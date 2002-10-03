Surface and Living Anatomy
1st Edition
An Illustrated Guide for the Therapist
Description
This interactive, skills-oriented guide explains not just what surface and living anatomy is, but how to apply concepts in therapeutic practice. A compilation of 230 behavioral objectives, step-by-step enabling criteria, and photographs helps readers achieve standards of competence in key skill areas. It covers questions commonly asked by examiners at diploma and degree course levels.
Key Features
- Skills oriented approach features a hands-on explanation of what students need to know for clinical practice.
- Interactive CD-ROM provides an added level of practice and involved learning.
- 230 behavioral objectives are included for real-world application of concepts.
- Objectives and enabling criteria are outlined, based on practical standards of achievement upon completion of the BSc Surface and Living Anatomy module.
- Objectives and enabling criteria are designed to serve as the basis for examination questions and answers.
Table of Contents
Booklet:
Naming Structures
Examples of Skeletal Muscle Names
Applying Terminology
Glossary of Anatomical Terms
Behavioural Objectives:
Section 1 Bony Features of the upper limb
Section 2 Joints of the upper limb
Section 3 Muscles of the upper limb
Section 4 - Superficial veins of the upper limb
Section 5 Arterial pulses of the upper limb
Section 6 Peripheral nerves of the upper limb
Section 7 Bony features of the lower limb
Section 8 Joints of lower limb
Section 9 Muscles of the lower limb
Section 10 Superficial veins of the lower limb
Section 11 Arterial pulses of the lower limb
Section 12 Peripheral nerves of the lower limb
Section 13 - Bony features of the axial skeleton 1
Section 14 Bony features of the axial skeleton 2
Section 15 Muscles of the neck, trunk & abdomen
Section 16 Arteries of the head & neck
Section 17 Organs 1
Section 18 Organs 2
Section 19 Anatomical Spaces
Section 20 Deep tendon reflexes
CD-ROM:
Contains 230 Behavioural Objectives and sets of criteria supported by a picture gallery of 350 images
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2002
- Published:
- 3rd October 2002
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037986
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723432616
About the Author
Gordon Joslin
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer of Living Anatomy at University of Westminster, London, UK; Freelance specialist tutor teaching Western medical sciences and specialising in Anatomy at the London College of Traditional Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, UK