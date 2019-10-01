Surface Area and Porosity Determinations by Physisorption: Measurement, Classical Theories and Quantum Theory, Second Edition, covers the experimental method for measuring physical adsorption, various methods for analyzing the data obtained, and the theoretical background to these calculation techniques. This latest edition includes additional theoretical topics, such as the criterion to avoid theoretical anomalies, increased data on physical adsorption—including data on monolayers, and the important concept of the critical pressure for adsorption initiation. The experimental apparatus is also described, along with the various data analyses that yield surface area and porosity measurements and their analysis techniques.

Modern techniques are also presented, such as the chi, disjoining pressure and DFT analysis methods, all of which yield realistic and consistent answers.