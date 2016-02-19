Surface & Coatings Technology
1st Edition
Papers Presented at the Third International Conference on Plasma Surface Engineering, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, October 26–29, 1992
Description
Surface & Coatings Technology, Volumes 59–60 presents the proceedings of the Third International Conference on Plasma Surface Engineering, held in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on October 26–29, 1992. This book discusses the widespread applications of plasma and particle beam assisted methods in surface and thin film technology. Volume 59 is organized into 11 parts encompassing 69 chapters while Volume 60 is comprised of eight parts encompassing 49 chapters. This compilation of papers begins with an overview of the kinetic modelling of low pressure high frequency discharges. This text then examines the effect of various deposition parameters on the growth of chamber wall deposits. Other chapters consider the physiochemical behavior of ceramic materials for space applications. This book discusses as well the economic aspects of the application of plasma surface technologies. The reader is also introduced to the environmental aspects of physical vapor deposition coating technology. This book is a valuable resource for plasma surface engineers, technologists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Fundamentals
Comparison of Microwave and R.F. Plasmas: Fundamentals and Applications
Process and Advantage of Multicomponent and Multilayer PVD Coatings
Deposition of Graded Alloy Nitride Films by Closed Field Unbalanced Magnetron Sputtering
Laser Induced Plasma: A Source of Control of the Properties of Thin Films
Modelling
Modelling of Discharges and Non-Thermal Plasmas — Applications to Plasma Processing
Attempted Modelling of Thickness and Chemical Heterogeneity in Coatings Prepared by D.C. Reactive Magnetron Sputtering
A Practical Model to Enable the Prediction of Coating Thickness Variations Across a Flat Surface
Experimental and Theoretical Study of the Electrical Properties of a Triode Reactor
Modelling of a Microwave Postdischarge Nitriding Reactor
Plasma Diagnostics
Spectroscopy of Flowing Discharges and Post-Discharges in Reactive Gases
In-Situ Monitoring of Electron Cyclotron Resonance Plasma Chemical Vapour Deposition of Hydrogenated Silicon Nitride Films
Diagnostics of a D.C. Pulsed-Plasma-Assisted Nitriding Process
Calculation of Ion Energy Distributions in Low Frequency R.F. Glow Discharges
Characterization of a Tin Deposition Process Based on Structural Studies, Plasma Diagnostics and Mathematical Modelling
Determination of Mass and Energy Distribution of Ions in Glow Discharges
Control of Reactive D.C. Magnetron Sputtering of Sn02 by Means of Optical Emission
Process Control
Control of Mechanical and Structural Properties of Coatings Deposited Using Unbalanced Magnetrons
PC System for Improving the Control of Reactive Gas Dosage in Sputtering Processes for Film Deposition
Coating Thickness Fall-Off With Source to Substrate Distance in PVD Processes
The Influence of Additive Rare Earths on Ion Carburization
Influence of Plasma Treatment Conditions on Growth and Electrical Properties of Oxides on Inp
Behaviour of a Steered Cathodic Arc as a Function of Steering Magnetic Field
Process Control of Plasma Nitriding and Plasma Nitrocarburizing in Industry
Influence of the Reactive Gas Flow on Chromium Nitride Sputtering
Plasma Based Deposition Techniques
Sputter Coating on High Speed Steel Tube Using a Hybrid Plasma Produced by Coaxial ECR and Magnetron Discharges
Pulsed Barrier Discharges for Thin Film Production At Atmospheric Pressure
New Flexible Reactor Design for R&D PECVD Deposition Systems
Arc-Enhanced Glow Discharge in Vacuum Arc Machines
Rfe2 (R = Rare Earth) Thin Film Formation by An Ion Beam Sputtering System With a Plasma Filament Type Ion Source
