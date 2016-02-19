Surface & Coatings Technology

Table of Contents



Preface

Fundamentals

Comparison of Microwave and R.F. Plasmas: Fundamentals and Applications

Process and Advantage of Multicomponent and Multilayer PVD Coatings

Deposition of Graded Alloy Nitride Films by Closed Field Unbalanced Magnetron Sputtering

Laser Induced Plasma: A Source of Control of the Properties of Thin Films

Modelling

Modelling of Discharges and Non-Thermal Plasmas — Applications to Plasma Processing

Attempted Modelling of Thickness and Chemical Heterogeneity in Coatings Prepared by D.C. Reactive Magnetron Sputtering

A Practical Model to Enable the Prediction of Coating Thickness Variations Across a Flat Surface

Experimental and Theoretical Study of the Electrical Properties of a Triode Reactor

Modelling of a Microwave Postdischarge Nitriding Reactor

Plasma Diagnostics

Spectroscopy of Flowing Discharges and Post-Discharges in Reactive Gases

In-Situ Monitoring of Electron Cyclotron Resonance Plasma Chemical Vapour Deposition of Hydrogenated Silicon Nitride Films

Diagnostics of a D.C. Pulsed-Plasma-Assisted Nitriding Process

Calculation of Ion Energy Distributions in Low Frequency R.F. Glow Discharges

Characterization of a Tin Deposition Process Based on Structural Studies, Plasma Diagnostics and Mathematical Modelling

Determination of Mass and Energy Distribution of Ions in Glow Discharges

Control of Reactive D.C. Magnetron Sputtering of Sn02 by Means of Optical Emission

Process Control

Control of Mechanical and Structural Properties of Coatings Deposited Using Unbalanced Magnetrons

PC System for Improving the Control of Reactive Gas Dosage in Sputtering Processes for Film Deposition

Coating Thickness Fall-Off With Source to Substrate Distance in PVD Processes

The Influence of Additive Rare Earths on Ion Carburization

Influence of Plasma Treatment Conditions on Growth and Electrical Properties of Oxides on Inp

Behaviour of a Steered Cathodic Arc as a Function of Steering Magnetic Field

Process Control of Plasma Nitriding and Plasma Nitrocarburizing in Industry

Influence of the Reactive Gas Flow on Chromium Nitride Sputtering

Plasma Based Deposition Techniques

Sputter Coating on High Speed Steel Tube Using a Hybrid Plasma Produced by Coaxial ECR and Magnetron Discharges

Pulsed Barrier Discharges for Thin Film Production At Atmospheric Pressure

New Flexible Reactor Design for R&D PECVD Deposition Systems

Arc-Enhanced Glow Discharge in Vacuum Arc Machines

Rfe2 (R = Rare Earth) Thin Film Formation by An Ion Beam Sputtering System With a Plasma Filament Type Ion Source

Preparation and Performance of (Cr,Ti)N Coatings Deposited by a Combined Hollow Cathode and Cathodic Arc Technique

Reactive Deposition Processes

Reactive Magnetron Sputtering of Zirconium Carbide Films Using Ar-CH4 Gas Mixtures

High Rate Deposition of Alumina Films by Reactive Gas Flow Sputtering

Aspects and Results of Long-Term Stable Deposition of A1203 With High Rate Pulsed Reactive Magnetron Sputtering

R.F. Magnetron Sputter Deposition of Cr203 Layers on Ceramic A1203 Substrates

Deposition and Characterization of Non-Conducting Silicon Nitride, Aluminum Nitride and Titanium-Aluminum Nitride Thin Films

Mocvd

Remote Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapour Deposition With Metal Organic Source Gases: Principles and Applications

Synthesis of Thin Coatings by Plasma-Assisted Chemical Vapour Deposition Using Metallo-Organic Compounds as Precursors

Plasma-Assisted Deposition of Hard Material Layers From Organometallic Precursors

Thin Copper Films Deposited by Low Temperature Plasma-Enhanced Metal Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition Using Copperacetylacetonate

The Formation of Ti(OCN) Layers Produced From Metal-Organic Compounds Using Plasma-Assisted Chemical Vapour Deposition

Ion and Plasma Beam Techniques

Modification of Near-Surface Regions in Si by Low Energy Particles

Some Technical Aspects of Ion Implantation as An Industrial Process for Surface Modification of Metal

Direct Plasma Beam Deposition of Tinx Layers With An R.F. Plasma Beam Source

A Plasma-Based Technique for Controlled Low Energy Ion Bombardment of Dielectric Surfaces

Oxidation Resistance of PVD Cr, Cr-N and Cr-N-O Hard Coatings

Modification of the Mechanical Surface Properties and Tribochemistry of Structural Ceramics by Ion Beam Techniques

Ion-Assisted Modification of the Condensation of Thermal Carbon Atoms

Plasma Pulse Treatment

Microstructure, Corrosion and Tribological Behaviour of Plasma Immersion Ion-Implanted Austenitic Stainless Steel

Plasma Immersion Ion Implantation — The Role of Diffusion

Superimposed Pulse Bias Voltage Used in Arc and Sputter Technology

Synthesis of A1203 Condensates From Impulse Plasma

Layers of High Speed Steel With Microstructures Characteristic of Heat-Treated Materials

Plasma-Surface Interaction

Plasma Treatment for Cleaning of Metal Parts

Surface Etching of Three-Dimensional Carbon-Fibre-Reinforced Plastics in a Dual-Frequency Mode Plasma (40 Khz and 2.45 Ghz)

Influence of Plasma Surface Treatment on the Adhesion of Thin Films on Metal

Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapour Deposition of Thin Insulator Films and Reactor Cleaning

Investigations Concerning the Role of Hydrogen in the Deposition of Diamond Films

Topological Effects Regarding Trench Structures Covered With LPCVD and PECVD Thin Films

Ion Nitriding of Armco Iron in Various Glow Discharge Regions

Adhesion of Metal Coatings on Ceramics Deposited by Different Techniques

A Microstructural and Morphological Study of Diamond Crystals and Films Elaborated by Microwave Plasma Assisted Chemical Vapour Deposition

Plasma Polymerization

Broad Range Variation in Surface Tension by Plasma-Polymerized Coatings on Polymethyl Methacrylate

Plasma Polymerization of Silicon Organic Membranes for Gas Separation

Deposition of Me-C:H Coatings From Metal Organic Precursors Using a Plasma-Activated R.F. Process

Surface Modification of Polypropylene in Oxygen and Nitrogen Plasmas

Factors Influencing the Hydrophobic Recovery of Oxygen-Plasma-Treated Polyethylene

Thin Conductive Coatings Formed by Plasma Polymerization of 2-Iodothiophene

Optical Properties of Plasma Polymer Films

Improvement in Polymer Adhesivity by Low and Normal Pressure Plasma Surface Modification

The Indexes for These Proceedings Appear in Volume 60



