Calculations
Chapter 7 - Density Functional Theory (DFT)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 21st July 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481265
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519641
About the Author
James Condon
Professor James B. Condon of Roane State Community College Harriman in Tennessee received his PhD from Iowa State University in Surface Chemistry. He has had 25 years’ experience working in the Oak Ridge facilities as a senior researcher in the areas of surface physics, solid state kinetics, and electrochemistry. He also worked for nine years as guest physicist at the German national lab, Forschungszentrum Jülich. He has authored about 100 open literature publications and about 500 hundred classified publications in these areas. He formulated the quantum mechanical hypothesis that is referred to as the “chi hypothesis of physical adsorption.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Roane State Community College, Harriman, TN, USA