Preparation and Performance of (Cr,Ti)N Coatings Deposited by a Combined Hollow Cathode and Cathodic Arc Technique
Reactive Deposition Processes
Reactive Magnetron Sputtering of Zirconium Carbide Films Using Ar-CH4 Gas Mixtures
High Rate Deposition of Alumina Films by Reactive Gas Flow Sputtering
Aspects and Results of Long-Term Stable Deposition of A1203 With High Rate Pulsed Reactive Magnetron Sputtering
R.F. Magnetron Sputter Deposition of Cr203 Layers on Ceramic A1203 Substrates
Deposition and Characterization of Non-Conducting Silicon Nitride, Aluminum Nitride and Titanium-Aluminum Nitride Thin Films
Mocvd
Remote Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapour Deposition With Metal Organic Source Gases: Principles and Applications
Synthesis of Thin Coatings by Plasma-Assisted Chemical Vapour Deposition Using Metallo-Organic Compounds as Precursors
Plasma-Assisted Deposition of Hard Material Layers From Organometallic Precursors
Thin Copper Films Deposited by Low Temperature Plasma-Enhanced Metal Organic Chemical Vapour Deposition Using Copperacetylacetonate
The Formation of Ti(OCN) Layers Produced From Metal-Organic Compounds Using Plasma-Assisted Chemical Vapour Deposition
Ion and Plasma Beam Techniques
Modification of Near-Surface Regions in Si by Low Energy Particles
Some Technical Aspects of Ion Implantation as An Industrial Process for Surface Modification of Metal
Direct Plasma Beam Deposition of Tinx Layers With An R.F. Plasma Beam Source
A Plasma-Based Technique for Controlled Low Energy Ion Bombardment of Dielectric Surfaces
Oxidation Resistance of PVD Cr, Cr-N and Cr-N-O Hard Coatings
Modification of the Mechanical Surface Properties and Tribochemistry of Structural Ceramics by Ion Beam Techniques
Ion-Assisted Modification of the Condensation of Thermal Carbon Atoms
Plasma Pulse Treatment
Microstructure, Corrosion and Tribological Behaviour of Plasma Immersion Ion-Implanted Austenitic Stainless Steel
Plasma Immersion Ion Implantation — The Role of Diffusion
Superimposed Pulse Bias Voltage Used in Arc and Sputter Technology
Synthesis of A1203 Condensates From Impulse Plasma
Layers of High Speed Steel With Microstructures Characteristic of Heat-Treated Materials
Plasma-Surface Interaction
Plasma Treatment for Cleaning of Metal Parts
Surface Etching of Three-Dimensional Carbon-Fibre-Reinforced Plastics in a Dual-Frequency Mode Plasma (40 Khz and 2.45 Ghz)
Influence of Plasma Surface Treatment on the Adhesion of Thin Films on Metal
Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapour Deposition of Thin Insulator Films and Reactor Cleaning
Investigations Concerning the Role of Hydrogen in the Deposition of Diamond Films
Topological Effects Regarding Trench Structures Covered With LPCVD and PECVD Thin Films
Ion Nitriding of Armco Iron in Various Glow Discharge Regions
Adhesion of Metal Coatings on Ceramics Deposited by Different Techniques
A Microstructural and Morphological Study of Diamond Crystals and Films Elaborated by Microwave Plasma Assisted Chemical Vapour Deposition
Plasma Polymerization
Broad Range Variation in Surface Tension by Plasma-Polymerized Coatings on Polymethyl Methacrylate
Plasma Polymerization of Silicon Organic Membranes for Gas Separation
Deposition of Me-C:H Coatings From Metal Organic Precursors Using a Plasma-Activated R.F. Process
Surface Modification of Polypropylene in Oxygen and Nitrogen Plasmas
Factors Influencing the Hydrophobic Recovery of Oxygen-Plasma-Treated Polyethylene
Thin Conductive Coatings Formed by Plasma Polymerization of 2-Iodothiophene
Optical Properties of Plasma Polymer Films
Improvement in Polymer Adhesivity by Low and Normal Pressure Plasma Surface Modification
The Indexes for These Proceedings Appear in Volume 60
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1993
- Published:
- 1st January 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274645
About the Editor
B. D. Sartwell
A. Matthews
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Hull, Hull, UK