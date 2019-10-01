Surface Area and Porosity Determinations by Physisorption
2nd Edition
Measurement, Classical Theories and Quantum Theory
Description
Surface Area and Porosity Determinations by Physisorption: Measurement, Classical Theories and Quantum Theory, Second Edition, covers the experimental method for measuring physical adsorption, various methods for analyzing the data obtained, and the theoretical background to these calculation techniques. This latest edition includes additional theoretical topics, such as the criterion to avoid theoretical anomalies, increased data on physical adsorption—including data on monolayers, and the important concept of the critical pressure for adsorption initiation. The experimental apparatus is also described, along with the various data analyses that yield surface area and porosity measurements and their analysis techniques.
Modern techniques are also presented, such as the chi, disjoining pressure and DFT analysis methods, all of which yield realistic and consistent answers.
Key Features
- Designed for both novice and researchers in the field who need to become better acquainted with recent developments
- Explains how to complete data analyses that yield surface area and porosity measurements
- Includes experimental and data analysis problems and solutions
- Provides comparisons between both methods and data analysis
Readership
Graduate and postgraduate students in surface chemistry, researchers, quality assurance laboratory technicians, managers in industry
Table of Contents
1. An Overview and Some Uninteresting History of Physisorption
2. Measuring the Physisorption Isotherm
3. Interpreting the Physisorption Isotherm
4. Theories Behind the x Plot
5. Comparison of the x Equation to Measurements
6. Porosity Calculations
7. Density Functional Theory (DFT)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187852
About the Author
James Condon
Professor James B. Condon of Roane State Community College Harriman in Tennessee received his PhD from Iowa State University in Surface Chemistry. He has had 25 years’ experience working in the Oak Ridge facilities as a senior researcher in the areas of surface physics, solid state kinetics, and electrochemistry. He also worked for nine years as guest physicist at the German national lab, Forschungszentrum Jülich. He has authored about 100 open literature publications and about 500 hundred classified publications in these areas. He formulated the quantum mechanical hypothesis that is referred to as the “chi hypothesis of physical adsorption.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Roane State Community College, Harriman, TN, USA