Surface and Interface Chemistry of Clay Minerals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081024324, 9780081024331

Surface and Interface Chemistry of Clay Minerals, Volume 9

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Schoonheydt Cliff Johnston Faïza Bergaya
eBook ISBN: 9780081024331
Paperback ISBN: 9780081024324
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th November 2018
Page Count: 426
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
188.14
159.92
175.00
148.75
155.00
131.75
135.00
114.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
155.00
131.75
175.00
148.75
245.41
208.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. External and Internal Surfaces of Clay Minerals
    Robert A. Schoonheydt, Faiza Bergaya and Cliff T. Johnston
    2. Determination of Surface Areas
    Laurent Michot
    3. Quantum-chemical modeling of surfaces and of surface-adsorbate interactions 
    Sergey V. Churakov and Xiandong Liu
    4. Adsorbed water 
    Cliff T. Johnston
    5. Heavy metal adsorption, including radionuclides
    Bart Baeyens and Maria Marques Fernandes
    6. From transition metal ion complexes to chiral clay minerals 
    Sato Hisako
    7. Organic pollutants adsorption on clay minerals
    Jean François Lambert
    8. Proteins adsorption on clay minerals
    Maguy Jaber, Jean François Lambert and Sébastien Balme
    9. Clay mineral catalysts
    Dipak Kumar Dutta
    10. From polymers to clay mineral-polymer nanocomposites
    Faiza Bergaya, Robert A. Schoonheydt and Fernando WYPYCH
    11. From adsorbed dyes to optical materials
    Jun Kawamata
    12. Clay mineral films
    Yasushi Umemura

Description

Surface and Interface Chemistry of Clay Minerals, Volume 9, delivers a fundamental understanding of the surface and interface chemistry of clay minerals, thus serving as a valuable resource for researchers active in the fields of materials chemistry and sustainable chemistry. Clay minerals, with surfaces ranging from hydrophilic, to hydrophobic, are widely studied and used as adsorbents. Adsorption can occur at the edges and surfaces of clay mineral layers and particles, and in the interlayer region. This diversity in properties and the possibility to tune the surface properties of clay minerals to match the properties of adsorbed molecules is the basis for study. This book requires a fundamental understanding of the surface and interface chemistry of clay minerals, and of the interaction between adsorbate and adsorbent. It is an essential resource for clay scientists, geologists, chemists, physicists, material scientists, researchers, and students.

Key Features

  • Presents scientists and engineers with a resource they can rely on for their own research and work involving clay minerals
    • Includes an in-depth look at ion exchange, adsorption of inorganic and organic molecules, including polymers and proteins, and catalysis occurring at the surfaces of clay minerals
    • Includes materials chemistry of clay minerals with chiral clay minerals, optical materials and functional films

    Readership

    Clay scientists, Geologists, Chemists, Physicists, and Researchers active in the field of Materials chemistry; University teachers, Industrial chemists, Graduate students

    Details

    No. of pages:
    426
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier 2018
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Elsevier
    eBook ISBN:
    9780081024331
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780081024324

    Ratings and Reviews

    About the Editors

    Robert Schoonheydt Editor

    Emeritus Prof. Robert Schoonheydt obtained an engineering degree in chemistry and agricultural industries from the KU Leuven (Belgium) in 1966 and his PhD in agricultural sciences in 1970. He was for one year a post-doc in the chemistry department of Texas A&M University. From 1971 until 1989 he was researcher of the National Science Foundation of Belgium and became full professor of the KU Leuven in 1989. His research interest was concentrated on the surface chemistry of clay minerals and zeolites. He was dean of the Faculty of bioengineering science from 1998 till 2004. He was secretary-general of AIPEA from 1987 till 2001; from 2001 to 2005 he was AIPEA president and became fellow of AIPEA in 2013.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    KU Leuven, Belgium

    Cliff Johnston Editor

    Cliff Johnston is a Professor of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences and Agronomy at Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana USA. He serves as a Deliberate Innovation for Faculty Director at Purdue University. His research program focuses on the surface chemistry of clay minerals and related environmental particles. Most of his research of focused at the ‘molecular scale’ where he examines the molecular mechanisms of processes occurring at the mineral-water interface. He has published over 144 journal articles, book chapters and edited books. He has served as President of The CMS (Clay Minerals Societies) and has received numerous awards. He has been invited to give keynote lectures at several conferences and collaborates with researchers throughout the world.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences and Agronomy, Purdue University, USA

    Faïza Bergaya Editor

    Dr Faiza Annabi-Bergaya obtained a Licence-ès-Science in Physical-Chemistry from the University of Tunis in 1966, a first PhD in Inorganic Chemistry in 1971 from University La Sorbonne-Paris VI and a second PhD in Physics in 1978 from the University of Orleans (France). She started her career in 1971 at the CNRS from which she is presently Emeritus Research Director. Her research interest is focused on the Physics and Chemistry of clays and clay minerals. She is member of the AIPEA Nomenclature Committee. She was Secretary of the ECGA in 1999-2003. As President of the GFA (French Clay Group) in 2003-2007, she created the annual meetings of the GFA, organizing the first two meetings in Orleans. She launched the Series Developments in Clay Science with the publication in 2006 of Volume 1 (Handbook of Clay Science) and she is Series Editor since 2013. She is Editor-in-Chief of Applied Clay Science since 2012.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    CNRS, Interfaces, Confinement, Matériaux et Nanostructures (ICMN) Orléans, France

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.